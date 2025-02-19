Live Well Be Well with Sarah Ann Macklin | Health, Lifestyle, Nutrition

Powered by RND
Sarah Ann Macklin
Welcome to LIVE WELL BE WELL, a podcast that challenges the way you think about health. I’m Sarah Ann Macklin, one of the few women scientists in this space, br...
Available Episodes

5 of 245
  • How to Prevent Alzheimer’s and Boost Your Brain Health with these PROVEN Foods | The Brain Docs
    I’ve always been fascinated by brain health—how we think, feel, and function is deeply tied to how we live our lives. And yet, for so long, cognitive decline has been framed as an inevitable part of ageing. But what if that’s not the full story?In this Live Well, Be Well episode, I sit down with two of the world’s leading neurologists, Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai to explore the cutting-edge science of brain health, neuroplasticity, and longevity. Their work is revolutionising our understanding of how we can actively shape our cognitive future—and the truth is, we have far more control than we think.We get into:✔️ The myth of brain ageing—why decline isn’t inevitable and how we can strengthen our cognition at any age.✔️ The power of neuroplasticity—how small daily habits can rewire the brain for better focus, memory, and resilience.✔️The sleep-brain connection. Why deep sleep is the ultimate detox and the number one factor for long-term cognitive health.✔️Food as medicine for the brain—how the MIND Diet has been shown to reduce Alzheimer’s risk by over 50%.✔️The real impact of stress on cognition—and how we can train our brains to handle pressure more effectively.✔️The attention crisis—how social media and technology are rewiring our minds and what we can do to regain control.Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai are co-directors of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Program at Loma Linda University and the authors of The Alzheimer’s Solution. Their research proves that up to 80% of dementia cases could be prevented—and in this episode, they share the simple but powerful changes we can all make today to build a healthier, sharper brain for life.This conversation really shifted the way I think about my brain health, and I hope it does the same for you. If you found this episode valuable, please share it—and as always, let me know your thoughts.Connect with Dr. Dean & Dr. Ayesha Sherzai:🌐 Team Sherzai Website https://thebraindocs.com/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebraindocs/ Sarah Ann***Thank you to my wonderful sponsors! OneSkin | Topical Products for Healthy Aginghttp://oneskin.co/LWBWUse code LWBW for 15% off your first order ***If you enjoyed this episode you might also like:Dr. William Li: Can Diet DAMAGE Your Blood Brain Barrier?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrCxdniSLiUDr. Chris Palmer: How Ultra-Processed Foods Impact Your Brain and Mental Healthhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XwRdDU1PCY How To REWIRE Your Brain and How To Change Your Mind: Professor David Nutthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWzwn99YySE ***Fuel Your Mind Weekly: Subscribe to Our Free Mental Wellness Newsletter 🧠💪 | Join Now for Expert Tips, Inspiration, and Self-Care Strategies https://sarahmacklin.substack.com/Unlock Stress-Busting Recipes: Get My Top 5...
    --------  
    1:25:55
  • Why Ultra-Processed Foods Are Keeping You Addicted & Unhealthy! | Be Well Moments
    Be Well Moments brings you my favorite bite-sized highlights from the season. Enjoy quick insights from our longer conversations in a digestible format. If you'd like to listen or watch the full episode, click the link below.Ever wonder why you can’t stop eating certain foods? It’s not just willpower—it's science. Food companies have mastered the art of making ultra-processed foods irresistible, from texture to taste to the way they break down in your body. Even diet sodas, which seem like the perfect fix, could be making things worse. If you think you’re making “healthy” choices, you need to hear this.Listen to the full episode here.Watch the full episode on YouTube here.