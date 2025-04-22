Powered by RND
Kids & FamilyLife After +1: Changing the Game for Single Parents
Life After +1: Changing the Game for Single Parents
Life After +1: Changing the Game for Single Parents

Leanne Hutchinson
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationships
Life After +1: Changing the Game for Single Parents
  103: Planning the Custody Without the Breakup Baggage
    In the middle of heartbreak, it's easy to let anger, grief or fear drive the decisions you make around custody — but those reactions can come back to bite. In this episode, we're talking about how to mentally prepare for the custody process, whether you're going through mediation, mutual agreement, or the court system. You'll learn how to separate your emotions from your strategy, protect your kids' best interests, and show up as your best self — not your most reactive one.
    33:06
  102: Letting Go of the Single Parent Guilt
    Single parent guilt… oooff, it hits hard, doesn't it?This week on the podcast we're diving into that all-too-familiar feeling of guilt so many single parents carry, guilt over not being able to give your kids everything, guilt over time, guilt over the ex.... the list goes on.Being a single parent is hard enough without dragging guilt around like extra baggage you didn't sign up for. So let's chat it out together..
    30:56
  101. Traveling as a Single Parent with Richelle from Social Travel Connections
    Traveling solo with kids—exciting or overwhelming? If you've ever wanted to take your kids on an adventure but feel held back by the logistics, cost, or the thought of managing it all alone, this episode is for you.This week, I'm joined by Richelle from Social Travel Connections, and we're diving into everything travel as a single parent. Whether you're planning your first trip or looking for ways to make traveling easier, Richelle has the insights you need.What We Cover in This Episode:How to plan a trip without the stressBudget-friendly travel hacks to make trips affordableNavigating flights, accommodations, and safety as a solo parentThe best destinations for single parents and their kidsHow to make travel fun and not just another exhausting taskConnecting with other single-parent travelers and building a support networkIf you've ever thought travel as a single parent was out of reach, think again. Richelle shares practical tips and real-life experiences to help you plan a trip that works for you and your kids.Links & Resources:Learn more about Social Travel Connections: https://socialtravelconnections.com/Join Richelle's single-parent travel community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/singleparentadventuresaustralia & https://www.facebook.com/groups/activewomenadventures
    1:08:36
  100. Top 100 Game-Changing Lessons from 100 Episodes
    We made it to 100 episodes! Over the last 99 episodes, we've covered everything from breakups to boundaries, dating to co-parenting, self-worth to starting over, and everything in between. In this special milestone episode, we're looking back at the BEST tips, biggest 'aha' moments, and the most game-changing advice from the past 100 episodes.Whether you're new here or have been listening from day one, this episode is packed with golden nuggets to help you navigate single parent life with confidence, clarity, and maybe even a few laughs along the way.Thank you for being part of this journey, I couldn't have done it without you!
    55:50
  99. Dealing with the Mental Clutter
    Juggling everything from work to school lunches to self-care can feel like an Olympic sport. In this episode, I'm diving into:✅ Why mental clutter feels heavier as a single parent✅ The real impact of decision fatigue and emotional overload✅ Simple mindset shifts to create more mental space✅ Practical strategies to declutter your thoughts and feel more in control✅ How to stop carrying everything alone and start asking for help✨ It's time to free up mental space so you can focus on what truly matters—you and your kids!
About Life After +1: Changing the Game for Single Parents

Life After +1" is the podcast that challenges everything you thought you knew about single parenthood. Hosted by Leanne Hutchinson, each episode dives into the real, raw, and often controversial aspects of being a single parent. From co-parenting struggles to navigating life after a breakup, this show offers unfiltered advice, personal stories, and actionable tips to help you rebuild, grow, and create the life you deserve. Whether you're navigating solo parenting, co-parenting, or re-entering the dating world, this podcast is here to support you through every step of your journey.
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationships

