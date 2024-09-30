André has known for years that they have to execute the estate when their parents pass. They feel wholly unprepared for the task, especially since their parents are reluctant to share any important information. On this episode of How To!: Carvell Wallace brings on M.P. Dunleavey, journalist, author of the Squished Substack, and contributor to Next Avenue where she covers aging, caregiving, and money. M.P. walks André through the important paperwork that needs to be in place and gives them guidance for working with stubborn family members.
Additional resources:
M.P.’s follow-up story on Next Avenue
Area Agencies on Aging
Benefits check up
Estate planning checklist
Creating a financial roadmap
Easing family burdens
Writing a will
If you liked this episode check out: How To Care for an Aging Parent and How To Make Aging Easier for Everyone
Do you have a problem that needs solving? Send us a note at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show.
How To’s executive producer is Derek John. Joel Meyer is our senior editor/producer. The show is produced by Rosemary Belson, with Kevin Bendis and Sara McCrea.
Want more How To!? Subscribe to Slate Plus to unlock exclusive bonus episodes.
40:39
Death, Sex & Money | From Social Work to Improv to the Best Show on HBO
When actor and performer Jeff Hiller first tried improv comedy, he was instantly amazing at it. Jeff is an excellent listener. He’s also accommodating, flexible, and undeniably hilarious. This week on the show, Jeff discusses his role on the critically acclaimed HBO series Somebody, Somewhere and the personal quirks and qualities that have made him such a funny and talented performer.
Mentioned in the episode:
-Jeff’s conversation with his husband Neil on the podcast She’s a Talker.
-Anna’s interview with Mark Duplass.
-Death, Sex & Money will be at San Francisco’s Sketchfest on January 31st. Get tickets and info here!
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.
Death, Sex & Money is now produced by Slate!
And if you're new to the show, welcome. We're so glad you're here. Find us and follow us on Instagram and you can find Anna's newsletter at annasale.substack.com.
58:15
Hang Up | Tennis Reckons with Doping
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs discuss Iga Swiatek’s and Janik Sinner's doping allegations and the huge implications for international tennis. They also get into this past weekend’s college football chaos and Saquon Barkley and Derek Henry’s running back revival. For Afterballs, Lindsay Gibbs examines the tragic passing of Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. after a recent head injury. On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts talk about Bluesky and whether big sports media will eventually pivot to the new platform.
Tennis and doping (2:37): Do Swiatek and Sinner deserve suspensions?
College football chaos (25:50): Flag planting and the mess in the Mid-West
Are runningbacks back? (46:57): How long can Barkely and Henry prop up their position?
Afterballs (1:03:38): Lindsay on Medrick Burnett Jr’s head injury and death.
(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)
Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes.
1:17:29
Care & Feeding | The Santa Problem
On this episode: Every year, like clockwork, we start getting questions about how to do, or not do, the whole Santa thing. We’ll answer a listener's question and muse on the nature of belief.
We’ll also check in on where the hosts are this week – and then, if you’re coming to hang out on the Slate Plus Playground, we’re honoring peak holiday meal szn with a round of food would-you-rathers.
If you’re not part of the Slate Plus community, we hope you’ll consider joining! Keep reading to learn how.
Jamilah’s check-in: Wicked and a cold
Elizabeth’s check-in: terrifying VR jungle trek
Zak’s check-in: Noa’s accent work
Join us on Facebook and email us at [email protected] to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today's show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus.
Podcast produced by Maura Currie.
42:38
ICYMI: Max Read on Gawker, “Sculder” Fanfiction, and Slack Rules
Candice Lim is joined by Read Max writer Max Read, whose Substack hit a new high this year when he coined the term “Zynternet” and its connection to “Hawk Tuah girl.” Prior to Substack, Read was the editor-in-chief of Gawker, and on today’s episode, he speaks about the stories he regrets publishing, his relationship with The X-Files fandoms, and his golden rules for engaging online.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim, with production assistance from Alexandra Botti and Kat Hong.
