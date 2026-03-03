No Matter What with Hanna Seymour

Everyday Spiritual Habits is available now!What if spiritual growth wasn’t about doing more—but about becoming someone new in the middle of your real life?In this special No Matter What episode, Hanna Seymour steps out of the host seat to celebrate the launch of her new book, Everyday Spiritual Habits, and is interviewed by her sister-in-law, Kailey Dickerson. Together, they unpack how spiritual formation actually works for women, moms, and anyone overwhelmed by quiet-time guilt and spiritual “shoulds.”This honest, grace-filled conversation reframes holiness, prayer, Scripture, and spiritual disciplines—showing how God meets us in dishes, laundry, car rides, waiting rooms, and ordinary, messy life. You’ll hear why small, consistent habits matter more than intensity, why identity—not checklists—leads to transformation, and how spiritual growth happens over time.If you’ve ever felt behind spiritually, this episode is for you.Chapters00:00 – Welcome & a very special episode02:10 – Book launch announcement: Everyday Spiritual Habits03:30 – Rapid fire: spiritual growth myths06:15 – Quitting “quiet time guilt”08:30 – The science of habit formation11:00 – Why spiritual disciplines feel unrealistic for women14:10 – Practicing prayer in everyday moments17:00 – Redefining solitude for busy moms19:45 – Stop filling every space with scrolling22:30 – Why Scripture isn’t about “feeling good”25:10 – The holiness of ordinary, messy life28:45 – “This is holy work too”31:30 – Identity vs. checkbox faith34:20 – What prayer without ceasing really means37:00 – God’s love isn’t earned—or lost40:20 – When life bumps you, what spills out?43:10 – The spiritual disciplines that changed everything46:00 – Practicing the presence of God49:00 – Tiny habits that tether us to Jesus52:30 – Final encouragement & book invitationKey Quotes “Holiness isn’t intensity—it’s belonging.”“Your life isn’t too messy for spiritual formation.”“Spiritual disciplines are not a checklist; they’re a relationship.”“God meets you where you are, not where you think you should be.”“The mundane moments of your life are holy too.”“You can’t earn God’s love—and you can’t lose it.”📚 Connect with Kailey📖 Coffee With Kailey → https://thatsoundsfunnetwork.com/podcasts/coffee-with-kailey/📸 Instagram: @kaileydickerson💬 Connect with Hanna🌐 hannaeseymour.com📸 Instagram: @HannaeseymourGet your copy of Everyday Spiritual Habits https://hannaseymour.com/EVERYDAYSPIRITUALHABITS/🎧 Listen to No Matter What wherever you get your podcasts#EverydaySpiritualHabits #NoMatterWhatPodcast #KaileyDickerson #ChristianPodcast #ChristianWomen #SpiritualHabits #BusyMomLife #HannaSeymour