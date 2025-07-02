Powered by RND
Locked On Hawks - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Hawks

  • Hawks two-year journey, Larry Nance Jr., and the free agent market
    Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) hosts Episode 2014 of the Locked on Hawks podcast. Topics include a look back at a two-year journey for the Atlanta Hawks that began in an unlikely place, Larry Nance Jr.'s decision to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, Myles Turner's impact on Atlanta's draft future, the state of the free agent market, and much more.
    --------  
    32:20
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and a busy start to free agency
    Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) hosts Episode 2013 of the Locked on Hawks podcast, diving into a very busy first day of free agency for the Atlanta Hawks. Topics include the additions of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, farewells to Caris LeVert and Clint Capela, what might be next for the Hawks, and much more.
    --------  
    32:47
  • Porzingis trade, free agency, next steps, and more (with Tyler Jones)
    Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) hosts Episode 2012 of the Locked on Hawks podcast, and he is joined by Tyler Jones (@Jonesy2x4) of ATL and 29 for Part 2 of a 2-part conversation. Topics include the start of the Onsi Saleh era with the Atlanta Hawks, the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the 2025 NBA Draft, the big trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, Asa Newell, the next steps for the Hawks over the next few weeks, and much more.
    --------  
    42:15
  • Onsi Saleh, NBA Draft, Asa Newell, and more (with Tyler Jones)
    Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) hosts Episode 2011 of the Locked on Hawks podcast, and he is joined by Tyler Jones (@Jonesy2x4) of ATL and 29 for Part 1 of a 2-part conversation. Topics include the start of the Onsi Saleh era with the Atlanta Hawks, the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the 2025 NBA Draft, the big trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, Asa Newell, the next steps for the Hawks over the next few weeks, and much more.
    --------  
    35:32
  • Rookie signings, Summer League, and Asa Newell's introduction
    Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) hosts Episode 2010 of the Locked on Hawks podcast, touching on a busy Friday for the Atlanta Hawks. Topics include the signings of Lamont Butler and Kobe Johnson, Onsi Saleh's latest comments, the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League schedule, and the introductory press conference of first round pick Asa Newell.
    --------  
    25:13

About Locked On Hawks - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Hawks

Locked On Hawks podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Atlanta Hawks and the NBA. Host Brad Rowland provides expert, local analysis with his daily glance at the Hawks. Locked On Hawks takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Hawks locker room and all over the NBA. The Locked On Hawks podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
