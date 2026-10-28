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THE CAPITAL PERSPECTIVE PODCAST
Adam Stacey, Founder, Producer, Podcast Host, Mental Health Addictions Counselor 1st Year Student
Latest episode
26 episodes
- Enjoy The Capital Perspective Podcast With Your Host, Producer, & Founder, Adam Stacey, Managed Under The Lunchroom News & Entertainment Ottawa Brand
Episode #1 - Season #3 (VIDEO) - Co-Authors & Spouses,
Katie. & Chris Bowick, A Story of Hope and Resilience 'Coloring Outside The Lines'
AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON SPOTIFY OR YOUR PODCAST PLATFORM, WHERE COSTS VARIES!!
The Capital Perspective Podcast Welcomes Katie & Chris Bowick As They Talk About Their Book 'Coloring Outside The Lines' This Should Be If Not One Of Our Best Episodes Yer, As Episode #1 - Season #3.
We’re Katie and Chris Bowick, a married couple and co-authors who decided to share the story we once kept hidden.
From the outside, our life looked steady. We had growing careers, a business of our own, and the kind of partnership people assumed was unshakable. What most people did not see were the struggles with addiction, codependency, and broken trust that nearly pulled us apart.
I’m Katie. I’m a creative at heart, an aunt, a snowboarder, and someone who finds comfort in books, art, and my faith. The little everyday moments, the kind you might overlook, are where I find the most beauty and peace.
I’m Chris. For years I measured my worth by performance and success. I was a top-producing insurance agent, always chasing the next achievement. Over time I learned that what matters more is honesty, growth, and integrity, especially when life is hardest.
Together, we wrote Coloring Outside the Lines: A Love Story in the Gray of Addiction, Recovery & Redemption because when we were in the middle of it all, we could not find a story that felt like ours. We wanted to create something real. Something honest and hopeful, even in the messiness.
This is our story. Our hope is that in reading it, you find pieces of your own and know you are not alone.
Available For Sale On Amazon & Our Website
https://a.co/d/0gHa0Gyh
https://www.lovethroughthegray.com
EPISODE #1 - SEASON #3 - CO-AUTHORS, KATIE & CHRIS BOWICK - 'COLORING OUTSIDE THE LINES'09/24/2026 | 39 mins.Episode #1 - Season #3 - A Story of Hope and Resilience 'Coloring Outside The Lines'
AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON SPOTIFY OR YOUR PODCAST PLATFORM, WHERE COSTS VARIES!!
The Capital Perspective Podcast Welcomes Katie & Chris Bowick As They Talk About Their Book 'Coloring Outside The Lines' This Should Be If Not One Of Our Best Episodes Yer, As Episode #1 - Season #3.
We’re Katie and Chris Bowick, a married couple and co-authors who decided to share the story we once kept hidden.
From the outside, our life looked steady. We had growing careers, a business of our own, and the kind of partnership people assumed was unshakable. What most people did not see were the struggles with addiction, codependency, and broken trust that nearly pulled us apart.
I’m Katie. I’m a creative at heart, an aunt, a snowboarder, and someone who finds comfort in books, art, and my faith. The little everyday moments, the kind you might overlook, are where I find the most beauty and peace.
I’m Chris. For years I measured my worth by performance and success. I was a top-producing insurance agent, always chasing the next achievement. Over time I learned that what matters more is honesty, growth, and integrity, especially when life is hardest.
Together, we wrote Coloring Outside the Lines: A Love Story in the Gray of Addiction, Recovery & Redemption because when we were in the middle of it all, we could not find a story that felt like ours. We wanted to create something real. Something honest and hopeful, even in the messiness.
This is our story. Our hope is that in reading it, you find pieces of your own and know you are not alone.
Available For Sale On Amazon & Our Website...
https://a.co/d/0gHa0Gyh
https://www.lovethroughthegray.com
Enjoy This Podcast With Your Host, Producer, & Founder of 'The Capital Perspective Podcast' Adam Stacey.
- Updated Season #3 Date and Time Added, Qwoted.Com Has Been Instrumental in Getting Volunteers and Mental Health Professionals of All Backgrounds. Season #3 Promises to Be The Best Season Yet Called 'New Beginnings' A New Start For Me, Your Host Adam Stacey
Doctor Teyhou Smyth of England Joins on September 16th, 2026 to start off the best season yet.
https://soloist.ai/thecapitalperspectivepodcast
- Podcast Intro — The Capital Perspective, Season #3
Episode Title: “Adam Settles Into the Capital*
🎙️ INTRO SCRIPT
Welcome back to The Capital Perspective Podcast, where politics, policy, business, mental health and the stories shaping our communities come together.
