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48 episodes
- A super deluxe box set of The Beatles' legendary 1965 album Rubber Soul has just been released with brand new mixes, demos and outtakes that show The Beatles breaking up with the past, their fans and everything people knew and loved about the band.
In this conversation with All Songs Considered host Robin Hilton, Giles Martin, the producer behind the new mixes and son of late Beatles producer George Martin, talks about why Rubber Soul was such a pivotal album for the band, how the music was changing, and why it sounds “reasonably bleak.” Martin also explains how the AI tools he used to update the mixes work, how he preserved the original spirit of Rubber Soul and more.
Tell us what you think with a review on Apple or Spotify wherever you listen to podcasts.
Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org
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- We get big and loud this week with a surprise drop from Phoebe Bridgers and her song “On Video,” from the Primetime soundtrack; the monstrously disjointed “Placeholder” from Gilla Band; widescreened shoegaze from the Danish artist Trentemøller and more.
NPR Music’s Dora Levite joins host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best new songs out now.
Tell us what you think with a review on Apple or Spotify wherever you listen to podcasts.
Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org
Featured artists and songs:
(00:00) Intro
(03:22) Phoebe Bridgers: “On Video”
(10:26) Gilla Band: “Placeholder”
(17:25) Trentemøller: “Swerve”
(23:31) Wednesday: “Carolina Murder Suicide (Avey Tare Remix)”
(30:29) serpentwithfeet: “sentinel”
(36:37) Lily Konigsberg: “Free Byrd”
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Lizzy McAlpine, Víkingur Ólafsson plays Bach, and more of the week's best songs09/22/2026 | 44 mins.Our latest mix of the week’s best new songs swings from the shoegaze rock of rising LA band untitled (halo) to Bach’s “Air on the G String” performed by pianist Víkingur Ólafsson. We’ve also got singer Lizzy McAlpine’s breathtaking ode to her late father, the laid-back grooves of polymath Sen Morimoto, the extraordinary voice of Scottish singer Beth Taylor and more.
NPR Music’s Tom Huizenga joins host Robin Hilton.
Tell us what you think with a review on Apple or Spotify wherever you listen to podcasts.
Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org
Featured artists and songs:
(00:00) Intro
(02:05) Sen Morimoto: “Chewing Gum”
(09:27) Víkingur Ólafsson: “Air on the G String” (Johann Sebastian Bach)
(16:56) Lizzy McAlpine: “The Crowd”
(25:51) Beth Taylor: “My Lagan Love”
(33:49) untitled (halo): “easy rider”
(41:58) inti figgis-vizueta: “Samara (Maple Seed) Mvmt. III - Find Roots”
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- We’re back with another round of the best new songs out now, including the universe-splitting “Blister Sunrise” from M83, Shygirl’s bone-rattling and euphoric “Alyse,” subversive funk from Asher White and more.
NRP Music writer and editor Sheldon Pearce joins host Robin Hilton.
Leave us a review on Apple or Spotify wherever you listen to podcasts.
Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org
Featured artists and songs:
(00:00) Intro
(02:02) M83: “Blister Sunrise”
(07:51) Shygirl: “Alyse”
(15:13) FKJ & Labrinth: “Little Little Voice”
(22:21) Renny Conti: “Leaving the Zoo”
(30:57) Asher White: “My Day at the Casino”
(38:36) Rachel Chinouriri: “Make Believe”
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- We share more reimagined and reinterpreted songs that rival the originals, including Janis Joplin’s iconic take on Kris Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee,” a reggae version of The Beatles song “Don’t Let Me Down,” and more.
NPR Music’s Dora Levite and Lars Gotrich rejoin host Robin Hilton for another round.
Leave us a review on Apple or Spotify wherever you listen to podcasts.
Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org
Featured artists and songs:
(00:00) Intro
(04:30) Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris: Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush”
(09:31) Frodus: Devo’s “Explosions”
(12:58) Janis Joplin: Kris Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee”
(17:12) Jai Paul: Jennifer Paige’s “Crush”
(22:26) Luther Vandross & Mariah Carey: Lionel Richie & Diana Ross's “Endless Love”
(27:40) Nico: Jackson Browne’s “These Days”
(32:34) Tricky: Public Enemy’s “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos”
(35:29) Cassandra Wilson: Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon”
(40:04) Phoebe Bridgers: The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love”
(43:56) Marcia Griffiths: The Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down”
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About All Songs Considered
All Songs Considered is NPR's flagship podcast for new music, artist interviews and friendly banter about the albums and musicians you love. Plus, special episodes on topics we can all relate to, like the best roadtrip anthems or songs to calm the nerves.Weekly, with host Robin Hilton and the NPR Music family.Podcast website
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