***Thank you to my wonderful sponsors! FREE Ridiculously healthy coffee works well for me.Use code FREETRIALSARAH for your free trialhttps://exhalecoffee.com/pages/sarahSquarespace FREE trial | A website makes it real.http://squarespace.com/LiveWellGet a free trial and use code LIVEWELL for 10% off your first website or domain ***If you enjoyed this episode you might also like:The #1 BETTER HEALTH Technique You Never Knew Existed! Dr Kristin Neffhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKq069w4rjISimon Sinek: The 8-Minute Rule That Could SAVE YOUR Friendshipshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JCjOQv9Y5EDr. Chris Van Tulleken: How Ultra-Processed Foods Are Making Us Sickhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SxK9MFmH4c***Fuel Your Mind Weekly: Subscribe to Our Free Mental Wellness Newsletter 🧠💪 | Join Now for Expert Tips, Inspiration, and Self-Care Strategies https://sarahmacklin.substack.com/Unlock Stress-Busting Recipes: Get My Top 5 Mood-Boosting Meals Now! 🍽️🧘‍♀️ | Click Here to Reduce Stress Deliciously https://sarahmacklin.substack.com/http://bit.ly/3HDuVxj***Let’s be friends!📷 Instagram: / sarahannmacklin📹 Subscribe: / @livewellbewellsarah 🐦 Twitter: / sarahannmacklin 📱 TikTok: / sarahannnutrition 💌 Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3rUbHyS
    --------  
    6:22
  • 3 NEW Science-Backed Blue Zone Strategies Increase Your Lifespan & Happiness: Dan Buettner
    What if the secret to living a longer, healthier life wasn’t in a pill, supplement, or biohacking trend—but in your environment, relationships, and daily habits?In this episode, I sit down with Dan Buettner, National Geographic explorer, bestselling author, and longevity researcher, to break down the science of the Blue Zones—regions of the world where people live the longest and thrive well into their 90s and 100s.We dive deep into the data-driven habits that contribute to longevity, why your social circle can determine your health, and the biggest myths about aging and diet. Dan also shares his response to recent criticisms about the Blue Zones and reveals new emerging longevity hotspots based on his latest research.In this episode, we cover:✔️ The 5 regions in the world where people consistently live the longest✔️ Why community and social connection are more powerful than willpower✔️ The ideal longevity diet based on decades of research✔️ How your environment is the #1 factor in shaping health outcomes✔️ The biggest longevity myths - and what actually works✔️ How modern society is eroding these Blue Zone principles - and what we can do about itWho is Dan Buettner?Dan Buettner is a National Geographic fellow, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of Blue Zones, a research initiative dedicated to understanding and applying the world’s best practices for longevity. His work has led to policy changes in over 70 cities to improve public health, and his Netflix documentary, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, explores these regions in depth.👉 Connect with Dan Buettner:Website: www.bluezones.comInstagram: @danbuettner***Thank you to my wonderful sponsors! OneSkin | Topical Products for Healthy Aginghttp://oneskin.co/LWBW Use code LWBW for 15% off your first order ***If you enjoyed this episode, you might also like:Live to 100 with Secrets of the Blue Zones: What The Longest Living People Eat Daily | Dan Buettnerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUHR8wwSVIsEllen Langer: The Mind Can Slow Down an Aging Bodyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGpNMy1VxsYMost Extreme Anti-Ageing Routine: How To STAY YOUNG Forever & Look 18 Again | Bryan Johnsonhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G-Ax76WwXM***Fuel Your Mind Weekly: Subscribe to Our Free Mental Wellness Newsletter 🧠💪 | Join Now for Expert Tips, Inspiration, and Self-Care Strategies https://sarahmacklin.substack.com/Unlock Stress-Busting Recipes: Get My Top 5 Mood-Boosting Meals Now! 🍽️🧘‍♀️ | Click Here to Reduce Stress Deliciously https://sarahmacklin.substack.com/http://bit.ly/3HDuVxj***Highlights:Introduction (00:00)Blue Zones – Secrets of Longevity (02:39)Three Essential Habits for a Longer Life (06:59)The Power of Purpose in Longevity (10:14)How Volunteering Boosts Well-Being and Self-Worth (14:50)Lessons...
