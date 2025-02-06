Powered by RND
Madam Ram

QCODE
FictionDramaSports

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Introducing: Madam Ram
    Meet Georgia Frontiere: a former entertainer who navigates scandals, a suspicious death, and the testosterone-filled trenches of the NFL. Loved by some, loathed by others, her journey is fueled by ambition, scandal, and the cost of breaking barriers. Enjoy a preview of Madam Ram, the legacy inspired by true events, coming February 24. ~~~ Madam Ram is a QCODE, LuckyChap, The Cantillon Company and Vocab Films Production created by Michelle Rosenfarb. ~~~ This series is a dramatization of certain facts and actual events. Dialogue, scenes, characters and some events have been fictionalized, modified or created for dramatic purposes. ~~~ All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.  ~~~ Follow us for more information: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On X @QCODEMedia Visit QCODEMedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:40
  • Breaking News: Madam Ram
    Listen to a sneak peek of the new audio fiction series, Madam Ram. News outlets buzz over the mysterious death of the NFL Rams owner Carroll Rosenbloom, and all eyes turn to his wife as she unexpectedly takes the helm. Don’t miss what’s next, listen to the first four episodes on February 24. ~~~ Madam Ram is a QCODE, LuckyChap, The Cantillon Company and Vocab Films Production created by Michelle Rosenfarb. ~~~ This series is a dramatization of certain facts and actual events. Dialogue, scenes, characters and some events have been fictionalized, modified or created for dramatic purposes. ~~~ All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.  ~~~ Follow us for more information: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On X @QCODEMedia Visit QCODEMedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    0:36

About Madam Ram

Loved, hated, and an endlessly controversial figure in modern sports, Georgia Frontiere's story is one of ambition, power, scandal, and a relentless quest for respect and legacy. Inheriting the LA RAMS after the sudden and mysterious death of her sixth husband, Georgia, once dubbed a "trophy wife," defies expectations by taking her shot at a Super Bowl trophy. MADAM RAM follows the extraordinary rise of Georgia Frontiere, played by Toni Collette, from aspiring opera singer and entertainer to a trailblazing NFL owner. Eccentric and fearless, she navigates a male-dominated world using astrological charts to guide her decisions. ~~~ Madam Ram is a QCODE, LuckyChap, The Cantillon Company and Vocab Films Production created by Michelle Rosenfarb. ~~~ This series is a dramatization of certain facts and actual events. Dialogue, scenes, characters and some events have been fictionalized, modified or created for dramatic purposes. ~~~ All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.  ~~~ Follow us for more information: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On X @QCODEMedia Visit QCODEMedia.com
