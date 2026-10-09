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49 episodes
- This is not Spill the Tea. This is accountability.
In this special SHeCOMMERCE episode, Cristina and Jacqui step away from the usual banter to discuss the disturbing allegations surrounding the “Cornell 7” and the broader questions the case raises about consent, institutional responsibility, leadership, and what happens when systems designed to protect people appear to fail.
As the investigation continues, Cristina and Jacqui unpack why this story has resonated so deeply with women, why due process and taking allegations seriously can and must coexist, and why organizations cannot hide behind policies, procedures, or technical compliance when trust and safety are at stake.
They also examine the burden placed on women from an early age to protect themselves, from watching their drinks to sharing their locations, and ask a harder question: Why is so much of the conversation about teaching women how not to become victims instead of teaching men not to become perpetrators, enablers, or silent bystanders?
In this episode:
• The allegations and developments surrounding the Cornell case
• Why institutional process is not the same thing as institutional accountability
• The difference between compliance and leadership
• Consent, intoxication, and the dangerous assumptions that still persist
• Why women are responding so strongly to the story
• The role men must play in preventing sexual violence and challenging harmful behavior
• Why “believe women” and due process are not mutually exclusive
• What leaders should ask when their systems fail the people they are supposed to protect
When something goes wrong inside your organization, are you trying to understand what happened, or are you trying to understand your exposure?
Because culture is not what an organization says when everything is going well.
Culture is what it does when doing the right thing becomes uncomfortable.
This episode discusses allegations of sexual assault and may be difficult for some listeners. Please take care while listening.
These are options for you if you've been affected in the UK:
Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line: Call 0808 500 2222 (open 24/7) or visit Rape Crisis England & Wales.
Victim Support: Call 0808 16 89 111 or use their online chat at Victim Support.
The Survivors Trust: Call 08088 010818 for specialist network support.
Galop (LGBT+ Support): Call 0800 999 5428.
These are options for you if you've been affected in the US:
Immediate 24/7 National Hotlines
National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): Call 800-656-HOPE (4673) or chat online at rainn.org. You can also text "HOPE" to 64673.
Americans Overseas / Sexual Assault Support for Americans Abroad: Call 866-USWOMEN (toll-free). [1, 2, 3, 4]
Local and Specialized Resources
RAINN Local Help Locator: Search by your state or ZIP code on the RAINN Local Provider Directory to find community-based rape crisis centers, counseling, and hospital accompaniment.
National Sexual Assault Legal Hotline: Call 567-SHATTER (567-742-8837) for free legal information and options from victim-focused attorneys.
National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC): Browse state coalitions and local support directories at nsvrc.org.
SHeCOMMERCE:
Website: https://shecommercepodcast.com/
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shecommercepodcast/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@SHeCOMMERCEPodcast
DISCLAIMER: The content in this podcast episode is provided for general informational purposes only. By listening to our episode, you understand that no information contained in this episode should be construed as advice from SHeCOMMERCE Podcast or the individual author, hosts, or guests, nor is it intended to be a substitute for research on any subject matter. Reference to any specific product or entity does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by SHeCOMMERCE Podcast. The views expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent.
SHeCOMMERCE Podcast expressly disclaims any and all liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or other damages arising out of any individual’s use of, reference to, or inability to use this podcast or the information we presented in this podcast.
Ep 44: Lauren Bolles, Tesco Media - How Great Businesses Scale; Leadership, Customer Obsession & Building Retail Media09/30/2026 | 1h 8 mins.SCALE ISN’T A STRATEGY. IT’S AN OPERATING SYSTEM. 🔥
Everybody loves talking about growth.
The revenue. The shiny new products. The AI. The partnerships. The big freaking number on the slide.
But here’s the question nobody puts on the keynote stage:
What happens underneath the business when all that growth actually shows up?
This week on SHeCOMMERCE, we’re going behind the strategy deck with Lauren Bolles, Chief Operating Officer of Tesco Media, to talk about the unsexy, absolutely essential machinery that turns ambition into execution.