    --------  
    1:15:14
  • Vipassana Meditation: Transform Your Relationship with Change | Yung Pueblo | Be Well Moments
    Be Well Moments brings you my favorite bite-sized highlights from the season. Enjoy quick insights from our longer conversations in a digestible format. If you'd like to listen or watch the full episode, click the link below.Letting go isn’t easy, but it’s essential for personal growth and healing. In this clip, Diego Perez, the author and meditation teacher behind Yung Pueblo, shares why trust and repetition are crucial for moving forward. Learn how finding the right tool—like Vipassana meditation—can help you break negative cycles, stop overthinking, and create meaningful change. If you’re struggling to let go of pain, fear, or attachments, this video offers practical steps and inspiration to start your journey.Listen to the full episode here.Watch the full episode on YouTube here.***Thank you to my wonderful sponsors! FREE Ridiculously healthy coffee works well for me.Use code FREETRIALSARAH for your free trialhttps://exhalecoffee.com/pages/sarahSquarespace FREE trial | A website makes it real.http://squarespace.com/LiveWellGet a free trial and use code LIVEWELL for 10% off your first website or domain ***If you enjoyed this episode you might also like:#1 Self-Compassion Expert: How to Regulate Your Nervous System for Better Health | Dr Kristin Neffhttps://youtu.be/jKq069w4rjIDr. Shefali's Approach to Shadow Self: From External Validation to Inner Alignmenthttps://youtu.be/46-BbuvGHuYMo Gawdat: How To Transform Stress Into Successhttps://youtu.be/5THJeXv5X7s***Fuel Your Mind Weekly: Subscribe to Our Free Mental Wellness Newsletter 🧠💪 | Join Now for Expert Tips, Inspiration, and Self-Care Strategies https://sarahmacklin.substack.com/Unlock Stress-Busting Recipes: Get My Top 5 Mood-Boosting Meals Now! 🍽️🧘‍♀️ | Click Here to Reduce Stress Deliciously https://sarahmacklin.substack.com/http://bit.ly/3HDuVxj***Let’s be friends!📷 Instagram: / sarahannmacklin📹 Subscribe: / @livewellbewellsarah 🐦 Twitter: / sarahannmacklin 📱 TikTok: / sarahannnutrition 💌 Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3rUbHyS
    --------  
    15:16
  • Dr. Stacy Sims: Intermittent Fasting Myths: Why It’s Different for Women | Be Well Moments
    Be Well Moments brings you my favorite bite-sized highlights from the season. Enjoy quick insights from our longer conversations in a digestible format. If you'd like to listen or watch the full episode, click the link below.Uncover the truth about intermittent fasting and how it impacts women differently than men. Join us as we explore the science behind fasting, why protein-packed mornings matter, and how hormonal health plays a crucial role in determining the right approach. With expert advice and actionable tips, this clip dives deep into debunking myths and helping women optimize their health and fitness. Watch now to transform your routine!Listen to the full episode here.Watch the full episode on YouTube here.***Thank you to my wonderful sponsors! EXHALE COFFEE | Ridiculously healthy coffee works well for me. https://exhalecoffee.com/pages/sarahUse code FREETRIALSARAH for your free trial.Squarespace | A website makes it real. http://squarespace.com/LiveWell Get a free trial and use code LIVEWELL for 10% off your first website or domain purchase. ***If you enjoyed this episode you might also like:Dr. Louise Newson: Hidden Menopause Signs You’re Missinghttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWb3lVASg4sBetter Sex EVERY TIME? Dr Rena Malik Tells You Howhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8HJAH5plVw ***Fuel Your Mind Weekly: Subscribe to Our Free Mental Wellness Newsletter 🧠💪 | Join Now for Expert Tips, Inspiration, and Self-Care Strategieshttps://view.flodesk.com/pages/63da7b62ecc678190062732d Unlock Stress-Busting Recipes: Get My Top 5 Mood-Boosting Meals Now! 🍽️🧘‍♀️ | Click Here to Reduce Stress Deliciouslyhttp://bit.ly/3HDuVxj***Let’s be friends!📷 Instagram: / sarahannmacklin📹 Subscribe: / @livewellbewellsarah 🐦 Twitter: / sarahannmacklin 📱 TikTok:
    --------  
    6:46

About Live Well Be Well with Sarah Ann Macklin | Health, Lifestyle, Nutrition

Welcome to LIVE WELL BE WELL, a podcast that challenges the way you think about health. I’m Sarah Ann Macklin, one of the few women scientists in this space, bringing you evidence-based tools that merge nutrition, mindset, and self-compassion for a new, multidimensional approach to wellness. No quick fixes. No one-size-fits-all solutions. Just real expert-driven science and practical strategies to help you take control of your internal health, not simply external. Join me as I share cutting-edge research, expert insights, and the stories that changed my life—so you can transform yours. Subscribe now and discover how to master your health from the inside out. For more information, visit www.sarahannmacklin.com/live-well-be-well-podcast | @sarahannmacklin www.bewellcollective.co.uk follow | @be_well_collective #LiveWellBeWell
