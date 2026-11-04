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144 episodes
- In this episode, John Kailunas II explores the fundamental principles of defining and pursuing success with purpose, ownership, and resilience. He emphasizes the importance of clarity, discipline, relationships, and legacy in creating a meaningful life.
REFLECTION Questions:
If the next five years go exceptionally well, what will be true beyond your job title and bank account.
What responsibility in your life deserves to be treated as a purpose rather
than a burden?
What do you need to learn - or unlearn - to succeed in your next season?
Who has invested in your success - and who needs that same investment from you?
What important idea in your life now needs a date, an owner, and a first
action?
Opening | Success is progress with purpose, not somebody else's scoreboard.
Clarity | Define success before you pursue it.
Ownership | Own the next responsible step.
Purpose | Connect what matters to the calendar.
Discipline | Build systems that survive changing moods.
Learning | Stay teachable; learn and unlearn.
Resilience | Treat setbacks as events and information, not verdicts.
Relationships | Trust grows through small, consistent deposits.
Service | Create value beyond yourself.
Execution | Give the idea a date, owner, and next action.
Legacy | Build what can keep growing through others.
Closing | Choose one principle and act within 24 hours.
Podcast Closing
- In this episode, John Kailunas II and his son Trey discuss the universal nature of leadership, emphasizing that leadership is for everyone and can be practiced in any role or stage of life. They explore principles of influence, responsibility, and how leadership impacts families, communities, and organizations.
00:00
Introduction to Leadership for Everyone
01:23
What Leadership Means to Trey
02:13
Leadership as Influence, Not Position
03:06
Proactive Leadership in Society
04:23
Responsibility Starts Locally
05:46
Building Credibility Without Authority
07:25
Listening as a Leadership Skill
09:44
Respectful Disagreement and Decision Making
10:56
Leadership in Family and Community
12:36
Fundamentals of Leadership Across Environments
14:48
Responding to Challenges with Leadership
16:36
Balancing Optimism and Reality
17:33
The Creation of the American Institute of Leadership
19:24
Making Leadership Development Accessible
20:41
Actionable Leadership Steps Today
22:03
Community Engagement and Surveys
23:57
Final Thoughts: Leadership Is for Everyone
If you would like to be a guest
Podcast Closing
- This episode emphasizes the importance of prospecting as a core, ongoing activity for financial advisors. It covers practical strategies for building a disciplined prospecting system, focusing on defining target audiences, planning with numbers, calendar discipline, effective communication, and developing endurance to sustain growth.
| Opening | Prospecting is the lifeblood of organic growth.
| Economic truth | A healthy pipeline protects the future business.
| Focus | Define whom you serve and why you matter.
| The math | Translate annual goals into weekly activity.
| Calendar | Protect prospecting time from reactive work.
| Message | Earn the next conversation through relevance.
| Execution | Perform and track a daily minimum standard.
| Follow-up | Schedule the next action until the decision is clear.
| Endurance | Separate self-worth from the scorecard.
| Relationships | Build several trusted prospecting channels.
| Failure | Correct avoidance and inconsistency early.
| Closing | Build tomorrow's business through today's discipline.
If you would like to be a guest
Podcast Closing
- In this episode, Clay Eschrich shares his journey from small-town Wyoming to a successful career in financial services, emphasizing the importance of relationships, work ethic, and adapting to industry changes. Discover insights on recruiting, building advisory teams, and the evolving landscape of wealth management.
00:00
Introduction and Clay’s background in Wyoming
01:50
Early life and work ethic in small-town Wyoming
03:55
Transition from teaching to financial services
06:56
Changes in advisor recruitment and industry evolution
12:01
Building advisory teams and staffing strategies
16:10
Common mistakes in hiring and growth
20:07
Questions for leaders to expand their organizations
24:06
Clay’s role at Wells and staffing solutions
27:56
The importance of relationships and communication
33:56
Reflections on career and industry changes
36:59
Closing thoughts and how to connect with Clay
If you would like to be a guest
Service owned business
Podcast Closing
- In this episode, John Kailunas II interviews his daughter, Dr. Courtney Kailunas DNP APRN FNP-C, about how different generations learn and communicate. They explore the impact of technology, emotional intelligence, and effective teaching methods across generations.
She also discusses her aims for helping students have the "aha" moments in this article: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/new-usf-college-nursing-instructor-aims-aha-moments-kgffe?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios&utm_campaign=share_via
00:00
Introduction of guest and purpose of discussion
03:32
Technology reliance among Gen Z and Millennials
07:14
USF's growth and research status
10:14
Information overload and the role of critical thinking
13:23
Consistent effective learning methods across generations
16:37
Evolution of classroom technology and learning tools
20:51
AI's influence on teaching and assessment methods
24:49
Use of case studies and practical application in learning
28:42
Summer enrichment and continuous learning
30:24
Communication preferences and generational gaps
31:50
Impact of technology on personal and professional communication
34:03
Strategies to improve intergenerational communication
35:28
Teaching empathy and emotional intelligence
37:15
Developing empathy and human connection
38:23
The importance of real-life experiences in shaping values
40:39
Memorable experiences and their impact on career and life
41:33
Work ethic and motivation among young learners
42:00
Advice for training and mentoring the next generation
43:21
The role of discipline and personal connection in growth
44:16
Closing remarks and encouragement for future generations
If you would like to be a guest
Service owned business
Podcast Closing
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About C4G Success
C4G Success is your go-to podcast designed to help professional salespeople grow, learn, and enhance their bottom line. Join host John Kailunas II and a lineup of expert guests as they share engaging stories filled with humor and pragmatic experiences that will enrich the lives of all who listen. While focusing on financial services professionals, the principles, ideas, andinsights shared are universally applicable, making this podcast valuable forany sales professional seeking to elevate their craft. Each episode will dive into actionable strategies, thought-provoking discussions,and personal anecdotes that inspire you to embrace challenges and seizeopportunities. Whether you’re looking to refine your sales techniques, developstrong client relationships, or find motivation to push through your day, C4G Success has something for everyone. Tune in to discover how to take your career to new heights and transform yourapproach to success, one episode at a time!Podcast website
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