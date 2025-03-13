Inside Adobe’s mission to build more inclusive tech, with TB Bardlavens - listener Q&A edition
TB Bardlavens, Director of Product Equity at Adobe, joins us for this special edition featuring questions from Made For Us listeners. We discuss what it really means to build technology that works for everyone and how the Product Equity team tackles this challenge across all 137 of Adobe’s products. TB also shares how his team shaped Firefly, Adobe’s suite of generative AI tools, ensuring that its outputs truly reflect human diversity. Along the way, TB answers listeners' questions on the impact of DEI rollbacks in the US and Adobe’s approach to building inclusive global products that respect cultural nuances.Other topics we explore:Why traditional product development often fails to meet human needsHow Adobe is embedding equity and accessibility across its entire product ecosystemThe human case and the business case for product equityThe role of AI in creativity and Adobe’s mission to empower, not replace, creativesWant more like this? Get the free Made For Us newsletter for exclusive content and the chance to pose your questions to upcoming guests.Missed last week’s episode? AI vs the gender feedback gap---About TB BardlavensTB Bardlavens is chaotic good in its purest form. He is a Gay, Black man from the Carolinas, a highly regarded social intrapreneur, and an advocate for equity in technology and design. He is a Product Executive, Cultural Strategist, Diversity, Equity, and Justice expert, Co-Founder, Writer, and International Speaker and Facilitator.For more than a decade, TB has dedicated his career to dismantling systemic barriers, building and scaling teams, and launching innovative digital products for companies like Microsoft, Meta and Adobe. Learn more about TB Bardlavens: https://www.bardlavens.com/ LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/bardlavens Instagram: https://instagram.com/bardlavens --- Connect with Made for Us on LinkedIn and Instagram.Show notes and transcripts: https://made-for-us.captivate.fm/Newsletter: https://madeforuspodcast.beehiiv.com/
AI vs the feedback gap: making workplace feedback fairer, with Textio's Mykel Rangel
How does bias show up in workplace feedback, and can AI help fix it?In this episode, we speak with Mykel Rangel, VP of Engineering at Textio, a company that has built AI-driven tools that are reshaping the way managers give feedback and how recruiters craft job ads. We explore the hidden biases in performance reviews, how feedback impacts employee retention and pay, and what leaders can do to create more equitable workplaces.We also cover:Textio’s research on workplace feedback and what language can reveal about a company’s cultureWhy women tend to get more personality-based feedback than menHow AI can help managers close the feedback gapStrategies for evaluating AI tools for bias mitigationEnjoyed what you heard? Pass it on to a friend - or tell the world with a 5-star review.Missed last week's episode? Subtitles for real life? There's a pair of glasses for that---About Mykel Rangel Mykel Rangel is the Vice President of Engineering at Textio, a company using artificial intelligence to help organisations create more inclusive, effective, and engaging written communication. Starting off as a tech writer, Mykel transitioned into software before joining Textio. Learn more about Textio: https://textio.comFollow Mykel on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mykel-rangel-18963322/Read the report on bias in performance feedback: https://textio.com/feedback-bias-2024 ---Connect with Made for UsNewsletter: https://madeforuspodcast.beehiiv.com/ Show notes and transcripts: https://made-for-us.captivate.fm/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/madeforuspodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madeforuspodcast/
Subtitles for real life? There's a pair of glasses for that, with XRAI CEO Dan Scarfe
What if you could subtitle everyday life? That question sparked the creation of XRAI, a company developing augmented reality glasses that display real-time subtitles right before your eyes. In this episode, XRAI CEO and founder Dan Scarfe joins us to share how AI and augmented reality (AR) are making conversations more accessible - for the 1.5 billion people worldwide with hearing loss, but also for anyone who’s ever struggled to hear in a noisy café, missed a detail in a conversation, or needed instant translation.In this episode, we cover:The highs and lows of building inclusive techHow XRAI’s earliest users (and Dan’s granddad) helped refine the productThe different use cases for the technology - benefits for the deaf and neurodivergent communities as well as global businessesThe future of AI-driven assistive technology and what’s next for XRAIEnjoyed the conversation? Tell