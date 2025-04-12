The Self-Talk Secret: Stop Complaining, Start Creating - Your Inner Voice Manifests Wealth
Are you tired of feeling stuck, broke, overlooked, and overwhelmed?Do you find yourself blaming the job market, your boss, the economy—or just plain bad luck?It’s time for a serious energy audit. In this episode of Make Money with Misty, I’m breaking down the blame game and showing you how to flip your vibe from powerless to powerful.We’ll talk about how to stop being a negative magnet for struggle and start becoming a money magnet for success. That means taking responsibility, rewiring your self-talk, and choosing action over excuses.Because your mindset is your money strategy—and today, we're rewriting your entire playbook.
--------
7:26
This One Button Could Change Your YouTube Life (...and nobody’s talking about it)
In today’s episode of Make Money with Misty, I’m letting you in on the moment I went from meh to money on YouTube. I had the Eureka Moment—the discovery that unlocked growth, visibility, and real, actual results. And get this? It was ONE button. Not a new camera. Not a content pivot. Not some viral dance. Just one button—and it changed everything.Wanna know what it is? You’re gonna have to listen. We’ll cover:Why your content isn’t the problem—it’s your visibility strategyHow to use YouTube like a business, not a black holeWhere to find the button no one’s talking about (but every smart marketer’s using)What budget works (spoiler: it's not hundreds)And how to finally make YouTube work for YOUDon’t sleep on this, Money Makers—this is the episode that could flip the switch.
--------
9:09
Scent-sational Profits: Start Your Own Incense Making Business from Scratch
In this aromatic episode of Make Money with Misty, we’re firing up a money-making idea that’s as ancient as it is profitable—incense making! Whether you’re dreaming of selling spell blends to metaphysical shops, sacred scents to religious communities, or functional formulas that repel bugs and deodorize spaces, this guide walks you through it all. Learn the basics, explore niche markets, craft irresistible fragrances, and even discover how to make your own punk sticks. Get ready to light up your brand—and your bank account.
--------
11:46
Go Nuts for Profit! The Ultimate Nut Roasting Business Start-Up Guide
Hey Money Makers! Smell that? It's the scent of opportunity... and maybe freshly roasted nuts! Today on Make Money with Misty, we're cracking open the secrets to starting your very own Nut Roasting Business.Ever dream of selling delicious, custom-roasted nuts online, at local markets, or even big events? I cover everything from the ground up: essential supplies, navigating food safety rules, and realistic startup costs – broken down into low, medium, and high investment levels. Discover the pros and cons of selling online versus physical locations, learn how to price your products, create unique blends, and even book gigs as a vendor at fairs and festivals. Plus, we dive into marketing your nutty creations (hello, plant-based goodness!) and setting up your sales channels, including options like Amazon, eBay, and free e-commerce sites.Ready to turn a simple nut into serious profit? Let's get roasting!
--------
35:34
The Real Deal on Making Money Charging Electric Scooters: The Night Owls & Early Birds Side Hustle
Hey Money Makers! Ever wonder how electric scooters stay charged in cities worldwide?In this episode of Make Money with Misty, we uncover a flexible side hustle hiding in plain sight: charging electric scooters! Learn the step-by-step process of becoming a 'Juicer' – whether you're in the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, Asia, or beyond. I’ll reveal potential earnings, discuss the realities (like competition and costs), and share crucial tips for maximizing your profits and working safely. Find out if scooter charging is the right gig to electrify your income. Subscribe and listen now!
Welcome to Make Money with Misty—the podcast that gives you clear, actionable ways to earn more income and grow your financial life.With smart strategies, honest advice, and step-by-step breakdowns, each episode gives you the tools to make income on your own terms. Tune in weekly for insightful, encouraging, and action-packed episodes that will leave you saying: "I can totally do this."