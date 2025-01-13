Locked On Irish - Daily Podcast On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football & Basketball

Final thoughts on Notre Dame’s win over Penn State with Luke Smith, plus a lookahead to Ohio State
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Orange Bowl and will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship Game. Tyler Wojciak is joined by Luke Smith to discuss the scene from Miami for the game, plus they share everything they liked and didn’t like from the game. Then, they lookahead to the matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Follow Tyler on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TylerWojciakFollow Locked On Irish on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LockedOnIrishFollow Locked On Irish on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lockedonirishpod/?hl=enSubscribe to Locked on Irish on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC749D_LgykIE8WLu7W4UQlQ Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! PrizepicksNow’s the perfect time to join.Download the app today and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE to get $50 instantly when you play your first $5 lineup! That’s right—no need to win to get the bonus, it’s guaranteed. PrizePicks—Run Your Game! WayFairAfter the holiday hustle, there’s nothing like giving your home a little TLC. Give your home the refresh it needs with Wayfair. Head to Wayfair.com right now. Wayfair. Every style. Every home. Rocket MoneyCancel your unwanted subscriptions and reach your financial goals faster with Rocket Money. Go to RocketMoney.com/lockedon today. Turbo TaxReady for stress-free taxes and the most money back, guaranteed? Head over to TurboTax.com today and get matched with your Expert. Only available with TurboTax Live Full Service. Real-time updates only in the iOS mobile app. See guarantee details at TurboTax.com/guarantees. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
--------
42:49
EARLY LOOK: Notre Dame to face Ohio State in the National Championship
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship game. Tyler Wojciak provides his reaction to Ohio State’s win over Texas, and explains why this is the perfect opportunity for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to cap a storybook season. Follow Tyler on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TylerWojciakFollow Locked On Irish on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LockedOnIrishFollow Locked On Irish on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lockedonirishpod/?hl=enSubscribe to Locked on Irish on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC749D_LgykIE8WLu7W4UQlQ Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Rocket MoneyCancel your unwanted subscriptions and reach your financial goals faster with Rocket Money. Go to RocketMoney.com/lockedon today. Turbo TaxReady for stress-free taxes and the most money back, guaranteed? Head over to TurboTax.com today and get matched with your Expert. Only available with TurboTax Live Full Service. Real-time updates only in the iOS mobile app. See guarantee details at TurboTax.com/guarantees. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
--------
11:54
Postgame Reaction: How Notre Dame rallied to beat Penn State and advance to the CFP National Championship
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had to come back twice to defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions, and with the win, the Irish move on to the National Championship in the College Football Playoff. Tyler Wojciak provides more reaction to the win and breaks down how Notre Dame was able to rally back. Follow Tyler on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TylerWojciakFollow Locked On Irish on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LockedOnIrishFollow Locked On Irish on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lockedonirishpod/?hl=enSubscribe to Locked on Irish on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC749D_LgykIE8WLu7W4UQlQ Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Rocket MoneyCancel your unwanted subscriptions and reach your financial goals faster with Rocket Money. Go to RocketMoney.com/lockedon today. Turbo TaxReady for stress-free taxes and the most money back, guaranteed? Head over to TurboTax.com today and get matched with your Expert. Only available with TurboTax Live Full Service. Real-time updates only in the iOS mobile app. See guarantee details at TurboTax.com/guarantees. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
--------
34:14
REACTION: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defeat Penn State, Headed to the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defeat Penn State and are headed to the national championship game to face either Ohio State or Texas! Joe George, Tyler Wojciak & Brian Smith react to this instant classic on The Locked On Sports Chicago and Locked On Irish Youtube channels. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Rocket MoneyCancel your unwanted subscriptions and reach your financial goals faster with Rocket Money. Go to RocketMoney.com/lockedon today.Turbo TaxReady for stress-free taxes and the most money back, guaranteed? Head over to TurboTax.com today and get matched with your Expert. Only available with TurboTax Live Full Service. Real-time updates only in the iOS mobile app. See guarantee details at TurboTax.com/guarantees. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelFrom big upsets to game-winning drives, the NFL Playoffs are better with FanDuelnew customers can bet FIVE DOLLARS and get TWO HUNDRED BUCKS in BONUS BETS - GUARANTEED - Win or Lose.Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. Make this playoff season unforgettable with FanDuel, an official sportsbook partner of the NFL. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
--------
1:03:13
Orange Bowl GameDay Primer: Pregame thoughts before Notre Dame takes on Penn State in the Orange Bowl
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ready to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl later tonight for a spot in the National Championship. Tyler Wojciak shares his final thoughts on the matchup before the game kicks off. Follow Tyler on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TylerWojciakFollow Locked On Irish on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LockedOnIrishFollow Locked On Irish on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lockedonirishpod/?hl=enSubscribe to Locked on Irish on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC749D_LgykIE8WLu7W4UQlQ Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Rocket MoneyCancel your unwanted subscriptions and reach your financial goals faster with Rocket Money. Go to RocketMoney.com/lockedon today. Turbo TaxReady for stress-free taxes and the most money back, guaranteed? Head over to TurboTax.com today and get matched with your Expert. Only available with TurboTax Live Full Service. Real-time updates only in the iOS mobile app. See guarantee details at TurboTax.com/guarantees. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
About Locked On Irish - Daily Podcast On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football & Basketball
Locked On Irish is a daily podcast covering Notre Dame athletics, hosted by Tyler Wojciak. Tyler is a proud Notre Dame alum and producer for some of the biggest college football personalities at the Fox Sports headquarters in Los Angeles, California. This show features a rotating cast of guests, including the top reporters on the Notre Dame beat, national analysts, and former players to provide you with unique and engaging perspectives on the Fighting Irish. Locked On Irish is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your team, every day. Follow Tyler on Twitter: @TylerWojciak Subscribe on YouTube: Locked On Irish