Friendly Fire Will Not Be Tolerated - S3 E9

Mover and Gonky discuss Mover's new sim pit, drones, and the F/A-18F Shoot down. Join us tonight at 8pm ET for daring flying stories and tall tales of bravery! Usually, Monday at 8PM ET, Mover (F-16, F/A-18, T-38, 737, helicopter pilot, author, cop, and wanna be race car driver) and Gonky (F/A-18, T-38, A320, dirt bike racer, author, and awesome dad) discuss everything from aviation to racing to life and anything in between. Looking for a good book? https://www.cwlemoine.com Kids Coloring and Activity Books! https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CDS4C68Y *The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement. Views presented are our own or our guests and do not represent the views of DoD or its Components.*