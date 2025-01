Locked On Irish - Daily Podcast On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football & Basketball

Final thoughts on Notre Dame’s win over Penn State with Luke Smith, plus a lookahead to Ohio State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Orange Bowl and will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship Game. Tyler Wojciak is joined by Luke Smith to discuss the scene from Miami for the game, plus they share everything they liked and didn't like from the game. Then, they lookahead to the matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Follow Tyler on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TylerWojciakFollow Locked On Irish on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LockedOnIrishFollow Locked On Irish on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lockedonirishpod/?hl=enSubscribe to Locked on Irish on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC749D_LgykIE8WLu7W4UQlQ