I'm your host, Adam Stacey, and this is Season 3.
It's been an eventful journey since we last connected. From settling into life in the Capital, navigating new opportunities, building stronger relationships throughout government, business, and community leadership, to keeping a close eye on the issues that matter most to everyday Canadians, there's been no shortage of conversations worth having.
This season, we'll take a deeper look at the decisions being made in the nation's capital, the people influencing those decisions, and the real-world impact they're having on families, workers, entrepreneurs, and communities across the country.
You'll hear exclusive interviews, insightful analysis, behind-the-scenes perspectives, and thoughtful discussions that cut through the noise and get to the heart of what's happening today.
Whether you're a longtime listener or joining us for the first time, thank you for being part of the conversation.
So grab your coffee, settle in, and let's get started.
This is The Capital Perspective, Season 3: Adam Settles Into the Capital.
Main Title:
THE CAPITAL PERSPECTIVE
Subtitle: SEASON #3
"Adam Settles Into The Capital"
Hosted By: Adam Stacey
Listen On:
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
YouTube Podcasts
Amazon Music
iHeartRadio
Audible
Pocket Casts
Footer: Hosted by Spotify
https://soloist.ai/thecapitalperspectivepodcast
Episode #17 - Season #2 - Leaders, Healing, and Reinvention Across Continents 🎙️(VIDEO VERSION)05/15/2026 | 39 mins.In this inspiring and deeply personal episode, Adam Stacey reconnects with international podcasting mentor and entrepreneur Lorenzo Payman for a powerful conversation about growth, healing, purpose, and creating impact through authentic storytelling. Payman took the liberty of reminding Adam that what he is doing is important and if it helps 1 person per podcast, at least I am helping people. I Have to Put That In My Head As I Get My Drive For My Life Back.
Broadcasting from beautiful Vietnam, Lorenzo shares exciting updates on his life abroad, the evolution of his thriving podcasting company, and the incredible momentum behind his global brand, Leaders With A Heart. Meanwhile, Adam opens up about his own ongoing health struggles, the emotional realities of chronic pain, and his courageous journey toward reclaiming his life from years of heavy medication.
Together, the two hosts explore what it truly means to rebuild yourself while staying grounded in purpose, passion, and human connection. This episode is filled with honesty, hope, resilience, and practical wisdom for creators, entrepreneurs, and anyone fighting to rediscover their voice.
Lorenzo Payman is the visionary Founder and Host behind Leaders With A Heart, a globally recognized podcast, YouTube platform, and #1 International Bestselling book series dedicated to spotlighting heart-centered entrepreneurs and change makers.
Since launching the podcast in October 2021, Lorenzo has released nearly 400 meaningful episodes featuring inspiring guests from around the world. What makes his success story especially remarkable is that he built a thriving business through authentic relationships and genuine impact rather than chasing vanity metrics.
Despite having fewer than 200 YouTube subscribers at one point, Lorenzo attracted six clients in a single weekend and sixty within ten months, proving that connection and credibility will always outweigh numbers.
Today, Lorenzo mentors entrepreneurs, coaches, and purpose-driven creators, helping them launch profitable podcasts and YouTube channels that generate real opportunities, often helping clients land their first or next paying client within 30 days of launching.
His mission is simple:To help people amplify their voices, share their stories, and build meaningful businesses rooted in purpose, service, and heart.
Visit Lorenzo today and discover how to launch, grow, and monetize your podcast with purpose:
https://www.PodcastLeadsChallenge.com
About Lorenzo Payman Learn More About Lorenzo Payman
https://soloist.ai/thecapitalperspectivepodcast
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About THE CAPITAL PERSPECTIVE PODCAST
The Capital Perspective Podcast is an independent Canadian audio show hosted and founded by Adam Stacey. The show serves as an open forum exploring the intersection of community narratives affecting mental health and addictions in our communities all over the world, national politics, public policy, business, and local news and celebrity gossip. Show Overview and Evolution The Host: Adam Stacey is a mental health and addictions counselling student and advocate. The Content Pivot: Initially launched with a heavy emphasis on mental health, resilience, and personal reflection.Podcast website
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