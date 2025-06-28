Powered by RND
Mayo Clinic on Nutrition

  • Sober-Curious? The Surprising Harmful Impacts of Alcohol on the Body
    Alcohol can be a social lubricant at awkward happy hours, or a way to take the edge off after a long day. But over time, how can regular drinking lead impact our sleep, dispositions, or even our likelihood of developing cancer?On this episode of On Nutrition, we talk with registered dietitian and Culina Health founder Vanessa Rissetto about how to escape the cultural pressure to drink, and her extreme path to quitting cold turkey. Sign up to receive Mayo Clinic Press emails. Find us online at Mayo Clinic Press for more health and wellness articles, podcasts and books.Do you have feedback, questions or topic suggestions? Email us at [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  Pre-Diabetes Prevention and Management: Tips From a Diabetes Dietitian
    One in three Americans has a pre-diabetes diagnosis -- and about 12 percent of the US population has some form of diabetes. What can be done to prevent it? Is it reversible? And are there any home remedies -- like cinnamon?On this episode of On Nutrition, we talk with registered dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist Gina Wimmer about how people with diabetes and pre-diabetes can eat well and live well, despite their diagnosis.
  Why Energy Drinks Are More Dangerous Than You Realize & Exploring Natural Alternatives
    When you're pulling an all-nighter, or driving a long distance, you may be tempted to grab an energy drink to stay alert.But once the caffeine has faded...what impact has it left on your brain, heart, and sleep quality? And is there a safe way to have an energy drink in moderation?On this episode of On Nutrition, we talk with cardiologist Dr. Anna Svatikova about her research on energy drinks, the growing number of young people who drink them, and whether or not to crack open that can.
  The Truth Behind '10,000 Steps A Day': Using Health Tech to Improve Your Wellbeing
    It's common to have some sort of health tracker on your phone, wrist -- or even around your finger. But is recording all activity in our diet and exercise actually necessary? And can knowing ALL our health data ever be harmful?On this episode of On Nutrition, we talk with dietitian and nutritionist Ro Huntriss about our obsession with our own metrics, the ever-evolving world of AI, and how to properly engage with healthcare technology.
  Can French Fries Increase Your Fertility?: Navigating the Myths of Conceiving, Risk Factors, and Proper Nourishment
    One in six people struggle to conceive. Factors like age and irregular menstrual cycles are out of their hands -- but their diet, however, is completely under their control. That said, is there actually any correlation between what we eat and our fertility?On this episode of On Nutrition, we talk with reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Ali Ainsworth about subfertility, supplements, and whether pomegranate can help you get pregnant.
"Mayo Clinic on Nutrition" digs into the latest nutrition trends and research to help you understand what’s health, and what’s hype. Together with Mayo Clinic dietitian Tara Schmidt, we’ll unravel the complexities of modern diets, offer evidence-based nutritional advice, and debunk common myths about the things we eat. Whether you want to understand a dietary concern, manage your weight, or simply eat better, we’ll learn how to make nutrition choices to not just eat well, but be well.
