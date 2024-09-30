MGoBlue Podcasts with Jon Jansen

In the Trenches 484 - Kalel Mullings

The Game is only a few days away, so Jon and Brian get ready for the matchup in this week's "Seven from 77" segment, which also includes some College Football Playoff and Thanksgiving talk. Then, around the 46-minute mark, senior running back Kalel Mullings reflects on his career to this point and shares what this rivalry matchup means to him and the Wolverines.