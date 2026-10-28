Enjoy The Capital Perspective Podcast With Your Host, Producer, & Founder, Adam Stacey, Managed Under The Lunchroom News & Entertainment Ottawa Brand



Episode #1 - Season #3 (VIDEO) - Co-Authors & Spouses,

Katie. & Chris Bowick, A Story of Hope and Resilience 'Coloring Outside The Lines'



AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON SPOTIFY OR YOUR PODCAST PLATFORM, WHERE COSTS VARIES!!



The Capital Perspective Podcast Welcomes Katie & Chris Bowick As They Talk About Their Book 'Coloring Outside The Lines' This Should Be If Not One Of Our Best Episodes Yer, As Episode #1 - Season #3.



We’re Katie and Chris Bowick, a married couple and co-authors who decided to share the story we once kept hidden.



From the outside, our life looked steady. We had growing careers, a business of our own, and the kind of partnership people assumed was unshakable. What most people did not see were the struggles with addiction, codependency, and broken trust that nearly pulled us apart.



I’m Katie. I’m a creative at heart, an aunt, a snowboarder, and someone who finds comfort in books, art, and my faith. The little everyday moments, the kind you might overlook, are where I find the most beauty and peace.



I’m Chris. For years I measured my worth by performance and success. I was a top-producing insurance agent, always chasing the next achievement. Over time I learned that what matters more is honesty, growth, and integrity, especially when life is hardest.



Together, we wrote Coloring Outside the Lines: A Love Story in the Gray of Addiction, Recovery & Redemption because when we were in the middle of it all, we could not find a story that felt like ours. We wanted to create something real. Something honest and hopeful, even in the messiness.



This is our story. Our hope is that in reading it, you find pieces of your own and know you are not alone.



Available For Sale On Amazon & Our Website



https://a.co/d/0gHa0Gyh



https://www.lovethroughthegray.com