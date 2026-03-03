Open app
Religion & SpiritualityNo Matter What with Hanna Seymour
No Matter What with Hanna Seymour
No Matter What with Hanna Seymour

Hanna Seymour
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
No Matter What with Hanna Seymour
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • No Matter What with Hanna Seymour

    56. How God's Pursuit Changes Everything ft. Whitney Lowe

    03/03/2026 | 43 mins.
    Does God feel distant right now? What if He’s actually closer than you think?In this episode of No Matter What with Hanna Seymour, Hanna sits down with author Whitney Lowe to talk about her new book Called Back to Who You Are and the life-changing truth that God pursues us.From the book of Hosea to Luke 15, from seasons of discipline to seasons of manna-in-the-desert dependence, this conversation reframes how we see God’s love. If you’ve ever believed you had to chase God to earn His attention — or wondered where He is in the dark — this episode will anchor your heart in truth.No matter what season you’re in — wandering, waiting, doubting, or trusting — His goodness and mercy are still following you.CHAPTERS01:33 Meet Whitney Lowe02:22 The Origin Story of the Book04:02 Hosea and the Lion of Judah08:06 Love and Judgment: Two Sides of the Same Coin12:45 Luke 15 and the Running Father16:29 Image Bearers and Why God Pursues Us20:18 How Being Pursued Changes Everything25:31 Boundaries That Bear With28:39 Carrying Burdens vs. Carrying Loads30:23 Mutual Pursuit with God34:53 “No Matter What” — Whitney’s AnswerKEY TOPICS COVEREDBiblical theology of God’s pursuitHosea and covenant loveLuke 15 and the running FatherImage bearing and identity in ChristDivine discipline and kindnessSpiritual awareness and thanksgivingBoundaries and sacrificial loveMutual pursuit and revival📚 Connect with Whitney📖 Called Back to Who You Are → a.co/d/8hc2zZs📖 Set Your Eyes Higher → https://a.co/d/068Noloa📸 Instagram: @WhitneyPiersonLowe💬 Connect with Hanna🌐 hannaeseymour.com📸 Instagram: @HannaeseymourGet your copy of Everyday Spiritual Habits https://hannaseymour.com/EVERYDAYSPIRITUALHABITS/🎧 Listen to No Matter What wherever you get your podcasts#IdentityinChrist #NoMatterWhatPodcast #CalledBacktoWhoYouAre #WhitneyLowe #ChristianPodcast #ChristianWomen #SpiritualHabits #BusyMomLife #HannaSeymour
  • No Matter What with Hanna Seymour

    55. Why Prayer Feels So Hard (And What to Do About It) ft. Paul Miller

    02/24/2026 | 34 mins.
    We all want a better prayer life — but most of us feel distracted, inconsistent, or unsure if it even matters.In this episode of No Matter What, Hanna Seymour sits down with bestselling author Paul Miller (A Praying Life, A Praying Church, The J-Curve) to talk honestly about why prayer feels so hard — and how we can approach God like beloved children instead of spiritual performers.They discuss unanswered prayer, praying through suffering, how legalism sneaks into our spiritual lives, and why corporate prayer may be the missing piece in many churches. Paul shares how learning to pray reshaped his own family’s story — including walking through deep suffering — and offers simple, freeing ways to begin again.If you’ve ever felt guilt about prayer, struggled with silence from God, or wondered where to start, this conversation is for you.⏱ Chapters0:00 Why Prayer Feels So Hard2:00 Is Prayer a Spiritual Gift?5:45 Learning to Pray Like a Child9:00 Should We Ask God for Things?13:00 Unanswered Prayer & Suffering18:30 How Busy Moms Can Pray21:00 Stop & Pray (Simple Practice)23:30 Praying Scripture Over Your Kids26:00 What Is a Praying Church?31:00 Corporate Prayer & the Holy SpiritKey Topics CoveredLegalism and guilt in prayerChildlike faithAsking God for tangible desiresUnanswered prayer and sufferingThe J-Curve (death → resurrection pattern)Corporate prayer in the churchThe role of the Holy SpiritPractical ways to begin praying todayPraying Scripture over your familySustainable prayer rhythms for busy seasons📚 Connect with Paul📖 Paul's books → https://seejesus.net/collections/all📸 Instagram: @SeeingJesus💬 Connect with Hanna🌐 hannaeseymour.com📸 Instagram: @HannaeseymourGet your copy of Everyday Spiritual Habits https://hannaseymour.com/EVERYDAYSPIRITUALHABITS/🎧 Listen to No Matter What wherever you get your podcasts#Prayer #NoMatterWhatPodcast #Prayerlife #Spiritualhabits #PaulEMiller #ChristianPodcast #ChristianWomen #SpiritualHabits #BusyMomLife #HannaSeymour
  • No Matter What with Hanna Seymour

