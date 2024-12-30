Covering the Jeju, Azerbaijan, and Hornet Mishaps.
Usually, Monday at 8PM ET, Mover (F-16, F/A-18, T-38, 737, helicopter pilot, author, cop, and wanna be race car driver) and Gonky (F/A-18, T-38, A320, dirt bike racer, author, and awesome dad) discuss everything from aviation to racing to life and anything in between.
Looking for a good book?
https://www.cwlemoine.com
Kids Coloring and Activity Books!
https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CDS4C68Y
WOMBAT's Books and More! https://www.trmatson.com/
*The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.
Views presented are our own or our guests and do not represent the views of DoD or its Components.*
--------
2:19:56
Friendly Fire Will Not Be Tolerated - S3 E9
Mover and Gonky discuss Mover's new sim pit, drones, and the F/A-18F Shoot down.
Join us tonight at 8pm ET for daring flying stories and tall tales of bravery!
Usually, Monday at 8PM ET, Mover (F-16, F/A-18, T-38, 737, helicopter pilot, author, cop, and wanna be race car driver) and Gonky (F/A-18, T-38, A320, dirt bike racer, author, and awesome dad) discuss everything from aviation to racing to life and anything in between.
Looking for a good book?
https://www.cwlemoine.com
Kids Coloring and Activity Books!
https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CDS4C68Y
*The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.
Views presented are our own or our guests and do not represent the views of DoD or its Components.*
--------
2:03:28
Hurricane Hunter Lt Col Sean Cross
Lt Col Sean Cross joined us for an interview and it did not disappoint!
Usually, Monday at 8PM ET, Mover (F-16, F/A-18, T-38, 737, helicopter pilot, author, cop, and wanna be race car driver) and Gonky (F/A-18, T-38, A320, dirt bike racer, author, and awesome dad) discuss everything from aviation to racing to life and anything in between.
Looking for a good book? https://www.cwlemoine.com
Kids Coloring and Activity Books!
https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CDS4C68Y
*The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.
Views presented are our own or our guests and do not represent the views of DoD or its Components.*
--------
2:03:47
Aliens? CASMO Reveals His UAP Stories
Casmo (AH-64 and OH-58 pilot) returns to guest host.
Join us tonight at 8pm ET for flying stories and old fighter pilot opinions!
Usually, Monday at 8PM ET, Mover (F-16, F/A-18, T-38, 737, helicopter pilot, author, cop, and wanna be race car driver) and Gonky (F/A-18, T-38, A320, dirt bike racer, author, and awesome dad) discuss everything from aviation to racing to life and anything in between.
Looking for a good book? https://www.cwlemoine.com
Kids Coloring and Activity Books!
https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CDS4C68Y
Check out Casmo's Channel! https://www.youtube.com/@CasmoTV
*The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.
Views presented are our own or our guests and do not represent the views of DoD or its Components.*
--------
2:00:17
Fighter Refuels A400, Su-57 Cockpit, and A Rudder Trim Event
Usually, Monday at 8PM ET, Mover (F-16, F/A-18, T-38, 737, helicopter pilot, author, cop, and wanna be race car driver) and Gonky (F/A-18, T-38, A320, dirt bike racer, author, and awesome dad) discuss everything from aviation to racing to life and anything in between.
Looking for a good book? https://www.cwlemoine.com
Kids Coloring and Activity Books!
https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CDS4C68Y
*The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.
Views presented are our own or our guests and do not represent the views of DoD or its Components.*
Every Monday, Mover (F-16, F/A-18, T-38, 737, helicopter pilot, author, and wanna be race car driver) and Gonky (F/A-18, T-38, A320, dirt bike racer, and aspiring author) discuss everything from aviation to racing to life and anything in between. https://www.cwlemoine.com
*The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.*
*Views presented are my own and do not represent the views of DoD or its Components.*