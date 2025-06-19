How did an aspiring theater director and journalism nerd from Long Island become the go-to documentarian of our culture’s most complex personalities? Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker RJ Cutler details the beats of a wild career that’s landed him exclusive access to make documentaries about Anna Wintour, Dick Cheney, Billie Eilish, Elton John and, most recently, Martha Stewart in Netflix’s juicy 2024 tell-all Martha, about the world’s first influencer. And it’s a very good thing!
SHOW LINKS
American High on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5TrD3LpZyI
MY HOLLYWOOD STORY LINKS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myhollywoodstory/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MyHollywoodStoryPodcast
Website: https://www.hippolyta-films.com/my-hollywood-story
NeueHouse Hollywood: https://www.neuehouse.com/houses/hollywood/
Hit us up at [email protected]
! Or drop a review or comment here!