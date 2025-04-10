Powered by RND
Lewis Black's Rantcast

Lewis Black
Lewis Black's Rantcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 222
  • 218 - The Luv U Project
    This week on the Rantcast, Lewis puts down the messiness of the week and attempts to tell us about his work with The Luv U Project. A non-profit benefitting those with mental illness. By the time you’re listening to this podcast, Lewis is down in Georgia hosting an annual golf invitational benefiting The Luv U Project. Read more about The Luv U Project https://theluvuproject.org/ More details about Lewis’ Golf invitational https://theluvuproject.org/initiatives/lewis-black-invitational-benefiting-the-luv-u-project/ For advertising opportunities email: [email protected] ___________________ TOUR DATES: http://www.lewisblack.com/tickets GET MERCH: http://www.lewisblack.com/collections ____________________ SUBMIT RANTS TO LEWIS Have something you want to get off your chest? http://www.livelewis.com _____________________ SUBSCRIBE TO THE RANTCAST http://www.lewisblacksrantcast.com ____________________ FOLLOW LEWIS https://www.lewisblack.com https://www.instagram.com/thelewisblack https://www.twitter.com/thelewisblack https://www.facebook.com/thelewisblack https://www.youtube.com/OfficialLewisBlack Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    49:44
  • 217 - Sure, Why Not?
    There’s a joke in there somewhere but Lewis can’t seem to find the setup to start it. It’s so psychotic in real life that  you need to be even more psychotic to write the setup for the joke. Why the title? Well that's mostly because when you can't seem to wrap your head around what's happening, you say "sure, why not?" For advertising opportunities email: [email protected] ___________________ TOUR DATES: http://www.lewisblack.com/tickets GET MERCH: http://www.lewisblack.com/collections ____________________ SUBMIT RANTS TO LEWIS Have something you want to get off your chest? http://www.livelewis.com _____________________ SUBSCRIBE TO THE RANTCAST http://www.lewisblacksrantcast.com ____________________ FOLLOW LEWIS https://www.lewisblack.com https://www.instagram.com/thelewisblack https://www.twitter.com/thelewisblack https://www.facebook.com/thelewisblack https://www.youtube.com/OfficialLewisBlack Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    52:52
  • 216 - One A Day, Like The Vitamin
    Like many Lewis has something to look forward to this week because baseball is back and he has a full season of watching the Baltimore Orioles to distract him from the madness of life. Which, as the title of this week's Rantcast, seem to be coming at us at the pace of at least once daily. From Signalgate to the FDA. Are things getting too woke for you? Then ban all the words! Graduate students are disappearing from our streets and a New Jersey lady needs her emotional support chickens. But hey! At least we now know that when things get dicey you can now order armed protection as easy as you can hail a rideshare. This week's rants come to us from Canada. Lewis just wrapped a run up North and Canadians have even more things to rant about. For advertising opportunities email: [email protected] ___________________ TOUR DATES: http://www.lewisblack.com/tickets GET MERCH: http://www.lewisblack.com/collections ____________________ SUBMIT RANTS TO LEWIS Have something you want to get off your chest? http://www.livelewis.com _____________________ SUBSCRIBE TO THE RANTCAST http://www.lewisblacksrantcast.com ____________________ FOLLOW LEWIS https://www.lewisblack.com https://www.instagram.com/thelewisblack https://www.twitter.com/thelewisblack https://www.facebook.com/thelewisblack https://www.youtube.com/OfficialLewisBlack Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    53:19
  • 215 - O Canada
    Lewis has returned from a run of dates up north in Canada. Tariffs be damned. He reflects on his week up there and how it was against the backdrop of our administration’s current actions against our longtime neighbor up North. Lewis’ most-recent tour stops being Florida and Canada allow him to identify the differences between the two audiences. For advertising opportunities email: [email protected] ___________________ TOUR DATES: http://www.lewisblack.com/tickets GET MERCH: http://www.lewisblack.com/collections ____________________ SUBMIT RANTS TO LEWIS Have something you want to get off your chest? http://www.livelewis.com _____________________ SUBSCRIBE TO THE RANTCAST http://www.lewisblacksrantcast.com ____________________ FOLLOW LEWIS https://www.lewisblack.com https://www.instagram.com/thelewisblack https://www.twitter.com/thelewisblack https://www.facebook.com/thelewisblack https://www.youtube.com/OfficialLewisBlack Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:04:24
  • 214 - He’s Not The President, He’s The Boss
    It’s another week of us trying to make sense of the world around us. Turns out it’s a tough task. Lewis hit the road for the first time in a while and with that involves Lewis shaking the rust and remembering his act and parts he wants to add. During this process it’s also important to stay off Twitter as the feedback can be tough on one’s mental health. Meanwhile protests have popped up pretty much everywhere you can think of just in time for the Democrats not being able to form a unified front. Their first failure at the wrong time. For advertising opportunities email: [email protected] ___________________ TOUR DATES: http://www.lewisblack.com/tickets GET MERCH: http://www.lewisblack.com/collections ____________________ SUBMIT RANTS TO LEWIS Have something you want to get off your chest? http://www.livelewis.com _____________________ SUBSCRIBE TO THE RANTCAST http://www.lewisblacksrantcast.com ____________________ FOLLOW LEWIS https://www.lewisblack.com https://www.instagram.com/thelewisblack https://www.twitter.com/thelewisblack https://www.facebook.com/thelewisblack https://www.youtube.com/OfficialLewisBlack Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    55:13

About Lewis Black's Rantcast

Lewis Black has some things to get off his chest! With his weekly podcast "Lewis Black’s Rantcast," the Grammy-winning comedian does just that. Channeling his anger in ways only a man who’s devoted his entire life to ranting can do. The tirades are sometimes big, other times small, yet they are always fun-spirited and truly hilarious. No topic is safe from Black’s trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing. Skewering anything and anyone that gets under his skin. On the "Rantcast," Black isn’t the only person getting things off his chest, each week Lewis allows fans to submit their gripes so he can commiserate in their frustrations. Black’s long career includes movie roles in Accepted, the voice of Anger in the Pixar’s "Inside Out," and is currently the longest-running correspondent on Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show." We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