And Lauren knows a thing or two about building the machine.
Her career has been anything but a neat little corporate ladder: Cartier → performance marketing → Bain → Walmart Connect → Tesco Media. At Walmart Connect, she spent five years helping build the strategy and operating infrastructure behind one of retail media’s biggest growth stories. Then she did what any sensible person would do next: changed companies, changed countries, moved her family across the Atlantic and stepped into a newly created COO role at Tesco Media.
Incremental, apparently, is not Lauren’s thing.
🎯 THE BIG CONVERSATION
Lauren gives us the operator’s view of growth: what breaks when companies scale, why heroic leadership eventually becomes a liability, which metrics actually tell you whether a business is healthy, and why a playbook that crushed it in America may absolutely NOT be the playbook you need in another market.
Her definition of BizOps might be the best we’ve heard:
“Strategy and operations sit in the gap between the ambition and the reality.”That gap? That’s where businesses either learn how to scale… or start creating chaos with really impressive revenue numbers.
💥 KEY LEARNINGS
Scaling is an organizational challenge, not just a revenue opportunity.
What works when five people can jump on a call and solve every problem does not work when you’re operating across hundreds—or thousands—of people. Leaders have to evolve at the speed of the business.
Heroics don’t scale. Clarity does.
Early-stage businesses often thrive on brilliant people rolling up their sleeves and doing whatever it takes. Eventually, leadership has to shift from doing to creating clear accountability, decision rights, operating models and outcomes—and then giving people room to deliver.
Stop confusing more KPIs with better insight.
Revenue matters. Profit matters. Product metrics matter. But Lauren argues there’s an overlooked layer between selling something and delivering it: Can your organization actually deliver what it sold—and how hard is it to do?
You can’t copy-and-paste a playbook across markets.
Moving from the U.S. to the U.K. reinforced a critical lesson: take the principles and pattern recognition with you, not necessarily the answers. Customer behavior, retailer engagement and market dynamics change. Curiosity travels better than certainty.
AI’s biggest wins may be decidedly unsexy.
Forget the conference-panel answer. Lauren sees real opportunity in AI improving everyday work—sales coaching, synthesizing data into insights, getting ideas out of leaders’ heads and helping people operate at a higher level. But there’s a catch: AI may change where we spend our time more than simply giving all that time back.
And your career does NOT need to make sense on paper.
Lauren’s path is proof that curiosity, pattern recognition and the willingness to step into something uncomfortable can build a far more interesting career than following somebody else’s ladder.
🎤 MIC-DROP MOMENTS
“Sometimes the biggest opportunities for AI to come into the business are not sexy.”Translation: stop chasing AI theater and start finding where it creates actual value.
“Listen to the voice in your head, but don’t always believe it.”That one is going straight on the SHeCOMMERCE wall.
And when we asked Lauren to finish the sentence “Retail media in five years will…”?
Her answer:
“Be media.”🎤⬇️
But perhaps the biggest takeaway came at the end:
“At the end of a job or of our career… it’s the people that matter the most.”The decks disappear. The spreadsheets get replaced. The organizations change.
The people who tell you thank you for mentoring me, believing in me, opening a door for me?
That’s the legacy.
☕ SPILL THE TEA
Oh, we had RANGE this week.
We unpack an eMarketer forecast pointing to AI-driven commerce becoming a dramatically bigger piece of U.S. e-commerce—and ask the question brands should probably be obsessing over now:
When AI becomes another interface between the shopper and the shelf, who owns discovery, the customer relationship…and the money?
We somehow turn a viral HYROX gastrointestinal incident into a lesson on operational excellence—because apparently “performance does not replace process” applies even when the process in question involves bodily functions. 💩
We also raise our tea to Dolly Parton and reflect on a woman who showed generations that power never required becoming less feminine, less funny or less unmistakably yourself.
And there’s one very special people move: our own Cristina stepping into the Chief Commercial Officer seat at Righteous Felon. A challenger brand. Hyper-growth. C-suite.
