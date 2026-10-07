2004: The Year Indie Rock Broke

The year 2004 brought a seismic shift in indie rock. Hosted by Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), this show makes the case with the help of members of Arcade Fire, Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins, Spoon, Modest Mouse, The Decemberists, Tegan & Sara, Metric, and industry leaders from record labels, iTunes, and TV shows like The O.C.

The podcast is presented by Dropbox and produced by Nevermind Media.