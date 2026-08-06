Locked On Jazz - Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz fans face a pressing question: Are the Jazz truly in it to win, or is another slow rebuild on the horizon? David Locke tackles the fallout from the Walker Kessler trade, breaking down what it signals about the team's commitment, salary cap realities, and shifting identity at center. The evolving roles of Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Keyonte George, and rookies like Darren Peterson and Ace Bailey take center stage as the Jazz grapple with elite rim protection, shot distribution, and defensive challenges.



With projections ranging from 35 to 45 wins, David Locke examines what success looks like under Coach Will Hardy. Can the Jazz compete for a playoff spot, or will internal competition for touches and defensive liabilities—especially at the guard spot—hold them back? The show takes a sharp look at potential postseason benchmarks, emerging player hierarchies, and the complex puzzle facing Utah’s front office.



00:00 Jazz "All In" Debate



10:15 Rim Protection & Win Totals



21:00 Key Players & Season Success



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