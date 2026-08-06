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Locked On Jazz - Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
Locked On Podcast Network, David Locke
Latest episode
827 episodes
WEAKNESS: Utah Jazz Face Critical Defensive CHALLENGE—Can Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson LEAD US?08/06/2026 | 25 mins.Utah Jazz face a playoff crossroads as concerns mount over defensive vulnerabilities and the weight of rising expectations. Can key players like Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson, and rookie phenom Darryn Peterson handle the pressure and lead the Jazz back to postseason glory?
Leif Thulin breaks down the defensive issues, highlighting the team's shortage of true stoppers beyond Josh Okogie and questioning whether new additions and young talent can mask these weaknesses. The conversation dives into leadership gaps, gritty role player needs, and the challenge of building winning habits with a youthful, offensively gifted roster. With direct comparisons to past Jazz eras and rival Western Conference teams, Utah's internal and external expectations set the stage for a pivotal season. Will the Jazz develop the resilience and defensive grit to secure a playoff berth?
00:00 Jazz Playoff Concerns & Defense
08:59 Playoff Expectations & Leadership
19:09 Gritty Role Players Needed
Utah Jazz, Jazz Playoffs, Jazz Concerns, Will Hardy, Lauri Markkanen, Keontae George, Jaren Jackson, Jusuf Nurkic, Kyle Filipowski, Jackson Hayes, Cody Williams, Bryson Sensabaugh, Ace Bailey, Darren Peterson, Josh Okogie, NBA Playoff Race, Utah Jazz News, Utah Jazz Rumors, NBA Defense, Grit Players, NBA Expectations
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#NBA #UtahJazz #WillHardy #DannyAinge #jordanclarkson #laurimarkkanen
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Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
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INSIDER EXPECTATIONS: Will Darryn Peterson DOMINATE, WIN ROY, and Spark Utah Jazz Playoff Run?08/05/2026 | 29 mins.Utah Jazz set high expectations as rookie Darryn Peterson looks to make an immediate impact alongside All-Stars Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson. Can Peterson defy the typical rookie guard struggles and emerge as a true Rookie of the Year contender, or will established stars and tough matchups cap his numbers?
Josh Lloyd joins Leif Thulin to break down projected scoring roles, efficiency concerns, and the Jazz's offensive upside. The episode tackles whether Keyonte George can maintain his breakout form, the team’s defensive challenges after losing Walker Kessler, and how Jaren Jackson’s rebounding may affect Utah’s success. With playoff hopes riding on a top-10 offense and improved team chemistry, this is your guide to what’s next for the Utah Jazz.
00:00 Darren Peterson Rookie Outlook
10:59 Jazz Offensive Leaders & Projections
21:28 Jazz Defense, Rebounding & Breakout Candidates
Brad Penner IMAGN IMAGES
Utah Jazz, Jazz podcast, Darren Peterson, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson, Keonte George, Ace Bailey, Bryce Sensabaugh, Jusuf Nurkic, Walker Kessler, NBA rookie of the year, Jazz offense, NBA projections, NBA defense, Dallas Mavericks rumors, Memphis Grizzlies news, fantasy basketball, Locked On Jazz, NBA rookie class, NBA breakout players, NBA scoring leaders
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This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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#NBA #UtahJazz #WillHardy #DannyAinge #jordanclarkson #laurimarkkanen
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- Utah Jazz battle for playoff relevance as the Western Conference’s competitive landscape shifts. Can Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson, and rising rookie Darren Peterson ignite a breakthrough season? Analytical rankings put the Jazz up against the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks for crucial postseason positioning, while heavyweights like the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets remain out of reach—for now.
The discussion explores win projections, over/unders, and the impact of youth, hunger, and team depth. Key questions include whether Will Hardy’s offensive strategies can offset defensive questions, and if the Jazz’s dynamic core has what it takes to eventually disrupt Western powerhouses. Insights on player development, team timelines, and comparisons to past playoff runs fuel optimism that Utah might soon move from seventh seed hopeful to West contender. Will the Jazz’s playoff window open sooner than expected?
Sam Navarro IMAGN IMAGES
Locked On Jazz Podcast 💻 https://www.lockedonjazz.net
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Locked On NBA League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, WNBA & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nba
Follow David Locke on Twitter:
📲 https://twitter.com/DLocke09
#NBA #UtahJazz #WillHardy #DannyAinge #jordanclarkson #laurimarkkanen
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDON for an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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UNDENIABLE: Utah Jazz Face Big DECISION on Keyonte George Future – Will He Become a STAR or MOVED?08/03/2026 | 24 mins.Utah Jazz face a pivotal decision: Is Keyonte George their long-term answer in the backcourt, or does he have the most to prove among NBA up-and-comers? Statistical leaps and cultural buy-in have kept George in Salt Lake City, but with the arrival of Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey, and Jaren Jackson, the team’s future identity hangs in the balance. Will George develop into a star alongside Peterson, or risk becoming expendable as the Jazz shape their next core?
Host Leif Thulin breaks down George’s improved shooting percentages, leadership impact, and what must change for him to remain indispensable—especially as defensive liabilities and salary cap pressures mount. The discussion explores best-case and worst-case scenarios, comparing George’s trajectory to players like Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Jamal Murray. Can George elevate his playmaking and efficiency to fit Utah’s championship blueprint, or could his role diminish in the Jazz’s emerging hierarchy?
00:00 Keyonte George: Improvement & Potential
07:33 Keyonte George: Worst-Case Scenarios
16:58 Analyst Predictions & Future Fit
Locked On Jazz Podcast 💻 https://www.lockedonjazz.net
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms
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Locked On NBA League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, WNBA & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nba
Follow David Locke on Twitter:
📲 https://twitter.com/DLocke09
#NBA #UtahJazz #WillHardy #DannyAinge #jordanclarkson #laurimarkkanen
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDON for an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- Utah Jazz fans face a pressing question: Are the Jazz truly in it to win, or is another slow rebuild on the horizon? David Locke tackles the fallout from the Walker Kessler trade, breaking down what it signals about the team's commitment, salary cap realities, and shifting identity at center. The evolving roles of Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Keyonte George, and rookies like Darren Peterson and Ace Bailey take center stage as the Jazz grapple with elite rim protection, shot distribution, and defensive challenges.
With projections ranging from 35 to 45 wins, David Locke examines what success looks like under Coach Will Hardy. Can the Jazz compete for a playoff spot, or will internal competition for touches and defensive liabilities—especially at the guard spot—hold them back? The show takes a sharp look at potential postseason benchmarks, emerging player hierarchies, and the complex puzzle facing Utah’s front office.
00:00 Jazz "All In" Debate
10:15 Rim Protection & Win Totals
21:00 Key Players & Season Success
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Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Jazz - Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
Locked On Jazz podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Utah Jazz and the NBA. Jazz Radio Play-by-Play announcer David Locke provides expert, local analysis and post-game highlights. Locked On Jazz takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Jazz locker room and all over the NBA. The Locked On Jazz podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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