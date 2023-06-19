Locked On Jazz - Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz

Should the Jazz draft a player at 16 who compliments the deficiencies of who was taken at 9?

Leif Thulin breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of players commonly though of as candidates to be taken at 9 and then finds players at 16 who have strengths that compliment the deficiencies of the top pick. Leif discusses Anthony Black, Ausar Thompson, Jarace Walker, and Taylor Hendricks as picks to explore at 9 and finds potential fits for players available at 16 who compliment the weaknesses of pick 9 the very best as foils for one another.