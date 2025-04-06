Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionLiars & Leeches
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Liars & Leeches
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Liars & Leeches

Hemlock Creek Productions
FictionDrama
Liars & Leeches
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Introducing: Shadows at the Door
    While we're on break between seasons, we wanted to take time to introduce you to another horror audio drama, "Shadows at the Door." Shadows at the Door is a series of standalone full-cast Audio Drama productions plunging you into the most pleasing of terrors. Each production is a journey into a new nightmare where atmosphere is in the very bones of the story. The anthology format allows Shadows at the Door to dive into the lives of new characters, new locations and new ways of telling these tales From a sapphic dark fairytale in the woodlands of Russia, to a modern new twist on a Victorian terror — Shadows at the Door will make it almost impossible to choose your favorite. If you're looking for a horror experience that lingers, that haunts, that stays with you… it’s waiting for you at Shadows at the Door. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts, or at https://shadowsatthedoor.com/...Shadows at the Door: The Tides of MenNorway, 1941. A country under the shadow of Nazi occupation. Marius, a fisherman, puts down his rod to take action. But Marius will soon learn there are more than just fish in the dark waters...Please see the end of the show notes for content warnings. Note, these may contain spoilers.Free Transcripts are available: https://shadowsatthedoor.com/transcripts/Cast:Liars & Leeches introduction read by Ryan ReidMarius was played by Jeppe Beck LaursenGunnar was played by Kai Kennet HansonHenry Blaxhall was played by Jake BensonJürgen, a German Soldier was played by Alan BurgonAnd The Intelligence Operative was played by Erika SandersonAdditional voices were provided by Jeppe Beck Laursen, Jake Benson and Alan BurgonThe Tides of Men was written by Mark NixonProduced, Directed and Sound Designed by Mark NixonThe original score was written and performed by Nico VetteseNorwegian translation was provided by Miria GreyhavenSpecial thanks to Øystein Ulsberg Brager The Nordland Railway: Tracks of WarProduction copyright held by Shadows at the Door productions. The rights to the story remain with the author. This is a Shadows at the Door Production, made possible by listeners like you!Support our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/marknixon Buy us a Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/shadowsatthedoorContent Warnings:Story: Swearing in English, Norwegian and German, depictions of drowning, depictions of the undead, alcohol use, nazis, mild homophobia, one homophobic slur in German, gunfire, depiction of dying via gunfire, punching, strong binaural soundscaping, screaming. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    44:39
  • "It's Been a While"- Liars & Leeches Season 2 Update and Crowdfund
    It's been a while listeners. Although our show has been on a break, we haven’t been, and have been busy behind the scenes working on “Liars & Leeches’” second season. So today, we wanted to take a moment to update you on the delay in creating our second season, what’s happening behind the scenes now that production is back on track, and all of the changes that will make season two our biggest season yet.We'll also be launching a crowdfund on March 31st, 2025 to raise money for the second season of "Liars & Leeches." To receive news and updates about our crowdfund campaign, sign up for our Indie GoGo campaign at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/liars-leeches-season-two/coming_soon/x/29839204Transcript: https://www.liarsandleeches.com/transcriptsMore about Liars & Leeches: https://www.liarsandleeches.com/Merch, art, and music: https://www.liarsandleeches.com/shopNewsletter: https://www.hemlockcreekprod.com/newsletterSocials:-Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/liarsandleechespod.bsky.social-Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/liarsandleechespod-Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hemcreekprod/-Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hemcreekprodEpisode Credits:-Ryan Reid as The Narrator-Written by Marisa Ewing Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    4:53