    54. How to Start Memorizing Scripture (Even if You're Busy) ft. Glenna Marshall

    02/17/2026 | 46 mins.
    What if memorizing Scripture isn’t just for kids—or “professional Christians”—but a life-changing practice for everyday believers?In this episode of No Matter What, Hanna Seymour sits down with author and Bible teacher Glenna Marshall to talk about the discipline of memorizing Scripture and how it moves us from merely reading God’s Word to truly living it. Glenna shares how Scripture memory transformed her battle with anger, shaped her love for God, and tethered her heart to truth in seasons of pain, parenting, and ministry.If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by spiritual disciplines, disconnected from God throughout your day, or unsure where to start, this conversation is deeply encouraging and incredibly practical.You don’t need more time—you just need a new way to use the time you already have.📖 Topics covered:-Why Scripture memory leads to heart transformation-How to start memorizing the Bible (even with a busy life)-The connection between meditation, memorization, and renewal-How God uses His Word to meet us in suffering-Why the goal isn’t recitation—it’s affection for GodChapters / Timestamps00:00 – Welcome to No Matter What01:55 – Who is Glenna Marshall? Life, ministry, and motherhood06:55 – The hardest and most life-giving parts of this season09:45 – Growing up in the church and coming to faith14:48 – Why Scripture memorization stopped after childhood16:00 – Anger, parenting, and Psalm 119:1118:45 – Memorizing the book of James (and why it changed everything)20:12 – “The goal isn’t recitation—it’s transformation”23:00 – Is Scripture memorization only for high-capacity people?26:50 – God meeting us through memorized Scripture in suffering31:40 – From studying God to loving God35:45 – Where to start if you want to memorize Scripture todayKey Quotes“The goal of Scripture memorization is not recitation—it’s transformation.”“Memorization moved me from the study of God to affection for God.”“You don’t need more time—you just need to use the time you already have.”“God’s Word has a way of meeting you exactly where you are.”“Scripture memory keeps me tethered to God throughout the day.”📚 Connect with Glenna📖 Glenna's books → https://www.glennamarshall.com/my-books/📸 Instagram: @Glennadmarshall💬 Connect with Hanna🌐 hannaeseymour.com📸 Instagram: @HannaeseymourGet your copy of Everyday Spiritual Habits https://hannaseymour.com/EVERYDAYSPIRITUALHABITS/🎧 Listen to No Matter What wherever you get your podcasts#Scripturememorization #NoMatterWhatPodcast #Biblestudy #Spiritualhabits #GlennaMarshall #ChristianPodcast #ChristianWomen #SpiritualHabits #BusyMomLife #HannaSeymour
  • No Matter What with Hanna Seymour

    53. Faith, Burnout, and Going Again ft. Russell Dickerson

    02/10/2026 | 44 mins.
    What do you do when you’re living your dream—but feel completely exhausted?In this episode of No Matter What, Hanna Seymour sits down with country music artist Russell Dickerson for an honest conversation about faith, burnout, comparison, and obedience. Russell shares how growing up in church shaped his faith, how his understanding of the Holy Spirit deepened later in life, and how God met him in a season where hope felt deferred.From the pressures of success to the quiet work of joy and trust, this conversation reminds us that following Jesus doesn’t mean quitting when things get hard—it means going again, no matter what.Whether you’re navigating exhaustion, discouragement, or simply trying to stay faithful in a demanding season, this episode offers encouragement, perspective, and hope.Chapters00:00 – Welcome & introducing Russell Dickerson02:30 – Family, friendship, and life behind the scenes04:00 – Rapid-fire: what people don’t know about Russell07:30 – Who Russell was at 16 years old10:45 – Growing up in church and early faith13:30 – A deeper awakening to the Holy Spirit18:30 – Faith fatigue and long seasons of obedience22:00 – Burnout after years of success25:30 – The sermon that changed everything: Go Again30:30 – Trusting God in the desert seasons33:45 – Striving vs. working hard unto the Lord37:00 – Comparison fatigue and staying in your lane40:30 – Practicing joy as a discipline43:00 – What following Jesus looks like right nowKey Topics DiscussedFaith in the middle of success and public visibilityBurnout after living a life you once prayed forHope deferred and spiritual exhaustionObedience when excitement is goneThe difference between striving and faithful workComparison fatigue in competitive industriesTrusting God in desert seasonsLetting God close doors as an act of gracePracticing joy as a spiritual disciplineStaying spiritually healthy in demanding careersFollowing Jesus when faith feels costlyChoosing to “go again” when quitting feels easierKey Quotes“Hope deferred makes the heart sick—and I was exhausted.”“Obedience isn’t always exciting, but it’s always forming you.”“Success doesn’t mean you won’t hit a wall.”“Joy is something you practice, not something you wait for.”“When God says ‘go again,’ it’s an invitation—not pressure.”📚 Connect with Russell🎤 See Russ on tour → https://www.russelldickerson.com/#tour📸 Instagram: @RussellDickersonHenry Seeley Sermon 'Go Again': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1oNjnUpSMPg 💬 Connect with Hanna🌐 hannaeseymour.com📸 Instagram: @HannaeseymourGet your copy of Everyday Spiritual Habits https://hannaseymour.com/EVERYDAYSPIRITUALHABITS/🎧 Listen to No Matter What wherever you get your podcasts#Overcomingdoubt #NoMatterWhatPodcast #Faithafterburnout #Spiritualhabits #RussellDickerson #ChristianPodcast #ChristianWomen #SpiritualHabits #BusyMomLife #HannaSeymour
  • No Matter What with Hanna Seymour

