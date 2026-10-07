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2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke
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2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke

Nevermind Media
ArtsMusic
2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • 2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke

    California Here We Come

    10/07/2026 | 42 mins.
    Indie invades the TV screens and theaters of America, as shows including The O.C. and Gilmore Girls, and films like Garden State, make indie a huge part of their personality. Includes interviews with showrunners, bands, and licensing pros.

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  • 2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke

    Succexy

    09/30/2026 | 40 mins.
    Revisiting the origins of late Gen X indie rock in the '90s and '00s, focused on what was happening at the turn of the century in Seattle with Sub Pop and Barsuk, Canada with a whole slew of bands who'd end up on lots of different labels, Omaha with Saddle Creek, and the bands on Merge out of Durham, North Carolina through interviews with the bands and labels doing it all.
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  • 2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke

    Champagne From a Paper Cup

    09/23/2026 | 40 mins.
    Being an indie rock fan in 2004 meant hearing your favorite indie band on a McDonald’s ad, not being able to get into shows, and seeing your DIY fave on MTV. How did we get here?
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  • 2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke

    Coming Soon: 2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke

    09/04/2026 | 2 mins.
    Coming September 23, 2026.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About 2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke
The year 2004 brought a seismic shift in indie rock. Hosted by Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), this show makes the case with the help of members of Arcade Fire, Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins, Spoon, Modest Mouse, The Decemberists, Tegan & Sara, Metric, and industry leaders from record labels, iTunes, and TV shows like The O.C. The podcast is presented by Dropbox and produced by Nevermind Media.
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