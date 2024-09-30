THIN tells the story of The Thin Man series - its creators and stars, as well as the intriguing melting pot of cultural influences that led to one of the most beloved film series of all time.
In the first episode, meet the creator of the stories - Dashiell Hammett - and the surprising, sometimes dark set of experiences that led to him becoming one of the most important authors of the twentieth century. As Raymond Chandler described him: "Hammett gave murder back to the kind of people that commit it..."
Cary: Part 4
Cary Grant and Barbara Hutton's wedded bliss begins with an adventure upon a lake, and a very starstruck pastor, but it isn't long before the shadows of doubt begin to cast across their happiness, made all the worse by the threat of war, and the spiralling effects of Barbara's vices...
If you've enjoyed this episode, and would like to aid in its creation, then please consider becoming a patron of the shows! You'll earn hundreds more hours of bonus content, including ALL complete series' of The Secret History of Hollywood, as well as bonus documentaries, extra listening, movie commentaries, and much more!
Cary: Part 3 - Vol II
Cary Grant's relationship with the troubled, self-destructive Barbara Hutton has taken on a disturbing new shape in the wake of her father's death. Will Grant be able to live up to the promise he has made to Lance - Barbara's son?
In his professional life, Grant is about to reunite with a co-star who may mean more to him than any other...
Cary: Part 3 - Vol I
Cary Grant has found love with society heiress, Barbara Hutton. But Barbara comes with her own set of personal demons, and the road to happiness is growing ever more complicated.
Meanwhile, his cinematic roles are beginning to more-and-more resemble the characters that he has played in real life; including would-be father, society plaything, and... American citizen?
Elsewhere, there's the small matter of the war and how the world will view a man who does not take up arms, as well as the ever-nearing circle of gossip-hungry sharks...
Cary: Part 2 - Vol II
After a devastating personal tragedy, Cary Grant has begun to focus upon his career as an escape, still in search of the elusive hit that will prove his worth to the world. Fortunately, success and superstardom are on the horizon…
Meanwhile, Barbara Hutton has begun a very dangerous romance, one that will involve her with a family renowned for preying upon those with wealth. How will she escape? And will the rescue turn out to be worse in the long run?
