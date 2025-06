Why Energy Drinks Are More Dangerous Than You Realize & Exploring Natural Alternatives

When you're pulling an all-nighter, or driving a long distance, you may be tempted to grab an energy drink to stay alert.But once the caffeine has faded...what impact has it left on your brain, heart, and sleep quality? And is there a safe way to have an energy drink in moderation?On this episode of On Nutrition, we talk with cardiologist Dr. Anna Svatikova about her research on energy drinks, the growing number of young people who drink them, and whether or not to crack open that can.Find us online at Mayo Clinic Press for more health and wellness articles, podcasts and books.