a friend - or tell the world with a 5-star review. Missed last week's episode? Listen here: https://pod.fo/e/2af77d---About Dan Scarfe:Dan Scarfe is the CEO and founder of XRAI, a company using AI and augmented reality to improve accessibility. Inspired by his grandfather’s hearing loss, he developed XRAI Glass, smart glasses that provide real-time subtitles. Under his leadership, XRAI is expanding into live translation and workplace integration, aiming to make communication more inclusive worldwide.Learn more about XRAI: https://xrai.glass/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xraiglass/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xraiglass/---Connect with Made for UsShow notes and transcripts: https://made-for-us.captivate.fm/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/madeforuspodcastInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/madeforuspodcast/Newsletter: https://madeforuspodcast.beehiiv.com/
How to innovate responsibly, with McKinsey's Rikki Singh
Why aren’t more tech companies prioritising inclusion in product development?Research by McKinsey & Company found that only 17% of product managers ranked inclusion among their top priorities. Yet, it can be a powerful strategic advantage.In this episode, we speak with Rikki Singh, a partner at McKinsey and founder of the McKinsey Product Academy, about the critical role of product management in fostering responsible and inclusive innovation.The conversation explores:Real-world examples of companies innovating to serve underserved marketsHow generative AI is exposing biases in tech while also unlocking the ability to create a more level playing fieldActionable tips for enterprises and startups to prioritise inclusion in product developmentLove what you heard? Leave us a 5 star review - it helps more people find us, and helps us bring you more great guests.Missed last week’s episode? Listen here: https://pod.fo/e/2ad6a1---About Rikki Singh Rikki Singh leads McKinsey’s software product-management work, helping the world’s largest software and fast-growing SaaS companies with product development and business building. She also founded the McKinsey Product Academy.Learn more: https://www.mckinsey.com/our-people/rikki-singh Follow Rikki on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ritikasingh24/Read the report on responsible product management: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/technology-media-and-telecommunications/our-insights/responsible-product-management-the-critical-tech-challenge---Connect with Made for UsShow notes and transcripts: https://made-for-us.captivate.fm/ Newsletter: https://madeforuspodcast.beehiiv.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/madeforuspodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madeforuspodcast/
'I don't need fixing - the world does': Lucy Edwards on redefining disability
We’re kicking off Season 2 of Made for Us with Lucy Edwards, a trailblazing broadcaster, author and content creator who is redefining perceptions of disability.Lucy shares her journey of navigating life as a blind woman, from losing her vision at 17 to becoming a disability advocate and consultant to major brands to creating content that's been seen by millions. The conversation covers:Lucy’s viral wedding, where she and her husband gave guests a glimpse into her worldHer book, Blind, Not Broken, a memoir and guide to overcoming loss and embracing self-acceptanceThe challenges of living in a world that often overlooks accessibilityLucy’s work with global brands like Pantene and Barbie-maker Mattel, and her plans to launch a makeup line with inclusivity at its coreIf you enjoyed this conversation as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you, we’d be thrilled if you could leave us a 5-star rating! Your support means more listeners will be able to discover the show. Thank you!About Lucy Edwards Lucy Edwards is a blind broadcaster, journalist, author, and digital content creator who has become a leading advocate for accessibility and inclusivity. Lucy uses platforms like TikTok and YouTube to educate her audience about living with blindness while championing equality. Lucy is the author of Blind, Not Broken and the children's book Ella Jones vs The Sun Stealer. Learn more about Lucy Edwards: https://www.lucyedwards.comFollow Lucy Edwards on Instagram: @LucyEdwardsOfficialFollow Lucy Edwards on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lucyedwards---Connect with Made for UsShow notes and transcripts: https://made-for-us.captivate.fm/ Newsletter: https://madeforuspodcast.beehiiv.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/madeforuspodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madeforuspodcast/ ---Season 2 credits:Creator/producer/host: Tosin SulaimanGraphic design: Judith Raynault | Cover art: Valentin GrimouxAudio engineer: Justin Orive | Marketing intern: Abigail Brierley
