Locked On Commanders - Daily Podcast On The Washington Commanders

Locked On Podcast Network, David Harrison
Locked On Commanders podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Washington...
Sports, Football

  Washington Commanders WR Dyami Brown Shines in Wild Card Win | Where to Improve for Divisional Round
    The Washington Commanders pulled off a tough 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, showcasing their resilience. In this episode, we break down Dyami Brown's clutch performance—5 catches for 89 yards, including a key 21-yard grab on the game-winning drive. We'll also talk about Jayden Daniels' solid performance, earning our Game Ball with 268 yards and 2 TDs.We'll dive into the offensive struggles, particularly the O-line and rushing game, and what needs fixing before the postseason. Plus, we discuss the controversial pass interference call and Coach Quinn's behind-the-scenes insight on how the team prepares for officiating and high-pressure moments.Join us for a quick but in-depth look at the win and what's next for the Commanders as they head into the playoffs!
    26:59
  Washington Commanders Will Face Detroit Lions in Divisional Round After Beating Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    The Washington Commanders are headed to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs!Following an exciting 23-20 last-second win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the Commanders are advancing thanks to the efforts of players like Jayden Daniels, Bobby Wagner, Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, and more!
    25:19
  Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Ready to Take Another Step in the Wild Card Round
    The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a high-stakes NFL Wild Card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With quarterback Jayden Daniels' mental growth and the challenge of containing rookie sensation Bucky Irving, this matchup promises to be a thrilling contest. Can the Commanders capitalize on first-down success to outmaneuver the Buccaneers?In this episode, we break down the Commanders' strategies, highlighting Jayden Daniels' evolving mindset and the critical role of safety Quan Martin in tackling Bucky Irving. The episode also features insights into the Commanders' offensive tactics and predictions for the game. Will the Commanders' defense rise to the occasion against Tampa Bay's formidable lineup, including Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans?
    27:08
  Bucs vs. Commanders Wild Card Deep-Dive | Rookies Jayden Daniels & Bucky Irving Impacts
    In this week's Crossover Thursday episode, we break down the Wild Card showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders. Don't miss our game analysis!We'll analyze key changes, key players, and the impact of rising rookies Jayden Daniels and Bucky Irving. Tune in for expert insights and predictions on how these young stars could shape the game.
    32:53
  NFL Squad: NFL Playoff AFC/NFC Wildcard Weekend Upset Alert, Head Coaching Carousel
    In this week's NFL Squad, the crew discusses the current landscape of vacant head coaching jobs in the NFL and where things are headed with certain jobs, plus they discuss the NFL Playoffs Wildcard Weekend and which games on the AFC and NFC side are poised for Upset Alerts.
    30:28

About Locked On Commanders - Daily Podcast On The Washington Commanders

Locked On Commanders podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Washington Commanders and the National Football League. Hosted by David Harrison of Sports Illustrated, the Locked On Commanders podcast provides your daily Commanders fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the venerable franchise in the nation's capital including training camp, free agents and the draft. The Locked On Commanders podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Commanders locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Commanders podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
