Small Business, Big Impact: Shocking Truth of What Really Goes into Running a Holistic Pet Store
Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at your favorite pet wellness store? Holistic pet health stores go beyond simply selling pet food—they're dedicated to improving pet longevity and pet health through careful research and a commitment to offering quality pet products.In this episode, we sit down with Anya and Rob Tucker, the passionate owners of The K9 Shop, a trusted holistic pet wellness store with locations across New York and South Carolina.They reveal the hard work, research, and tough decisions involved in ensuring that their pet store provides the highest-quality pet nutrition, supplements, and products.We discuss why holistic pet stores are so much more than a place to shop—they're a resource for pet parents who want personalized guidance and natural solutions to improve their pet's health. Anya and Rob also share how they prioritize safety over profits and what sets small businesses like theirs apart from big corporations like Amazon.This episode will give you a new appreciation for the dedication of small holistic pet stores and every product on their shelves.Press play to join us for this inspiring conversation!Follow our Guests Here: @thek9shop on Instagram, or the K9 Shop website
Natural Solutions for Pet Allergies & Itchy Skin: Expert Advice from Holistic Vet, Julie Anne Lee
Allergies and itchy skin are among the most common and frustrating challenges for pet parents today, but could the solution lie in a more natural, holistic approach?Julie Anne Lee, DCH, RCSHom, former practitioner and owner of some of the busiest holistic veterinary hospitals in the world and founder of Adored Beast, is here to share her expert insights into naturally addressing pet allergies at their root cause.Julie is a pioneer in holistic pet health and a leader in creating natural solutions that support your pet's immune system, gut health, and overall wellness.In this episode, we explore why pet allergies are on the rise, how pet food and environmental factors contribute to the problem, and the transformative impact of using holistic protocols to address the root cause of your pet's allergies and itchy skin.We also discuss actionable steps pet parents can take right now to start improving their dog's health and reduce vet bills over time.Whether you're new to holistic pet care or looking for better ways to support your dog's health naturally, this episode is packed with actionable advice, inspiring stories, and expert guidance to help you and your pet thrive.Follow our expert guest Julie Anne Lee (DCH, RCSHom) @adoredbeastapothecary or visit the Adored Beast website.
How One Holistic Pet Wellness Journey Transformed Thousands of Dog and Cat Lives Worldwide
Get ready to be inspired! In this debut episode, meet your hosts, Charly & Larry Pruden, and discover the heartfelt story behind their journey into holistic pet wellness. Learn how their beloved French Bulldog, Milka, transformed their lives and sparked their mission to help thousands of pets worldwide.Charly and Larry share why they created this podcast, their passion for empowering pet parents, and the founding story behind their natural pet wellness store, PAWDEGA.Plus, they're joined by renowned holistic pet care expert Julie Anne Lee (DCH, RCSHom), founder and formulator of Adored Beast Apothecary, to reveal what's in store for future episodes—expert interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and actionable tips to help you raise a healthier, happier pet.If you're ready to take your pet's health to the next level, hit play now! 🐾✨Follow our expert guest Julie Anne Lee (DCH, RCSHom) @adoredbeastapothecary or visit the Adored Beast website.
We are Larry & Charly Pruden, Dog Mom and Dad of our senior French Bulldog Milka, and Co-Founders of PAWDEGA, an online holistic pet wellness store.On our journey to help our dog live forever, we have worked with some of the world’s most renowned holistic & integrative veterinarians and pet wellness professionals.The Next Level Pet Parent Podcast is here to help you raise healthier, happier pets—and have fun while doing it! 🐾 Whether you're looking for expert tips on pet health & longevity, insider secrets about the pet industry, or real-life inspiration from pet parents just like you, this podcast has something for everyone who wants to take their pet parenting to the next level.Our mission? To empower you with the knowledge and tools you need to help your pets live their longest, healthiest, and happiest lives. 🎉 This isn’t just another pet podcast—it’s a journey we take together to make a real difference for your furry companions.So grab your favorite treat (for you and your pet), hit play, and let’s get started. Welcome to Next Level Pet Parent—I can’t wait for you to join the community! 🙌