Today we’re sharing an episode from author Dan Heath’s podcast What It’s Like To Be…. where Dan explores the world of work, one profession at a time, and interviews people who love what they do. For this one, Dan talks with a stadium beer vendor who shares stories from his 35 years on the job, including meeting Muhammad Ali, how to pour without foam, and how to handle fans who love beer a bit too much. You can find more episodes of What It’s Like to Be… here.



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