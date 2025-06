It’s David Oyelowo…he once filmed a Tom Cruise movie and a Daniel Day-Lewis movie - in the same day! (LIVE)

How did a polite British kid defy his Nigerian-parents’ wishes for his becoming a lawyer to emerge one of Hollywood’s most electrifying performers? Golden-Globe nominee David Oyelowo reveals the dramatic journey he traveled from making history as a Black Shakespearean actor to playing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Ava DuVernay’s film Selma. Listen in as David also shares with Stacey his most giddily surreal moments with Forest Whitaker, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day-Lewis and Oprah Winfrey, and why he loved making the Apple TV+ limited series Government Cheese. MY HOLLYWOOD STORY LINKS Instagram: @myhollywoodstory YouTube Website NeueHouse Hollywood Want to tell us you love us? Send us presents? Just have a chat? Great! We are here for it. Hit it us up at [email protected] ! Or drop a comment below, or find us wherever you get your podcasts. Do or do not. There is no try.