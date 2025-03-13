Subtitles for real life? There's a pair of glasses for that, with XRAI CEO Dan Scarfe

What if you could subtitle everyday life? That question sparked the creation of XRAI, a company developing augmented reality glasses that display real-time subtitles right before your eyes. In this episode, XRAI CEO and founder Dan Scarfe joins us to share how AI and augmented reality (AR) are making conversations more accessible - for the 1.5 billion people worldwide with hearing loss, but also for anyone who's ever struggled to hear in a noisy café, missed a detail in a conversation, or needed instant translation.In this episode, we cover:The highs and lows of building inclusive techHow XRAI's earliest users (and Dan's granddad) helped refine the productThe different use cases for the technology - benefits for the deaf and neurodivergent communities as well as global businessesThe future of AI-driven assistive technology and what's next for XRAIAbout Dan Scarfe:Dan Scarfe is the CEO and founder of XRAI, a company using AI and augmented reality to improve accessibility. Inspired by his grandfather's hearing loss, he developed XRAI Glass, smart glasses that provide real-time subtitles. Under his leadership, XRAI is expanding into live translation and workplace integration, aiming to make communication more inclusive worldwide.Learn more about XRAI: https://xrai.glass/