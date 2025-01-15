Locked On Commanders - Daily Podcast On The Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders WR Dyami Brown Shines in Wild Card Win | Where to Improve for Divisional Round

The Washington Commanders pulled off a tough 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, showcasing their resilience. In this episode, we break down Dyami Brown’s clutch performance—5 catches for 89 yards, including a key 21-yard grab on the game-winning drive. We’ll also talk about Jayden Daniels’ solid performance, earning our Game Ball with 268 yards and 2 TDs.We’ll dive into the offensive struggles, particularly the O-line and rushing game, and what needs fixing before the postseason. Plus, we discuss the controversial pass interference call and Coach Quinn’s behind-the-scenes insight on how the team prepares for officiating and high-pressure moments.Join us for a quick but in-depth look at the win and what’s next for the Commanders as they head into the playoffs!Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOCommanders?s...Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFLText David on Subtext and Get the First Two Weeks Free!📱https://joinsubtext.com/lockedoncommandersDavid Harrison is on the Commanders beat for Sports Illustrated's CommanderGameday.com and brings you the most comprehensive analysis and commentary on the Washington Commanders with the Locked On Commanders podcast.From breakdowns to analytics to the hot stories surrounding the Commanders, David is the go-to source for all things Washington football.Daily, we explore the entire NFL calendar from free agency to the draft, through training camp, and preview/review each game on the Commanders’ NFL schedule.Listen to Locked On Commanders, part of the Locked On Podcast Network, to be the most educated Commanders fan you can be. #WashingtonCommanders #NFL #RaiseHailSupport Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Turbo TaxReady for stress-free taxes and the most money back, guaranteed? Head over to TurboTax.com today and get matched with your Expert—who’s ready to take your taxes off your plate, so you can focus on your day.LinkedInLinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONNFL. Terms and conditions apply.PrizePicksDownload the app and use code lockedonnfl to win $50 instantly when you play $5. You don't even need to win to receive your $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFLGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNFL for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win or lose your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)