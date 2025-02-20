Powered by RND
Farm4Profit Podcast

David Whitaker, Corey Hillebo, Tanner Winterhof
Our mission is to provide farms and operators an independent and unbiased outlet for information related to increasing the profitability of their farming operat...
  • 8th-Generation Farmer Zoe Kent on Running a Farm & Owning Her Story
    In this episode, we chat with Zoe Kent (@farmwithzoe), an Ohio-based corn and soybean farmer who has built an impressive social media following by sharing the ups and downs of farming life. Zoe talks about her journey from partnering with her dad to running the farm on her own, her passion for empowering women in ag, and how she turns negativity into motivation. She also shares insights into growing a social media brand, which platform she loves most, and what she'd do differently if starting over. Tune in for a fun, inspiring conversation that proves farming is more than just a job—it's a lifestyle and a community.
    1:04:15
  • Tech That Works for Farmers : Solutions for Precision & Efficiency
    First we learn about nitrogen stabilizers with Corteva for Spring use for the first 10 minutes then we sit down with Logan Handsaker, Product Sales Specialist at Ag Leader, to discuss how their latest precision ag innovations are simplifying farm operations and increasing efficiency. Logan shares his firsthand experience using Ag Leader products on his own farm, explaining how they provide seamless connectivity, superior mapping, and enhanced visibility for farmers.We dive into the launch of InCommand® Go, Ag Leader's newest in-cab display that gives operators more control with intuitive navigation, real-time performance insights, and built-in connectivity for seamless data management. Logan also introduces RightPath™, a passive implement steering solution that ensures precision in strip-till, planting, and other critical field operations—all without a recurring fee.As a company founded by farmers, Ag Leader designs its products with real-world farm challenges in mind, creating solutions that are easy to use, highly compatible, and focused on maximizing farm productivity. Tune in to hear how these tools can help you take the guesswork out of field operations, eliminate misaligned passes, and improve your farm's bottom line.
    59:24
  • Breaking Yield Records: How Eric Reed the "Crop Critic" Farms for Profit
    Eric Reed, also known as @TheCropCritic, a first-generation farmer from Tennessee. Eric shares his journey from farming with his wife's family on their cotton farm to expanding his operation to 1,500 acres of cotton, corn, and soybeans across Tennessee and Alabama. We dive into his high-yield successes, including winning multiple National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and state soybean contests—with some jaw-dropping numbers. Eric talks about the challenges and strategies of maximizing yields on a budget, working with both red and green equipment, and how family and tradition play a role in his farm's story. We also discuss the Elora Cotton Gin, built by his wife's grandfather in 1972, and how the family continues to run it today. Tune in to hear Eric's insights on pushing yield limits, balancing farm life, and making the most of every acre.
    1:22:07
  • Breaking the Fragipan Barrier: New Solutions for Higher Yields
    In this episode of the Farm4Profit Podcast, we dive into fragipan soils—a major challenge impacting farmers across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee—with expert guests Dr. Murdock and Billy from AgX. Fragipan soils create a dense, compacted layer beneath the topsoil, restricting root growth and limiting access to nutrients and water, leading to significant yield loss.We discuss the groundbreaking research from the University of Kentucky, where a 10-year study has explored using annual rye grass to break through the fragipan layer. Dr. Murdock and Billy explain how organic acids from rye roots help improve water infiltration, release trapped nutrients, and enhance crop yields—leading to real-world results of 160-220 bushel yields and even 300 bushels in NCGA trials.Tune in to learn about innovative soil management strategies, products like Upward and Octane, and how farmers can start implementing these solutions to overcome fragipan challenges and boost profitability!
    45:45
  • Ryan Kelly aka WITitan2 - Why Farming History Matters
    In this special episode recorded live at the North American Conservation & Drainage Expo, the Farm4Profit team sits down with Ryan Kelly, better known as WITitan2 on YouTube & TikTok. Ryan has built a dedicated following by sharing his passion for farming history, classic equipment, and the stories of the past generations who built agriculture into what it is today.We dive into how Ryan's YouTube channel became a hub for storytelling, preserving the legacy of farming, and why it's crucial to document the history of agriculture before it's lost. Ryan shares insights on how old equipment, vintage photos, and firsthand accounts can inspire future generations of farmers. We also discuss the importance of balancing conservation with modern drainage practices to sustain farmland for years to come.If you love farming nostalgia, tractor talk, and real stories from the past, this episode is for you!
    1:10:39

About Farm4Profit Podcast

Our mission is to provide farms and operators an independent and unbiased outlet for information related to increasing the profitability of their farming operation. We will be providing farms and operators of all sizes and experience levels access to the latest trends, projections, and the tools necessary to increase farming profitability. We will take each episode to deliver latest news, what's working for active farms, and a topic of focus each episode. Remember, if you aren't farming for profit you won't be farming for long.
