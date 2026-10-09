SCALE ISN’T A STRATEGY. IT’S AN OPERATING SYSTEM. 🔥

Everybody loves talking about growth.

The revenue. The shiny new products. The AI. The partnerships. The big freaking number on the slide.

But here’s the question nobody puts on the keynote stage:

What happens underneath the business when all that growth actually shows up?

This week on SHeCOMMERCE, we’re going behind the strategy deck with Lauren Bolles, Chief Operating Officer of Tesco Media, to talk about the unsexy, absolutely essential machinery that turns ambition into execution.

And Lauren knows a thing or two about building the machine.

Her career has been anything but a neat little corporate ladder: Cartier → performance marketing → Bain → Walmart Connect → Tesco Media. At Walmart Connect, she spent five years helping build the strategy and operating infrastructure behind one of retail media’s biggest growth stories. Then she did what any sensible person would do next: changed companies, changed countries, moved her family across the Atlantic and stepped into a newly created COO role at Tesco Media.

Incremental, apparently, is not Lauren’s thing.

🎯 THE BIG CONVERSATION

Lauren gives us the operator’s view of growth: what breaks when companies scale, why heroic leadership eventually becomes a liability, which metrics actually tell you whether a business is healthy, and why a playbook that crushed it in America may absolutely NOT be the playbook you need in another market.

Her definition of BizOps might be the best we’ve heard:

“Strategy and operations sit in the gap between the ambition and the reality.”That gap? That’s where businesses either learn how to scale… or start creating chaos with really impressive revenue numbers.

💥 KEY LEARNINGS

Scaling is an organizational challenge, not just a revenue opportunity.

What works when five people can jump on a call and solve every problem does not work when you’re operating across hundreds—or thousands—of people. Leaders have to evolve at the speed of the business.

Heroics don’t scale. Clarity does.

Early-stage businesses often thrive on brilliant people rolling up their sleeves and doing whatever it takes. Eventually, leadership has to shift from doing to creating clear accountability, decision rights, operating models and outcomes—and then giving people room to deliver.

Stop confusing more KPIs with better insight.

Revenue matters. Profit matters. Product metrics matter. But Lauren argues there’s an overlooked layer between selling something and delivering it: Can your organization actually deliver what it sold—and how hard is it to do?

You can’t copy-and-paste a playbook across markets.

Moving from the U.S. to the U.K. reinforced a critical lesson: take the principles and pattern recognition with you, not necessarily the answers. Customer behavior, retailer engagement and market dynamics change. Curiosity travels better than certainty.

AI’s biggest wins may be decidedly unsexy.

Forget the conference-panel answer. Lauren sees real opportunity in AI improving everyday work—sales coaching, synthesizing data into insights, getting ideas out of leaders’ heads and helping people operate at a higher level. But there’s a catch: AI may change where we spend our time more than simply giving all that time back.

And your career does NOT need to make sense on paper.

Lauren’s path is proof that curiosity, pattern recognition and the willingness to step into something uncomfortable can build a far more interesting career than following somebody else’s ladder.

🎤 MIC-DROP MOMENTS

“Sometimes the biggest opportunities for AI to come into the business are not sexy.”Translation: stop chasing AI theater and start finding where it creates actual value.

“Listen to the voice in your head, but don’t always believe it.”That one is going straight on the SHeCOMMERCE wall.

And when we asked Lauren to finish the sentence “Retail media in five years will…”?

Her answer:

“Be media.”🎤⬇️

But perhaps the biggest takeaway came at the end:

“At the end of a job or of our career… it’s the people that matter the most.”The decks disappear. The spreadsheets get replaced. The organizations change.

The people who tell you thank you for mentoring me, believing in me, opening a door for me?

That’s the legacy.

☕ SPILL THE TEA

Oh, we had RANGE this week.

We unpack an eMarketer forecast pointing to AI-driven commerce becoming a dramatically bigger piece of U.S. e-commerce—and ask the question brands should probably be obsessing over now:

When AI becomes another interface between the shopper and the shelf, who owns discovery, the customer relationship…and the money?

We somehow turn a viral HYROX gastrointestinal incident into a lesson on operational excellence—because apparently “performance does not replace process” applies even when the process in question involves bodily functions. 💩

We also raise our tea to Dolly Parton and reflect on a woman who showed generations that power never required becoming less feminine, less funny or less unmistakably yourself.

And there’s one very special people move: our own Cristina stepping into the Chief Commercial Officer seat at Righteous Felon. A challenger brand. Hyper-growth. C-suite.

Or, as Jacqui puts it:

“Hold my jerky, baby.”

Yes. That happened.

👀 THIS EPISODE IS FOR YOU IF…

You’re scaling a business and wondering why everything suddenly feels harder.

You’re leading a team that has outgrown the way it used to operate.

You work in retail media, commerce, strategy or transformation and want to know what’s happening behind the growth numbers.

You’re trying to separate actual AI value from AI theater.

Or your career path looks more like a bowl of spaghetti than a ladder—and you need the reminder that the straight line was never the only route to the top.

This one is about building businesses that can handle their own ambition—and careers big enough to keep challenging the women building them.

🎧 Come for retail media. Stay for the leadership lessons, career pivots, AI reality check, Dolly, jerky…and yes, poop.

Because it’s not just business. It’s personal.

Bold Brands. Fierce Women. One Sisterhood.



SHeCOMMERCE:

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