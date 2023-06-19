Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Locked On Jazz - Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz

Podcast Locked On Jazz - Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
Locked On Podcast Network, David Locke
Thoughts of Utah Jazz Radio Play-By-Play Announcer David Locke. Highlighted by the daily podcast LOCKED ON JAZZ and during the season post-game show POSTCAST. P... More
SportsBasketball
  • How did the Jazz Draft go? Who are Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh?
    Leif Thulin reacts to the NBA Draft, breaking down the games of Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh. Leif discusses his short term and long term expectations for the trio of Jazz rookies and their respective fits with the Jazz.
    6/23/2023
    40:06
  • Decoding what the latest NBA Draft Rumors mean for the Utah Jazz w/ Andy Larsen
    Leif Thulin and Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune make sense of the swirling rumors surrounding the NBA Draft Lottery and how it impacts the Jazz's selection at number 9. They then discuss who Andy would take at 9 and how that impacts the Jazz's future selections. Lastly, Leif and Andy talk about different trade possibilities and candidates at 28.
    6/22/2023
    43:24
  • Should the Jazz draft a player at 16 who compliments the deficiencies of who was taken at 9?
    Leif Thulin breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of players commonly though of as candidates to be taken at 9 and then finds players at 16 who have strengths that compliment the deficiencies of the top pick. Leif discusses Anthony Black, Ausar Thompson, Jarace Walker, and Taylor Hendricks as picks to explore at 9 and finds potential fits for players available at 16 who compliment the weaknesses of pick 9 the very best as foils for one another.
    6/21/2023
    35:50
  • Breaking down what NBA Draft rumors mean for the Jazz's picks w/ Tony Jones
    Leif Thulin and Tony Jones analyze the latest NBA Draft rumors and how they factor into how the Jazz will draft. Leif and Tony explain how the Jazz could get their respective pipe dream prospects at 9 if the board shakes up in certain ways. They also explain what frameworks for trading up in this draft would look like for the Utah Jazz. Lastly, Leif and Tony talk about difference makers at 16 and 28 to pursue.
    6/20/2023
    42:30
  • Which Guard would the Jazz front office prioritize? And Why?
    Leif Thulin breaks down the games of three prospects using his notes from his Big Board and then their respective fits for the Jazz. Leif talks about which traits he believes the Jazz brass will prioritize when selecting between Anthony Black, Cason Wallace and Kobe Bufkin. Lastly, Leif ranks the three guards based solely on what he thinks the Jazz care most deeply about in terms of roster construction.
    6/19/2023
    35:11

About Locked On Jazz - Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz

Thoughts of Utah Jazz Radio Play-By-Play Announcer David Locke. Highlighted by the daily podcast LOCKED ON JAZZ and during the season post-game show POSTCAST. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network, Your Team Every Day
