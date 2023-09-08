01: The Pilot

In this very special pilot episode of 'Mostly Technical', Ian & Aaron discuss everything from LK-99 to Screencasting.com & Aaron's 'Maximum Effort' era.Sponsored by LaraJobs & HelloQuery.Links for this week's show: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LK-99 Aaron's talk at Laracon 2023 Screencasting.com ScreenFlow Lemon Squeezy Aaron on his 'Maximum Effort' era