No Matter What with Hanna Seymour

What if memorizing Scripture isn't just for kids—or "professional Christians"—but a life-changing practice for everyday believers?In this episode of No Matter What, Hanna Seymour sits down with author and Bible teacher Glenna Marshall to talk about the discipline of memorizing Scripture and how it moves us from merely reading God's Word to truly living it. Glenna shares how Scripture memory transformed her battle with anger, shaped her love for God, and tethered her heart to truth in seasons of pain, parenting, and ministry.If you've ever felt overwhelmed by spiritual disciplines, disconnected from God throughout your day, or unsure where to start, this conversation is deeply encouraging and incredibly practical.You don't need more time—you just need a new way to use the time you already have.📖 Topics covered:-Why Scripture memory leads to heart transformation-How to start memorizing the Bible (even with a busy life)-The connection between meditation, memorization, and renewal-How God uses His Word to meet us in suffering-Why the goal isn't recitation—it's affection for GodChapters / Timestamps00:00 – Welcome to No Matter What01:55 – Who is Glenna Marshall? Life, ministry, and motherhood06:55 – The hardest and most life-giving parts of this season09:45 – Growing up in the church and coming to faith14:48 – Why Scripture memorization stopped after childhood16:00 – Anger, parenting, and Psalm 119:1118:45 – Memorizing the book of James (and why it changed everything)20:12 – "The goal isn't recitation—it's transformation"23:00 – Is Scripture memorization only for high-capacity people?26:50 – God meeting us through memorized Scripture in suffering31:40 – From studying God to loving God35:45 – Where to start if you want to memorize Scripture todayKey Quotes"The goal of Scripture memorization is not recitation—it's transformation.""Memorization moved me from the study of God to affection for God.""You don't need more time—you just need to use the time you already have.""God's Word has a way of meeting you exactly where you are.""Scripture memory keeps me tethered to God throughout the day."