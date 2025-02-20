First we learn about nitrogen stabilizers with Corteva for Spring use for the first 10 minutes then we sit down with Logan Handsaker, Product Sales Specialist at Ag Leader, to discuss how their latest precision ag innovations are simplifying farm operations and increasing efficiency. Logan shares his firsthand experience using Ag Leader products on his own farm, explaining how they provide seamless connectivity, superior mapping, and enhanced visibility for farmers.We dive into the launch of InCommand® Go, Ag Leader’s newest in-cab display that gives operators more control with intuitive navigation, real-time performance insights, and built-in connectivity for seamless data management. Logan also introduces RightPath™, a passive implement steering solution that ensures precision in strip-till, planting, and other critical field operations—all without a recurring fee.As a company founded by farmers, Ag Leader designs its products with real-world farm challenges in mind, creating solutions that are easy to use, highly compatible, and focused on maximizing farm productivity. Tune in to hear how these tools can help you take the guesswork out of field operations, eliminate misaligned passes, and improve your farm’s bottom line.
