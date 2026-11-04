In this episode, John Kailunas II explores the fundamental principles of defining and pursuing success with purpose, ownership, and resilience. He emphasizes the importance of clarity, discipline, relationships, and legacy in creating a meaningful life.

REFLECTION Questions:

If the next five years go exceptionally well, what will be true beyond your job title and bank account.

What responsibility in your life deserves to be treated as a purpose rather

than a burden?

What do you need to learn - or unlearn - to succeed in your next season?

Who has invested in your success - and who needs that same investment from you?

What important idea in your life now needs a date, an owner, and a first

action?



Opening | Success is progress with purpose, not somebody else's scoreboard.

Clarity | Define success before you pursue it.

Ownership | Own the next responsible step.

Purpose | Connect what matters to the calendar.

Discipline | Build systems that survive changing moods.

Learning | Stay teachable; learn and unlearn.

Resilience | Treat setbacks as events and information, not verdicts.

Relationships | Trust grows through small, consistent deposits.

Service | Create value beyond yourself.

Execution | Give the idea a date, owner, and next action.

Legacy | Build what can keep growing through others.

Closing | Choose one principle and act within 24 hours.

Podcast Closing