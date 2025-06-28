Can French Fries Increase Your Fertility?: Navigating the Myths of Conceiving, Risk Factors, and Proper Nourishment
One in six people struggle to conceive. Factors like age and irregular menstrual cycles are out of their hands -- but their diet, however, is completely under their control. That said, is there actually any correlation between what we eat and our fertility?On this episode of On Nutrition, we talk with reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Ali Ainsworth about subfertility, supplements, and whether pomegranate can help you get pregnant.You can purchase Mayo Clinic Guide to Fertility and Conception from Mayo Clinic Press.Find us online at Mayo Clinic Press for more health and wellness articles, podcasts and books.Do you have feedback, questions or topic suggestions? Email us at [email protected]
Additional resources: Mayo Clinic infertility informationresolve.orgasrm.org