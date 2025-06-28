Pre-Diabetes Prevention and Management: Tips From a Diabetes Dietitian

One in three Americans has a pre-diabetes diagnosis -- and about 12 percent of the US population has some form of diabetes. What can be done to prevent it? Is it reversible? And are there any home remedies -- like cinnamon?On this episode of On Nutrition, we talk with registered dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist Gina Wimmer about how people with diabetes and pre-diabetes can eat well and live well, despite their diagnosis.