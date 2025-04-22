Life After +1: Changing the Game for Single Parents

101. Traveling as a Single Parent with Richelle from Social Travel Connections
Traveling solo with kids—exciting or overwhelming? If you've ever wanted to take your kids on an adventure but feel held back by the logistics, cost, or the thought of managing it all alone, this episode is for you.This week, I'm joined by Richelle from Social Travel Connections, and we're diving into everything travel as a single parent. Whether you're planning your first trip or looking for ways to make traveling easier, Richelle has the insights you need.What We Cover in This Episode:How to plan a trip without the stressBudget-friendly travel hacks to make trips affordableNavigating flights, accommodations, and safety as a solo parentThe best destinations for single parents and their kidsHow to make travel fun and not just another exhausting taskConnecting with other single-parent travelers and building a support networkIf you've ever thought travel as a single parent was out of reach, think again. Richelle shares practical tips and real-life experiences to help you plan a trip that works for you and your kids.Links & Resources:Learn more about Social Travel Connections: https://socialtravelconnections.com/Join Richelle's single-parent travel community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/singleparentadventuresaustralia & https://www.facebook.com/groups/activewomenadventures
: www.youtube.com/@lifeafterplus1