What Happens If The U.S. Defaults On Its Debt? Here's Why It Won't
What are the grave consequences if the U.S. debt ceiling isn't increased and the government defaults? What would the Federal Reserve and the Executive Branch do to prevent default if Congress doesn't act?Topics covered include:What are the potential impacts of a U.S. default on the stock and bond markets, and the overall economyWhat causes the U.S. to have a perennial debt ceiling crisisWhy it is uncertain when the U.S. government would run out of money to meet its obligationsWhat the Biden Administration could do to prevent a defaultWhat the Federal Reserve could do to prevent a defaultGiven the ongoing crisis, should you shift assets from stocks to cash?For more information on this episode click here.Show NotesThe Debt Limit Since 2011—Congressional Research Service7 doomsday scenarios if the U.S. crashes through the debt ceiling by Jeff Stein—The Washington PostA debt ceiling default would send the U.S. housing market back into a deep freeze by Jeff Tucker—ZillowWhy is federal spending so hard to cut? — Recurring debt ceiling fights will only be solved by budget reform by Linda Bilmes—BrookingsDebt Limit Default Is Default, Even Under a "Prioritization" Scheme by Richard Kogan—Center on Budget and Policy PrioritiesWhy I Changed My Mind on the Debt Limit by Laurence H. Tribe—The New York TimesThe Trillion-Dollar Coin Might Be the Least Bad Option by Annie Lowrey—The AtlanticIf U.S. again risks default, Fed has 'loathsome' playbook by Ann Saphir—ReutersRelated Episodes169: The Debt Ceiling—What Happens If the U.S. Defaults416: Your Nation's National Debt: 5 Things You Need To Know
5/17/2023
26:54
Are the Economy and Financial Markets Zero-Sum Games?
Does there need to be a loser for every winner when it comes to investing and economic growth?Topics covered include:What are zero-sum gamesHow trading can be a zero-sum gameWhy active management and seeking excess returns through security selections or country weights are zero-sum gamesWhy the U.S. stock market has outperformed the rest of the worldWhy economic growth overall is not a zero-sum game, but some aspects of the economy are zero-sum gamesFor more information on this episode click here.Show NotesWith the Odds on Their Side, They Still Couldn't Beat the Market by Jeff Sommer—The New York TimesInternational Diversification—Still Not Crazy after All These Years by Cliff Asness, Antti Ilmanen, and Daniel Villalon—AQRThe (Time-Varying) Importance of Disaster Risk by Ivo Welch—The Financial Analysts' JournalThe Economics of Biodiversity: The Dasgupta Review by Dasgupta P.—GOV.UKWhy the economy is not a zero-sum game: a simple explanation by Nathan Mech—Acton InstituteDefending the Free Market: The Moral Case for a Free Economy by Robert SiricoRents: How Marketing Causes Inequality by Gerrit De GeestThe Threat of Rent Extraction in a Resource-constrained Future by Stratford B.—White Rose Research OnlineRelated Episodes421: Beware of Survivorship Bias When Investing426: Which is Best – Active or Passive, ETFs or Funds?430: How Should Personal and National Wealth Be Measured?
5/10/2023
28:03
The Long-term Bullish Case for Gold
Why you should allocate a small percentage of your assets to gold.Topics covered include:What is money, and how does gold fit with that definitionWhy central banks bought more gold last year than at any time since 1967Which central banks own the most gold and which are increasing their gold holdingsHow fast is the gold supply growing compared to the U.S. dollar money supplyHow financialization, greater leverage, and contagion risk should motivate us to consider goldFor more information on this episode click here.Show NotesCentral banks load up on gold in response to rising geopolitical tensions by Daria Mosolova—The Financial TimesAbove-ground stocks—Gold HubCentral bank holdings—Gold HubDoes the Federal Reserve own or hold gold?—The Federal ReserveTrey Reik—LinkedInM2 and Components—FREDGold Charts R UsRelated Episodes37: Gold – Without the Hype and Politics53: Should You Invest In Bitcoin?59: Is Gold Money?263: Should You Invest In Gold?344: Why Should You Care About Shadow Banking?
5/3/2023
27:47
How Should Personal and National Wealth Be Measured?
How we measure wealth, riches, abundance, and well-being is more important today than ever.Topics covered include:How late 18th century philosophers Adam Smith and the Earl of Lauderdale defined wealth and the role of capital. Why they worried about income inequality and excess profitsWhat led to the dramatic increase in life expectancy and wealth in the 20th and 21st centuriesHow a long life expectancy and well-being can be attained at much lower levels of wealthWhy John Maynard Keynes was right about the expansion of the economy but wrong about how many hours we would workHow the U.S. expanded its wealth relative to the rest of world, and at what costWhy natural capital should be included in measuring wealthFor more information on this episode click here.Show NotesAn Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith—Early Modern TextsAbout Adam Smith—Adam Smith InstituteAn Inquiry Into the Nature and Origin of Public Wealth and Into the Means and Causes of Its Increase by The Earl of Lauderdale—McMaster UniversityPrinciples for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail by Ray Dalio—Simon & SchusterThe Economics of Biodiversity: The Dasgupta Review—GOV.UKLess Is More: How Degrowth Will Save the World by Jason Hickel—Penguin Random HouseEconomic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren by John Maynard Keynes—YaleAmerica's economic outperformance is a marvel to behold—The EconomistHow Much is Enough? Money and the Good Life by Robert Skidelsky and Edward Skidelsky—Penguin Random House Related Episodes8: What If Everyone Worked Only Four Hours Per Day?142: Why Are Some Nations Wealthier Than Others?282: Is GDP the Best Measure of Happiness and Well-Being?300: Ray Dalio and the Changing World Order
4/26/2023
28:01
Which Inflation Protection Strategies Worked and Which Didn't?
With a total U.S. inflation rate of 14% in the past two years, we review how various inflation hedges performed over the past twenty-four months.Topics covered include:What were investors' and the Federal Reserve's inflation expectations two years agoWhat led to the big inflation increaseWhy was the Federal Reserve forced to raise its policy rate by almost 5% in a yearHow successful were inflation-index bonds, stocks, commodities, and real estate in beating inflation over the past two yearsHow did two active ETFs that set out to protect against inflation performWhat is the current outlook for inflation, and what should investors doFor more information on this episode click here.Show NotesCPI Inflation Calculator—U.S. Bureau of Labor StatisticsInflation Beneficiaries ETF—Horizon KineticsQuadratic Capital ManagementInvestments MentionediShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)Vanguard Short-term Inflation Protection Securities ETF (VTIP)Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW)Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL)Related Episodes336: Own What Is Real342: Is Another Great Inflation Coming?
