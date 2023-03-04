OPENHOUSE with Louise Rumball and leading therapists

OPENHOUSE - a fresh, fun and real podcast that explores the amazing impact that therapy and human connection can have on all areas of our lives. Louise and her ... More
88 - DATING - The Biology of The Spark, The Chase & The Ick
Chasing hot and cold behavior, tolerating inconsistency & trying to change emotional unavailability doesn't sound attractive, so why the F is it attractive to some of us? Does the truth lie within our nervous system? Sarah Murphy, biology of trauma expert, would say yes and that someone with a dysregulated nervous system, who is wired for a high baseline of stress, will find stable relationships and people *boring* and will search for a chemical cocktail of excitement from people who are just not quite right for them. The pair get into: How attraction ties back to our nervous systemWhy we keep attracting the same types of people repeatedlyWhy we search for a highs through romantic love and romantic dramaWhy stable relationships feel so boring to some of usWhy Mr. Nice Guy, or Mr. Nice Girl can feel so uncomfortable tooWhy the spark disappears as the relationship progressesThe biology of the ick'Love addiction' and whether being addicted to someone is the same as being addicted to a drugThe biochemical drivers of cheatingLouise also shares her experience of how her ex reaching out to her after two years impacted her on a VERY interesting biochemical level.
87 - SEX - STIs, herpes & *revolutionary* healing - an interview with Bek Antonucci
Could an STI be your ultimate permission slip for healing and changing your life for the better? Bek Antonucci would say yes, 100%. In this episode, Louise interviews the incredible Bek Antonucci about how her experience with herpes was the most healing thing that ever happened to her.Bek helps listeners understand:✨ STIs are no big deal to some, and a huge deal to others - and WHY that is✨ how to go beneath the iceberg of shame and stigma to identify your core wounds✨ the concept of warmth vs. coldness, connection vs. isolation; and✨ why she thinks that this is the least vulnerable thing about herLouise also shares her thoughts and the pair discuss how important love, connection, care and warmth is in the space where cold, judgmental silence is the domineering emotion.Who knew an STI could lead to such an inspiring and empowering journey of self-discovery? This episode is powerful, moving, life changing, and relevant for anyone who has ever battled something that made them feel 'LESS THAN'.
86 - DADDY ISSUES - Fantasy Bonding, Sex & The Alpha Male - Pt. 3
Are you ready to explore the tangled web of daddy issues, toxic masculinity, sexualization, and fantasy bonding?Together, Louise and Stephanie explore all of this and more. They discuss the reasons that a Father Wound may drive us to date people who are emotionally unavailable or who breadcrumb us, as well as the allure of being the other woman or the "saviour" in a relationship. Louise & Stephanie also examine the alpha male, the wounded masculine and the toxic masculinity and how this can manifest in our relationships negatively (and why we're attracted to it!).The conversation also delves into sexualization, hyper-sexualization, and performance in the bedroom. The hosts discuss the controversial topic of "dick slapping", why we do things we don't want to do, as well as the connection of sex to dopamine, ADHD, and neurodivergency.
85 - DATING ADVICE - Chemistry vs. Compatibility: Understanding the Difference
Understanding the difference between chemistry and compatibility can help us understand that just because it feels good, doesn't mean it will be good. We confuse chemistry with compatibility, intensity with intimacy and attention with intention, without every talking about the foundations of what compatibility actually means. Louise & therapist Dr. Tari Mack cover some game changing advice:The concepts of chemistry vs. compatibilityWhy love isn't enough6 signs of toxic chemistry (trauma bonding, breadcrumbing, toxic chemistry, rollercoaster dating, inconsistency, the anxious-avoidant cycle)Why you can't sustain a relationship on just chemistryWhat compatibility isThe 12 signs of chemistry that you need to establish to really see if you are a good match.
84 - HEALING - How stress and trauma can fuel anxiety and depression
Today, we take your therapy journey deeper into the mind-body connection and explore how stress, trauma, and our subconscious mind can affect our physical health in ways we may not have even realized. If you struggle with anxiety or depression, or are trying to help someone who does, this episode is a must-listen for you.Louise Rumball is joined by guest, Sarah Murphy, as the two dive into how and why: ⠀ Some people are naturally more sensitive than others, both to pain and to emotions⠀ Trauma, and childhood stress, can impact the cellular functioning of our body, our brain chemistry and hormonal systems (leading to adverse health effects later in life)⠀ The subconscious mind is like a hard drive where the body stores overwhelming energy.⠀ A major trauma or life crisis can tip the scales and cause the subconscious mind to show up in the body, leading to the manifestation of health issues.⠀ How dysregulated hormones, impacted neurotransmitters, and our HPA axis can can lead to mental illness, anxiety, and other health issues⠀ You might be living, tolerating and thriving in 'high stress situations' thinking they are normalLouise also shares her experience with the manifestations of emotions in her body and what she has learned from her own personal experience.
OPENHOUSE - a fresh, fun and real podcast that explores the amazing impact that therapy and human connection can have on all areas of our lives. Louise and her favourite therapists, clinical psychologists & mental health experts take weekly thoughts, questions and stories as well as digging into Louise's life (the good, the bad and the ugly) so you can get your #FreeTherapy fix and know that you are not alone. From relationships to dating, to sex, intimacy, family, friendship and more, this podcast has something for everyone.