    52. A Shame-Free Approach to Spiritual Habits- Kailey Dickerson interviews Hanna

    02/03/2026 | 59 mins.
    Everyday Spiritual Habits is available now!What if spiritual growth wasn’t about doing more—but about becoming someone new in the middle of your real life?In this special No Matter What episode, Hanna Seymour steps out of the host seat to celebrate the launch of her new book, Everyday Spiritual Habits, and is interviewed by her sister-in-law, Kailey Dickerson. Together, they unpack how spiritual formation actually works for women, moms, and anyone overwhelmed by quiet-time guilt and spiritual “shoulds.”This honest, grace-filled conversation reframes holiness, prayer, Scripture, and spiritual disciplines—showing how God meets us in dishes, laundry, car rides, waiting rooms, and ordinary, messy life. You’ll hear why small, consistent habits matter more than intensity, why identity—not checklists—leads to transformation, and how spiritual growth happens over time.If you’ve ever felt behind spiritually, this episode is for you.Chapters00:00 – Welcome & a very special episode02:10 – Book launch announcement: Everyday Spiritual Habits03:30 – Rapid fire: spiritual growth myths06:15 – Quitting “quiet time guilt”08:30 – The science of habit formation11:00 – Why spiritual disciplines feel unrealistic for women14:10 – Practicing prayer in everyday moments17:00 – Redefining solitude for busy moms19:45 – Stop filling every space with scrolling22:30 – Why Scripture isn’t about “feeling good”25:10 – The holiness of ordinary, messy life28:45 – “This is holy work too”31:30 – Identity vs. checkbox faith34:20 – What prayer without ceasing really means37:00 – God’s love isn’t earned—or lost40:20 – When life bumps you, what spills out?43:10 – The spiritual disciplines that changed everything46:00 – Practicing the presence of God49:00 – Tiny habits that tether us to Jesus52:30 – Final encouragement & book invitationKey Quotes “Holiness isn’t intensity—it’s belonging.”“Your life isn’t too messy for spiritual formation.”“Spiritual disciplines are not a checklist; they’re a relationship.”“God meets you where you are, not where you think you should be.”“The mundane moments of your life are holy too.”“You can’t earn God’s love—and you can’t lose it.”📚 Connect with Kailey📖 Coffee With Kailey → https://thatsoundsfunnetwork.com/podcasts/coffee-with-kailey/📸 Instagram: @kaileydickerson💬 Connect with Hanna🌐 hannaeseymour.com📸 Instagram: @HannaeseymourGet your copy of Everyday Spiritual Habits https://hannaseymour.com/EVERYDAYSPIRITUALHABITS/🎧 Listen to No Matter What wherever you get your podcasts#EverydaySpiritualHabits #NoMatterWhatPodcast #KaileyDickerson #ChristianPodcast #ChristianWomen #SpiritualHabits #BusyMomLife #HannaSeymour

About No Matter What with Hanna Seymour

What does it look like to be who God created you to be no matter what? No matter your past, no matter your current circumstances, your relationship status, your career journey, no matter what life throws at you. Hanna Seymour and friends have vulnerable and life-giving conversations about what that actually looks like-- to be who God created you to be no matter what.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

