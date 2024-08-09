Calming Corner Episode 1: Feeling Misunderstood

Welcome to Calming Corner with Ella the Curious! In this special episode, Ella creates a safe and cozy space just for you. Have you ever felt like no one understands you, not even your parents? It's a tough feeling, but you're not alone! Join Ella as she guides you through a two-minute calming moment with gentle words, deep breaths, and a few encouraging words to help you feel heard, understood, and at peace. This is your time to let go of those big feelings and find a little calm in your day. Take a deep breath. You've got this! Watch now and share this with a friend who might need a calming moment too!