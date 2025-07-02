Locked On Hawks - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Hawks

Porzingis trade, free agency, next steps, and more (with Tyler Jones)

Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) hosts Episode 2012 of the Locked on Hawks podcast, and he is joined by Tyler Jones (@Jonesy2x4) of ATL and 29 for Part 2 of a 2-part conversation. Topics include the start of the Onsi Saleh era with the Atlanta Hawks, the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the 2025 NBA Draft, the big trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, Asa Newell, the next steps for the Hawks over the next few weeks, and much more.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)