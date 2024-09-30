MGoBlue Podcasts with Jon Jansen

Powered by RND
Welcome to MGoBlue Podcasts -- the new podcast home of Michigan Athletics. Here at MGoBlue Podcasts, you'll find several recurring series: In the Trenches (an i...
SportsFootball

  • Radio Replay - Inside Michigan Basketball (Dec. 2)
    Fresh off both programs winning the Fort Myers Tip-Off last week, our "Inside Michigan Basketball" radio show returned on Monday night. Brian Boesch and Terry Mills visited with men's basketball Head Coach Dusty May at the beginning of the show, and then women's basketball Head Coach Kim Barnes Arico joined them around the 28-minute mark.
    --------  
    45:29
  • In the Trenches 486 - Ohio State Recap
    For the first time since 1988-91, Michigan boasts a four-game winning streak against Ohio State! Jon, Brian, Doug, and Jack break down the Wolverines' 13-10 victory in Columbus on Saturday. Then, our postgame interviews begin around the 25-minute mark, as Jon visits with Head Coach Sherrone Moore, and Jason chats with Makari Paige, Kalel Mullings, Myles Hinton, and Davis Warren.
    --------  
    37:53
  • In the Trenches 485 - Ohio State Preview
    Gear up for the 120th edition of The Game with our preview edition of In the Trenches, presented by Meijer. You'll hear our radio network scene setter, the Keys to the Game, and Jon's Locker Room Speech!
    --------  
    15:31
  • Defend the Block 277 - Xavier Recap
    The Wolverines rolled Xavier 78-53 on Wednesday night to win the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Brian and Terry react to an outstanding performance by the Maize and Blue before our interviews segments, which begin around the 13-minute mark. Dusty May, Will Tschetter, Nimari Burnett and Vlad Goldin break down the key components to the championship-clinching win.
    --------  
    27:27
  • In the Trenches 484 - Kalel Mullings
    The Game is only a few days away, so Jon and Brian get ready for the matchup in this week's "Seven from 77" segment, which also includes some College Football Playoff and Thanksgiving talk. Then, around the 46-minute mark, senior running back Kalel Mullings reflects on his career to this point and shares what this rivalry matchup means to him and the Wolverines.
    --------  
    55:51

Welcome to MGoBlue Podcasts -- the new podcast home of Michigan Athletics. Here at MGoBlue Podcasts, you'll find several recurring series: In the Trenches (an in-depth look at the Wolverines' football program), Defend the Block (interviews, game recaps and more with Michigan men's and women's basketball), and Conqu'ring Heroes (a one-stop show for the latest on every Michigan program). MGoBlue Podcasts are produced by the Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD, in partnership with Michigan Athletics.
