The Secret History Of Hollywood

THIN: The Thin Man Story

THIN tells the story of The Thin Man series - its creators and stars, as well as the intriguing melting pot of cultural influences that led to one of the most beloved film series of all time. In the first episode, meet the creator of the stories - Dashiell Hammett - and the surprising, sometimes dark set of experiences that led to him becoming one of the most important authors of the twentieth century. As Raymond Chandler described him: "Hammett gave murder back to the kind of people that commit it..."