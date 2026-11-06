Most career advice comes from an economy that no longer exists. So how do you make smart decisions about work when the rules keep changing? That’s where economic commentator and New York Times best-selling author Kyla Scanlon comes in. Each week on Best of Luck, she talks with economists, journalists, farmers, comedians and more to help us all make sense of the economy, and figure out how to make work work. Follow Best of Luck in your favorite podcast app for new episodes every Tuesday starting October 27. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Kai Ryssdal is the host and senior editor of Marketplace. But he was also once 34 years-old, making $7 an hour at a bookstore in Palo Alto at the height of the dot-com boom. In the first episode of Best of Luck, Kyla and Kai investigate the biggest turning points of his career for lessons that still apply, and discuss how to connect labor market data to your career decisions. Plus: Kai applies for a new job at Lighthouse Keeper Inc. Theme song is "Frolic" by Jake Xerxes Fussell. Discover more of his music: https://www.jakexerxesfussell.com/ Links: The Age of Work by Marketplace The Big Money in Today's Economy is Going to Capital, Not Labor by Greg Ip (Wall Street Journal) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Dan Toomey was rejected by the job he'd always wanted for four straight years. It was the luckiest thing that ever happened for his career. Now, he’s the host of Good Work, where he makes funny videos about news in business, tech and finance that are watched by millions. In this episode: how do you build your dream career out of a job you never expected? Plus: why creating in public might get you hired, why Dan stopped looking at the numbers, and the case for taking up fly fishing in your 20s (and beyond). Our theme song is "Frolic" by Jake Xerxes Fussell. Discover more of his music and tour dates here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Best of Luck with Kyla Scanlon

About Best of Luck with Kyla Scanlon

About Best of Luck with Kyla Scanlon