Hang Up | Tennis Reckons with Doping

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs discuss Iga Swiatek’s and Janik Sinner's doping allegations and the huge implications for international tennis. They also get into this past weekend’s college football chaos and Saquon Barkley and Derek Henry’s running back revival. For Afterballs, Lindsay Gibbs examines the tragic passing of Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. after a recent head injury. On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts talk about Bluesky and whether big sports media will eventually pivot to the new platform. Tennis and doping (2:37): Do Swiatek and Sinner deserve suspensions? College football chaos (25:50): Flag planting and the mess in the Mid-West Are runningbacks back? (46:57): How long can Barkely and Henry prop up their position? Afterballs (1:03:38): Lindsay on Medrick Burnett Jr’s head injury and death. (Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.) Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices