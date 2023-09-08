Hosted by Ian Landsman and Aaron Francis, Mostly Technical is a lively discussion on Laravel, business, and an eclectic mix of related topics.
More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
01: The Pilot
In this very special pilot episode of 'Mostly Technical', Ian & Aaron discuss everything from LK-99 to Screencasting.com & Aaron's 'Maximum Effort' era.Sponsored by LaraJobs & HelloQuery.Links for this week's show:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LK-99
Aaron's talk at Laracon 2023
Screencasting.com
ScreenFlow
Lemon Squeezy
Aaron on his 'Maximum Effort' era