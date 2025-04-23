Open app
Kingdom and Country
Formo Brothers
Government
Available Episodes
Violence and Fascism
When is violence just? Can it be just without direction from God? Neo-Nazis, rising in Germany? Will it be as bad as before WW2?
35:46
About Kingdom and Country
A show hosted by two brothers answering questions about politics and Christianity.
Government
