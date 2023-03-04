OPENHOUSE with Louise Rumball and leading therapists

84 - HEALING - How stress and trauma can fuel anxiety and depression

Today, we take your therapy journey deeper into the mind-body connection and explore how stress, trauma, and our subconscious mind can affect our physical health in ways we may not have even realized. If you struggle with anxiety or depression, or are trying to help someone who does, this episode is a must-listen for you.Louise Rumball is joined by guest, Sarah Murphy, as the two dive into how and why: ⠀ Some people are naturally more sensitive than others, both to pain and to emotions⠀ Trauma, and childhood stress, can impact the cellular functioning of our body, our brain chemistry and hormonal systems (leading to adverse health effects later in life)⠀ The subconscious mind is like a hard drive where the body stores overwhelming energy.⠀ A major trauma or life crisis can tip the scales and cause the subconscious mind to show up in the body, leading to the manifestation of health issues.⠀ How dysregulated hormones, impacted neurotransmitters, and our HPA axis can can lead to mental illness, anxiety, and other health issues⠀ You might be living, tolerating and thriving in 'high stress situations' thinking they are normalLouise also shares her experience with the manifestations of emotions in her body and what she has learned from her own personal experience.