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4 episodes
- Indie invades the TV screens and theaters of America, as shows including The O.C. and Gilmore Girls, and films like Garden State, make indie a huge part of their personality. Includes interviews with showrunners, bands, and licensing pros.
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- Revisiting the origins of late Gen X indie rock in the '90s and '00s, focused on what was happening at the turn of the century in Seattle with Sub Pop and Barsuk, Canada with a whole slew of bands who'd end up on lots of different labels, Omaha with Saddle Creek, and the bands on Merge out of Durham, North Carolina through interviews with the bands and labels doing it all.
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About 2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke
The year 2004 brought a seismic shift in indie rock. Hosted by Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), this show makes the case with the help of members of Arcade Fire, Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins, Spoon, Modest Mouse, The Decemberists, Tegan & Sara, Metric, and industry leaders from record labels, iTunes, and TV shows like The O.C. The podcast is presented by Dropbox and produced by Nevermind Media.Podcast website
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2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke
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2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke: Podcasts in Family