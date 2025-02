Children will love exploring My Father's Farm! These stories will light up their imagination as well as instill solid life lessons found in God's Word. Encounte...

Episode #5: Spike and Quill are brothers, and what brothers haven't hurt one another at some point? The real question is...what will Spike decide to do after he knowingly hurts his brother?

Episode #6: Francy can't stop thinking about what her neighbor has found. What will she choose to do about it?

Episode #7: Will has a habit of denying everything when he gets in trouble. But what is truly best for him?

Episode #8: Drake doesn't feel like he fits in with the other ducks, but he soon learns that through it all, God has a plan.

Episode #9: Missy's feelings are hurt, and she tries to protect herself. How effective are her efforts?

About My Father's Farm

Children will love exploring My Father's Farm! These stories will light up their imagination as well as instill solid life lessons found in God's Word. Encountering these endearing animals, parents can feel safe that their children will learn the wisdom that's found in the Bible as they listen to these fables from the farm.