Or, as Jacqui puts it:
“Hold my jerky, baby.”
Yes. That happened.
👀 THIS EPISODE IS FOR YOU IF…
You’re scaling a business and wondering why everything suddenly feels harder.
You’re leading a team that has outgrown the way it used to operate.
You work in retail media, commerce, strategy or transformation and want to know what’s happening behind the growth numbers.
You’re trying to separate actual AI value from AI theater.
Or your career path looks more like a bowl of spaghetti than a ladder—and you need the reminder that the straight line was never the only route to the top.
This one is about building businesses that can handle their own ambition—and careers big enough to keep challenging the women building them.
🎧 Come for retail media. Stay for the leadership lessons, career pivots, AI reality check, Dolly, jerky…and yes, poop.
Because it’s not just business. It’s personal.
Bold Brands. Fierce Women. One Sisterhood.
SHeCOMMERCE:
Website: https://shecommercepodcast.com/
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shecommercepodcast/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@SHeCOMMERCEPodcast
DISCLAIMER: The content in this podcast episode is provided for general informational purposes only. By listening to our episode, you understand that no information contained in this episode should be construed as advice from SHeCOMMERCE Podcast or the individual author, hosts, or guests, nor is it intended to be a substitute for research on any subject matter. Reference to any specific product or entity does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by SHeCOMMERCE Podcast. The views expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent.
SHeCOMMERCE Podcast expressly disclaims any and all liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or other damages arising out of any individual’s use of, reference to, or inability to use this podcast or the information we presented in this podcast.
- 🥂 This Sparkling Sips comes with bubbles, bite…and a few serious mic drops.
We’re pouring one with Lydia Thacher, Vice President of Digital Commerce at Dollar General, for a conversation that goes way beyond “eCommerce strategy.”
Because digital commerce isn’t about chasing the shiniest tech.
It’s about solving real problems for real customers.
Lydia takes us inside the thinking behind Dollar General’s evolving digital commerce experience—and why convenience, accessibility and understanding the customer you actually serve matter more than copying somebody else’s playbook.
💥 MIC DROP MOMENTS:
🎤 Digital isn’t just another channel. It’s another way to remove friction and serve the customer.
🎤 Innovation doesn’t only happen in big cities. Bringing digital convenience to rural communities can help close a very real access gap.
🎤 Your physical footprint can become a digital advantage. Stores, proximity and convenience hit differently when you connect them intentionally.
🎤 And maybe the biggest one: Stop building commerce for the customer you imagine. Build it for the customer standing right in front of you.
We talk digital transformation without the buzzword bingo. Customer obsession without the corporate fluff. And what happens when a massive brick-and-mortar footprint meets an increasingly digital shopper.
It’s smart. It’s practical. And yes—we brought the bubbles. 🥂
The COMMERCE in SHeCOMMERCE is showing up BIG in this one.
🎧 Grab your sparkling sip and hit play.
Bold Brands. Fierce Women. One Sisterhood.
SHeCOMMERCE:
Website: https://shecommercepodcast.com/
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shecommercepodcast/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@SHeCOMMERCEPodcast
DISCLAIMER: The content in this podcast episode is provided for general informational purposes only. By listening to our episode, you understand that no information contained in this episode should be construed as advice from SHeCOMMERCE Podcast or the individual author, hosts, or guests, nor is it intended to be a substitute for research on any subject matter. Reference to any specific product or entity does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by SHeCOMMERCE Podcast. The views expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent.
SHeCOMMERCE Podcast expressly disclaims any and all liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or other damages arising out of any individual’s use of, reference to, or inability to use this podcast or the information we presented in this podcast.
Ep 42: Jane Hanson - Camera Ready, Career Ready: Finding Your Voice and Owning the Room09/17/2026 | 1h 14 mins.Camera Ready, Career Ready: Jane Hanson on Finding Your Voice and Owning the Room
AI can give you the words. It cannot outsource your credibility.
