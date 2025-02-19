Live Well Be Well with Sarah Ann Macklin | Health, Lifestyle, Nutrition

How to Prevent Alzheimer’s and Boost Your Brain Health with these PROVEN Foods | The Brain Docs

I've always been fascinated by brain health—how we think, feel, and function is deeply tied to how we live our lives. And yet, for so long, cognitive decline has been framed as an inevitable part of ageing. But what if that's not the full story?In this Live Well, Be Well episode, I sit down with two of the world's leading neurologists, Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai to explore the cutting-edge science of brain health, neuroplasticity, and longevity. Their work is revolutionising our understanding of how we can actively shape our cognitive future—and the truth is, we have far more control than we think.We get into:✔️ The myth of brain ageing—why decline isn't inevitable and how we can strengthen our cognition at any age.✔️ The power of neuroplasticity—how small daily habits can rewire the brain for better focus, memory, and resilience.✔️The sleep-brain connection. Why deep sleep is the ultimate detox and the number one factor for long-term cognitive health.✔️Food as medicine for the brain—how the MIND Diet has been shown to reduce Alzheimer's risk by over 50%.✔️The real impact of stress on cognition—and how we can train our brains to handle pressure more effectively.✔️The attention crisis—how social media and technology are rewiring our minds and what we can do to regain control.Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai are co-directors of the Alzheimer's Prevention Program at Loma Linda University and the authors of The Alzheimer's Solution. Their research proves that up to 80% of dementia cases could be prevented—and in this episode, they share the simple but powerful changes we can all make today to build a healthier, sharper brain for life.This conversation really shifted the way I think about my brain health, and I hope it does the same for you.