Master Your Metabolism For Weight Loss After 40! | Menopause, Lose Weight, Bloating, Perimenopause, Balance Hormones, Nutrition, Healthy Meals, Fatigue, Belly Fat

If you're a woman over 40 dealing with low energy, stubborn weight gain, menopause symptoms like hot flashes and bloating, or just feeling emotionally exhausted — this episode is for you. In today's episode, I'm shifting gears and addressing these menopause and perimenopause symptoms from a different angle. We're digging into how unhealed trauma, chronic stress, and emotional wounds fill your stress bucket and silently affect your metabolism, weight loss efforts, and energy levels. I'll be sharing what Scripture says about how worry, fear, and unforgiveness can manifest as disease in the body — yes, even things like fatigue, belly fat, and digestive issues. If you've been trying to boost your metabolism, lose weight after 40, and feel like yourself again but nothing seems to stick, this might be the missing link you didn't realize you needed. We'll also talk about how trauma physically impacts your hormones, nervous system, and weight loss resistance, plus how to start releasing it through faith, mindset work, and simple habits that support your health during menopause and beyond.

Is your weight gain after 40 really just about hormones — or are you eating too much? 🤔 In this episode, we're breaking down one of the biggest myths about midlife weight gain and uncovering the truth about what's actually happening inside your body during perimenopause and menopause. You'll learn how hormonal changes like declining estrogen and rising cortisol levels affect your metabolism, increase belly fat, trigger cravings, and mess with your energy, sleep, and mood. But that's only half the story. The other half? The sneaky eating habits and lifestyle patterns that creep in during this season of life and make those hormone-driven symptoms even worse. If you've been struggling with belly fat, menopause weight gain, fatigue, cravings, emotional eating, or weight loss resistance after 40, this episode is for you. I'll share the exact midlife weight loss strategies I teach inside my Metabolic Mastery for Women Over 40 program — including simple, research-backed tips you can start using this week to balance hormones, boost metabolism, and finally feel like yourself again. ✨ Topics we cover in this episode: The real reason women gain weight in perimenopause and menopause How hormonal shifts affect metabolism, hunger, cravings, and fat storage Common eating habits that sneak in and sabotage midlife weight loss How to balance your hormones naturally without dieting The best foods and habits to boost metabolism after 40 Why focusing on mindset, stress, and sleep is just as important as what you eat Simple, doable lifestyle changes to reduce belly fat and increase energy 🎙️ Whether you're dealing with stubborn weight gain, bloating, low energy, or unpredictable cravings, you'll walk away from this episode feeling empowered and ready to take back control of your health.

Are you over 40 and feeling stuck with weight gain, low energy, mood swings, or stubborn belly fat? In this episode, I'm sharing the one non-negotiable habit that completely changed my health, balanced my hormones, and helped me finally feel like myself again after 40. We'll talk about why having one simple, grounding daily habit is essential for weight loss, hormone health, reducing stress, and boosting energy — especially in perimenopause and menopause. I'll also share a powerful story about one of my clients who discovered her own non-negotiable and how it transformed her relationship with food, cravings, and emotional eating. If you're struggling with fatigue, bloating, belly fat, perimenopause symptoms, or weight loss resistance — this episode will help you identify the one thing that anchors your health and makes everything else easier. Hit play to learn: The exact daily habit I won't skip for weight loss and hormone balance How your morning routine affects your metabolism, cravings, and stress levels Why finding your personal non-negotiable is critical after 40 A client story you'll relate to if you struggle with emotional eating or staying consistent

If your closet feels like it's working against you these days, you are not alone. One of the biggest struggles women face in perimenopause and menopause is watching their body — and waistline — change, and feeling like nothing in their wardrobe fits or flatters the same way it used to. In this episode, I'm joined by Heather Riggs, host of the Her Style Podcast, image consultant, and certified color specialist. We're talking about how hormonal changes, weight gain after 40, and shifting body shapes can affect your personal style and confidence — and what you can actually do about it. We cover: ✨ How to feel confident in your clothes again after 40 ✨ Simple, doable tips for rediscovering your personal style in midlife ✨ Why knowing your best colors makes a big difference for perimenopausal and menopausal women ✨ How to start a capsule wardrobe (even if you're super busy) ✨ Style advice for weight fluctuations, belly fat, and midlife body changes ✨ Confidence-boosting hacks for date night, brunch, or just your everyday leggings look If you've been craving a little wardrobe refresh or just want to feel more like you again in this season of life, this conversation is going to leave you inspired. 👉 Grab Heather's free style quiz and connect with her here: https://herstylellc.com/quiz

If you've ever thought "If I could just lose weight, I'd feel better" — this episode is for you. In today's conversation, we're unpacking the big mistake women over 40 keep making when it comes to weight loss, metabolism, and long-term health. Weight loss and health are not the same thing. You can shed pounds and still struggle with fatigue, bloating, belly fat, hormone imbalances, and low energy. I'm breaking down a real client story of how extreme dieting and fasting led to temporary weight loss — but left her dealing with constipation, anemia, hot flashes, and blood pressure issues. We'll dive into: 👉 Why weight loss alone won't fix your metabolism 👉 How restrictive diets can trigger fatigue, perimenopause symptoms, and nutrient deficiencies 👉 The key markers you should track daily to support your energy, digestion, hormones, and mood 👉 A simple tool I use with clients to reconnect with their bodies and build a sustainable, healthy lifestyle after 40 Whether you're in perimenopause, menopause, or just trying to lose stubborn belly fat and boost energy naturally, this episode will give you the truth about what your body really needs — and how to finally break the cycle of yo-yo dieting for good.

About Master Your Metabolism For Weight Loss After 40! | Menopause, Lose Weight, Bloating, Perimenopause, Balance Hormones, Nutrition, Healthy Meals, Fatigue, Belly Fat

**TOP 1.5% GLOBALLY RANKED NUTRITION PODCAST FOR WOMEN ** Does it seem impossible to lose those last 5 stubborn pounds, despite doing your best to eat well? Do you constantly feel tired, bloated, and rely on caffeine to get you through the 3 PM slump? Do you find yourself reaching for convenience food or going through the drive-thru again, because developing healthy eating habits seems out of reach? You're in the right place! Welcome to Master Your Metabolism After 40, where you'll find practical tools to help you shed the unwanted weight that creeps up during peri- and post-menopause, regain your energy, and feel like yourself again as you navigate your 40's and beyond. I'm Lara, a Registered Holistic Nutritionist and Life Coach with over 10 years of experience helping women achieve their health and weight loss goals. Everything was going smoothly for me until I hit my 40s, and it felt like my body changed overnight. Suddenly, I went from feeling healthy and energetic to anxious, bloated, and sleep-deprived. I found myself turning to food for comfort, and snacking constantly, and I couldn't understand why my usual habits weren't working anymore. It wasn't until I realized there was a root issue causing this sudden change that things started to click. I delved into the world of women's hormones and discovered the key to unlocking my vitality in my 40s. By making adjustments to my nutrition, exercise, stress management and supplement routine, everything shifted. I began to feel amazing again, shedding stubborn weight, improving my digestion, and reclaiming my joy and sense of calm. And now, I'm here to share what I've learned with you! If you're ready for simple, easy, and quick nutrition and lifestyle solutions to help you experience more energy, fat loss, improved mood, and better sleep - then you've come to the right place. Together, let's embrace this transformative journey and reclaim our health and vitality! Grab your infused water because it's time to dive in!