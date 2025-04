216 - One A Day, Like The Vitamin

Like many Lewis has something to look forward to this week because baseball is back and he has a full season of watching the Baltimore Orioles to distract him from the madness of life. Which, as the title of this week's Rantcast, seem to be coming at us at the pace of at least once daily. From Signalgate to the FDA. Are things getting too woke for you? Then ban all the words! Graduate students are disappearing from our streets and a New Jersey lady needs her emotional support chickens. But hey! At least we now know that when things get dicey you can now order armed protection as easy as you can hail a rideshare. This week's rants come to us from Canada. Lewis just wrapped a run up North and Canadians have even more things to rant about.