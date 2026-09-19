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Mom Enough: A Parenting Podcast
mother-daughter co-hosts Dr. Marti Erickson & Dr. Erin Erickson
Latest episode
40 episodes
- The mother-daughter relationship is uniquely powerful, and sometimes complicated. Why do conversations so often circle back to hair, clothes, and weight? In this episode, bestselling author and Georgetown professor Deborah Tannen joins three generations of Mom Enough to explore communication, conflict, and connection. Discover practical insights for strengthening this important relationship and building greater understanding across generations.
- Families don't live in silos, so why do our systems operate that way? In this episode, Way to Grow CEO Coco Du explains how home visiting programs strengthen families, why parents are essential partners in child development, and what communities can do to create more connected support systems. It's a powerful conversation about helping every child build a strong foundation.
- Sara Reichstadt of Kinderberry Hill Child Development Centers delves into the nuanced ways smartphones and technology affect family life. Unpacking the unintended consequences and the positive and negative impacts on a child’s development, this episode moves beyond the typical discourse on screen time. Tune in as Sara shares practical tips and guidance for fostering a mindful and intentional relationship with technology in your family.
- How can parents raise children who care about their communities and want to make a positive difference? Dr. Anne Klaeysen shares practical strategies for helping kids develop strong values, civic responsibility and ethical leadership. Learn how children can become engaged citizens, contribute to a more humane society and build the skills needed to create meaningful change throughout their lives.
Way to Grow and Mom Enough®: Building Strong Families Through “Good Enough” Parenting06/06/2026 | 32 mins.Mom Enough® celebrates 20 years in this special live episode, as Dr. Marti Erickson and Dr. Erin Erickson are interviewed by Way to Grow CEO Coco Du. Together, they reflect on decades of research and parenting insights. They explore how strong family support helps parents be “good enough,” creating the consistent, connected relationships children need to grow and thrive.
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About Mom Enough: A Parenting Podcast
Dr. Marti Erickson, developmental psychologist and her daughter Dr. Erin Erickson, women’s health nurse practitioner and specialist in maternal-child health, use research-based information and a few personal confessions as they and their guests discuss what it means to be “mom enough.”Podcast website
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