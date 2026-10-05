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Monday Music Club with Will Anderson

Vox Media Podcast Network
MusicMusic History
Monday Music Club with Will Anderson
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Monday Music Club with Will Anderson

    The Day Music Went Digital

    10/05/2026 | 33 mins.
    Before Spotify, Apple Music, and endless playlists, there was the MP3, and one mysterious music leaker who helped expose just how radically digital technology was about to change the music business. Will Anderson takes us back to the late ’90s and early 2000s, when music started escaping the CD and physical album, and a new world of file-sharing, leaks, and Napster sent the industry scrambling.

    Vulture’s Jason P. Frank joins to unpack the mystery of the music leaker at the center of this story, how MP3s made it possible for music to spread instantly across the internet, and how Napster turned that possibility into a full-blown revolution. We’ll explore the excitement, controversy, and unintended consequences of a technology that made music easier to share than ever and forced record labels to confront a future they weren’t ready for.

    From mysterious leaks to the rise of file-sharing, the MP3 era transformed how music was discovered, distributed, and consumed, laying the groundwork for the streaming world we live in today.

    Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network and produced by Figures Network.

    New episodes every Monday!

    Follow us:

    TikTok: http://tiktok.com/mondaymusicclub

    Instagram: http://instagram.com/mondaymusicclub
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  • Monday Music Club with Will Anderson

    The Genius Behind the Beach Boys

    09/28/2026 | 35 mins.
    Will Anderson explores the troubled genius behind the Beach Boys with David Leaf, author of Smile: The Rise, Fall, and Resurrection of Brian Wilson. Together, they delve into the extraordinary life and complicated legacy of Brian Wilson—the visionary behind some of the most influential music of the 20th century.

    Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network and produced by Figures Network.

    New episodes every Monday!

    Follow us:

    tiktok.com/mondaymusicclub

    instagram.com/mondaymusicclub
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Monday Music Club with Will Anderson

    Why You Should Love Modern Pop Music with Nate and Charlie of "Switched on Pop"

    09/21/2026 | 47 mins.
    Will Anderson is joined by "Switched on Pop" hosts Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding for a wide-ranging conversation about the songs, ideas, and curiosity that keep pop music moving forward. They dig into the origins of Switched on Pop, the evolution of their approach to listening and analysis, the case for pop optimism, and a game called “If you like__, then you’ll like___.” Will, Nate, and Charlie pick a song or album from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s and then a corresponding album from this year (or last) that a fan of that album would like!

    Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network and produced by Figures Network.

    New episodes every Monday!

    Follow us:

    tiktok.com/mondaymusicclub
    instagram.com/mondaymusicclub
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Monday Music Club with Will Anderson

    Inside Hitsville, USA: The Story of Early Motown

    09/14/2026 | 40 mins.
    Before Motown became a musical empire, it was a scrappy little record label in Detroit with big dreams, limited resources, and something to prove. In this episode, Will Anderson explores how that happened with help from Otis Williams, founding member of the Temptations, to step inside the early days of Hitsville, USA—the people, the music, the ambition, and the magic that changed American culture forever.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Monday Music Club with Will Anderson

    Silver Springs, Stevie Nicks, and the Story of Fleetwood Mac

    09/07/2026 | 35 mins.
    Stevie Nicks was already a star but she needed help bringing her music to life. “Silver Springs” became her opus: a deeply personal song born from her tumultuous relationship with Lindsey Buckingham and a heartfelt gift to her mother. But when the song was left off the record, it marked more than a creative decision. It was the beginning of the end.

    In this episode Will Anderson is joined by Mark Blake, author of “Dreams: The Many Lives of Fleetwood Mac” to unpack the story behind “Silver Springs,” the complicated relationship that inspired it, and the decision that would become one of Fleetwood Mac’s most infamous moments.

    Subscribe to Monday Music Club everywhere you get your podcasts! https://pod.link/6804289312
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Monday Music Club with Will Anderson
Monday Music Club is a podcast about the defining moments that have shaped the way we hear the world. Each week, host Will Anderson explores the stories behind iconic songs, legendary artists, and the creative forces that have transformed music and culture. Whether you’re obsessed with music history, fascinated by the craft of songwriting, or simply looking to hear your favorite songs in a new way, Monday Music Club is where the conversation begins. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
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