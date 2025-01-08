Title:Welcome to Moms Unbothered Show notes:In the first episode of 'Moms Unbothered,' hosts Kate (@ThatCrunchyMomKate) and Jordan (@TheModernisticHolistic) introduce themselves and share their journey into crunchy motherhood. They share personal stories, why they turned to holistic healing, and what listeners can expect from the podcast. At the end of the episode you’ll get an inside scoop of future episode topics. Timestamps:00:00 Welcome to Moms Unbothered02:53 Meet Kate and Jordan03:03 Jordan's Crunchy Journey05:01 Kate's Transformation07:06 Fun Facts About Us12:56 Podcast Goals and Topics15:28 Upcoming Episodes and Final Thoughts For Youtube Kate Kilfoy Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/thatcrunchymomkate/TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@thatcrunchymomkate Jordan DixonInstagram | https://www.instagram.com/themodernisticholistic/TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@themodernisticholistic

About Moms Unbothered

Podcast Description Welcome to Moms Unbothered your go-to podcast for all things low-toxic living, health, and parenthood! Hosted by Jordan Dixon and Mary Kate Kilfoy, this show combines education with entertainment in a conversational and lighthearted style.Whether you’re living the Crunchy lifestyle, or someone passionate about exploring alternative ways to improve physical and mental health, this podcast is for you.Each week, Jordan and Mary Kate bring you engaging episodes featuring expert interviews, lively discussions, and actionable tips to help you live a healthier, more mindful life. From crunchy motherhood to low-tox parenting hacks, we’ve got you covered!Don’t forget to subscribe and leave a review so you never miss an episode. Let’s make low-toxic living approachable, fun, and empowering together!