And in a world of AI-generated everything, that may be your biggest competitive advantage.
This week, Cristina and Jacqui sit down with Jane Hanson—nine-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, longtime NBC New York anchor and host, and now executive communications coach—to talk about what it really takes to command a room, survive the unexpected, and make people actually listen when you speak.
And yes, this particular SHeCOMMERCE friendship started exactly as all great professional relationships do: at Cannes, bonding over a questionable “Bates Motel,” a commandeered shuttle, and pink toilet paper. 😂
But Jane’s career was forged in considerably higher-pressure situations.
She spent decades in live television, interviewing presidents, executives, celebrities and newsmakers—and shares what it was like to be the first person on air at NBC on 9/11, with almost no confirmed information and no script to hide behind. Her lesson? When everything goes sideways, clarity, judgment and adaptability matter more than polished talking points.
That lesson feels even more urgent today.
Jane gets real about why confidence isn’t something you’re born with—it’s something you build. Why accomplished women routinely undervalue themselves. Why becoming “Formal Jane” the second you walk onstage actually works against you. And why vulnerability, authenticity and listening can be far more powerful than trying to look perfectly buttoned-up.
We also dig into the communication double standards women still navigate: be confident, but not intimidating. Assertive, but not aggressive. Warm, but authoritative. Speak up—but apparently not too much.
Jane’s answer? Stop contorting yourself into someone else’s definition of leadership.
Because communication isn’t a “soft skill.” In an AI-driven business world, Jane argues it’s a hard skill—and an increasingly essential one.
She shares practical advice you can use immediately: know exactly what you want your audience to remember; use “bridging” to acknowledge a question, transition and return to your message; prepare for the questions you don’t expect; write down your core competencies when confidence wobbles; and remember that a job interview is a two-way street—you’re choosing them, too.
🎤 MIC-DROP MOMENTS
⚡ “Confidence can absolutely be trained.”
⚡ “You’re there for a reason… Own it. Believe in it. Believe in yourself.”
⚡ “All of life is just a conversation.”
⚡ Communication isn’t a soft skill anymore. It’s a hard skill.
⚡ And our SHeCOMMERCE takeaway: AI can generate the presentation. You still have to stand up there and make someone care.
☕ BUT FIRST… WE SPILL THE TEA
We celebrate women making moves, including Anne Hallock’s new role as Senior Director of Ad Marketing at Roku and SHeCOMMERCE alum Lauren Griewski’s latest leadership move at Chase Media Solutions.
Then we go beyond the basket with Coca-Cola’s “The World Will Wait” campaign, which is essentially staging an intervention for our collective screen addiction and reminding consumers to put down the devices and share an actual meal.
And EY puts $100 million behind the human skills that matter in a tech-led world—judgment, critical thinking, adaptability, leadership, collaboration and innovation.
Which raises the question at the heart of this entire episode:
As machines get better at communicating, do humans need to get better at being human?
Our answer after this conversation with Jane?
Hell yes.
🎧 Listen if you’ve ever walked into a boardroom, interview, presentation, Zoom call—or just a meeting where someone stole the idea you said five minutes earlier—and wished you knew how to own your voice a little more.
Because being visible isn’t the same as being heard.
And having something valuable to say is only half the battle.
Bold Brands. Fierce Women. One Sisterhood.
SHeCOMMERCE:
Website: https://shecommercepodcast.com/
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shecommercepodcast/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@SHeCOMMERCEPodcast
DISCLAIMER: The content in this podcast episode is provided for general informational purposes only. By listening to our episode, you understand that no information contained in this episode should be construed as advice from SHeCOMMERCE Podcast or the individual author, hosts, or guests, nor is it intended to be a substitute for research on any subject matter. Reference to any specific product or entity does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by SHeCOMMERCE Podcast. The views expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent.
SHeCOMMERCE Podcast expressly disclaims any and all liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or other damages arising out of any individual’s use of, reference to, or inability to use this podcast or the information we presented in this podcast.