  • Episode 10- "It's Not Real" (Season One Finale)
    Episode 10- “It’s Not Real”The end is here. Will you run, or will you stay and fight? The choice is yours.This is the season finale of Liars & Leeches. We will return next year for season 2.To see full episode transcripts, visit https://www.liarsandleeches.com/transcriptsEpisode Trigger Warnings: Body horror, stalking, violence, murderThis episode features:-Ryan Reid as The Narrator-Kendell Byrd as Tonya Wright-Newton “Newt” Schottelkotte as Natalie Hale-Lindsay Wells as Vix-Jason Lasky as Sean Walker-Jamie Richard-Stewart as The Man-Ja’Air Bush as Theresa Keller-Gerald Hill as Frank-Story created by Marisa Ewing -Script written by KJ Scott -Script editing by Meg Williams -Dialogue editing, mixing and mastering by Marisa Ewing-Sound design by Melissa Pons-Music written by Nico Vettese of “We Talk of Dreams”-Additional recording assistance provided by Jordan Alexander and Trey Baker of Music City StudiosTo learn more about the show, cast, and crew, visit https://www.liarsandleeches.com/To support Hemlock Creek Productions and to help us continue making original shows, visit https://ko-fi.com/hemcreekprod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    22:32
  • Episode 9- "Prepared for Anything"
    Episode 9- “Prepared for Anything”He’s here, and there’s nowhere else to run.To see full episode transcripts, visit https://www.liarsandleeches.com/transcriptsEpisode Trigger Warnings: Body horror, stalking, violenceThis episode features:-Ryan Reid as The Narrator-Kendell Byrd as Tonya Wright-Newton “Newt” Schottelkotte as Natalie Hale-Lindsay Wells as Vix-Jason Lasky as Sean Walker-Jamie Richard-Stewart as The Man-Olivia Steele as the Alarm-Story created by Marisa Ewing -Script written by KJ Scott -Script editing by Meg Williams -Dialogue editing, mixing and mastering by Marisa Ewing-Sound design by Melissa Pons-Music written by Nico Vettese of “We Talk of Dreams”-Additional recording assistance provided by Jordan Alexander and Trey Baker of Music City StudiosTo learn more about the show, cast, and crew, visit https://www.liarsandleeches.com/To support Hemlock Creek Productions and to help us continue making original shows, visit https://ko-fi.com/hemcreekprod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    22:37
  • Episode 8- "Waiting for the Worst"
    Episode 8- “Waiting for the Worst”As Natalie travels back to Cedar Grove with Sean and Vix in tow, Tonya waits anxiously at home, fearful that The Man could appear at any moment.To see full episode transcripts, visit https://www.liarsandleeches.com/transcriptsEpisode Trigger Warnings: Body horror, stalkingThis episode features:-Ryan Reid as The Narrator-Kendell Byrd as Tonya Wright-Newton “Newt” Schottelkotte as Natalie Hale-Lindsay Wells as Vix-Jason Lasky as Sean Walker-Jamie Richard-Stewart as The Man-Max Herzfeld as the Flight Attendant-Olivia Steele as the Alarm-Story created by Marisa Ewing -Script written by KJ Scott -Script editing by Meg Williams -Dialogue editing, mixing and mastering by Marisa Ewing-Sound design by Melissa Pons-Music written by Nico Vettese of “We Talk of Dreams”-Additional recording assistance provided by Jordan Alexander and Trey Baker of Music City StudiosTo learn more about the show, cast, and crew, visit https://www.liarsandleeches.com/To support Hemlock Creek Productions and to help us continue making original shows, visit https://ko-fi.com/hemcreekprod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    25:38

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Liars & Leeches

Grief. Anxiety. Terror. Tonya Wright felt it all after the tragic murders of her sister and brother-in-law in a random act of gun violence. Struggling to travel outside of her home, she now lives constantly on edge about perceived threats that seem to surround her.Retreating to the house her sister and brother-in-law once shared to process her grief, Tonya soon discovers that someone — or something — has followed her there. With the help of her best friend Natalie, and others she meets along the way, can Tonya overcome her fears before they completely consume her?The first original audio drama from Hemlock Creek Productions, “Liars & Leeches” delves deep into the complicated horrors of grief, trauma, resilience, and steadfast human determination to uncover the truth. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
FictionDrama

Listen to Liars & Leeches, Sherlock Holmes Short Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/19/2025 - 3:42:29 PM