Introducing: Shadows at the Door

While we're on break between seasons, we wanted to take time to introduce you to another horror audio drama, "Shadows at the Door." Shadows at the Door is a series of standalone full-cast Audio Drama productions plunging you into the most pleasing of terrors. Each production is a journey into a new nightmare where atmosphere is in the very bones of the story. The anthology format allows Shadows at the Door to dive into the lives of new characters, new locations and new ways of telling these tales From a sapphic dark fairytale in the woodlands of Russia, to a modern new twist on a Victorian terror — Shadows at the Door will make it almost impossible to choose your favorite.

Shadows at the Door: The Tides of Men

Norway, 1941. A country under the shadow of Nazi occupation. Marius, a fisherman, puts down his rod to take action. But Marius will soon learn there are more than just fish in the dark waters...

Cast:
Liars & Leeches introduction read by Ryan Reid
Marius was played by Jeppe Beck Laursen
Gunnar was played by Kai Kennet Hanson
Henry Blaxhall was played by Jake Benson
Jürgen, a German Soldier was played by Alan Burgon
And The Intelligence Operative was played by Erika Sanderson
Additional voices were provided by Jeppe Beck Laursen, Jake Benson and Alan Burgon

The Tides of Men was written by Mark Nixon
Produced, Directed and Sound Designed by Mark Nixon
The original score was written and performed by Nico Vettese
Norwegian translation was provided by Miria Greyhaven
Special thanks to Øystein Ulsberg Brager The Nordland Railway: Tracks of War

Production copyright held by Shadows at the Door productions. The rights to the story remain with the author.

Content Warnings:
Story: Swearing in English, Norwegian and German, depictions of drowning, depictions of the undead, alcohol use, nazis, mild homophobia, one homophobic slur in German, gunfire, depiction of dying via gunfire, punching, strong binaural soundscaping, screaming.