- What if the future of retail media isn’t about getting people to click more — but making their attention worth something?
In this Sparkling Sips episode, Cristina and Jacqui sit down with Ariel Bishop, Co-Founder of Downtime, to talk retail media, AI, loyalty, in-store engagement, and what happens when brands actually reward consumers for their attention.
Downtime is building a rewarded media model designed to help retailers, publishers, brands, and agencies turn customer attention into measurable growth and new revenue. Through interactive engagement, rewards, zero-party data, retail media strategy, and measurement, the company is rethinking the traditional ad model: instead of simply buying impressions, brands can give shoppers something meaningful in return for engaging.
Ariel also shares the personal story behind the business. Her career has moved through traditional ad sales, measurement, analytics, publishing, technology, and now entrepreneurship. She opens up about trusting herself enough to make the founder leap, navigating male-dominated rooms, building a company while raising twins, and discovering an unexpected — and powerful — sisterhood of women founders, investors, leaders, and advocates along the way.
Key Takeaways:
• Attention has value. Retail media shouldn’t just sell impressions; rewarding shoppers for genuine engagement can create stronger connections for brands, retailers, and consumers.
• Loyalty needs a new reason to matter. As AI and LLMs make it easier for shoppers to ask what to buy and where to buy it, retailers have to work harder to give consumers a reason to come back.
• Digital can drive physical behavior. Rewards, coupons, and loyalty incentives can connect media exposure to real-world store visits and product trial.
• AI should accelerate the work — not replace the thinking. Ariel’s approach is to use AI to move faster through segmentation, execution, and platform workflows while keeping human judgment and authentic creative at the center.
• Trust yourself before you feel completely ready. Ariel’s founder story is a reminder that experience compounds — and sometimes the biggest career move comes when you finally decide you’ve earned the right to bet on yourself.
• Sisterhood is a business advantage. One of Ariel’s biggest surprises in entrepreneurship has been finding women who actively want other women to win, learn, grow, and lead.
Smart commerce strategy, founder real talk, and a powerful reminder that the future of business still comes down to people.
Bold Brands. Fierce Women. One Sisterhood.
SHeCOMMERCE:
Website: https://shecommercepodcast.com/
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shecommercepodcast/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@SHeCOMMERCEPodcast
DISCLAIMER: The content in this podcast episode is provided for general informational purposes only. By listening to our episode, you understand that no information contained in this episode should be construed as advice from SHeCOMMERCE Podcast or the individual author, hosts, or guests, nor is it intended to be a substitute for research on any subject matter. Reference to any specific product or entity does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by SHeCOMMERCE Podcast. The views expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent.
SHeCOMMERCE Podcast expressly disclaims any and all liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or other damages arising out of any individual’s use of, reference to, or inability to use this podcast or the information we presented in this podcast.
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About SHeCOMMERCE
Bold Brands. Fierce Women. One Sisterhood.SHeCommerce is more than just a podcast, it's a community. Hosted by Cristina and Jax, two seasoned CPG leaders with almost 50 years of combined international experience, SHeCommerce dives deep into the heart of the CPG revolution, tackling the issues that matter most to women in the industry.Tired of surface-level business podcasts? We get it. That's why we're committed to providing real talk, real solutions, and a whole lot of heart. From decoding the latest retail media strategies and accelerating omni-commerce growth to navigating work-life imbalance, shattering stereotypes, and fighting for wage equality – nothing is off-limits.With Cristina's unparalleled insights in consumer/shopper behavior, category management, and omni-channel strategy, combined with Jax's digital transformation prowess and global leadership experience, you're getting battle-tested strategies you can actually use.But SHeCommerceis about more than just business. It's about building a supportive sisterhood where women (and women advocates) can connect, share their stories, and inspire each other to achieve their full potential.Join us for smart, strategic, and unapologetically female conversations. We promise to be the happiest (and most insightful) 20 minutes of your week!SHeCommerce: It's not just business, it's personal. It's time to power up your career, your brand, and your life!Podcast website
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