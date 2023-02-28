Joyce Meyer's Talk It Out Podcast

Welcome to the Talk It Out podcast with Joyce Meyer, Ginger Stache, Jai, and Erin Cluley. To learn more, visit our website at joycemeyer.org or download the Joy... More
111. A Desperate Prayer for a Baby
There’s an unspoken pain that comes with struggling to conceive. The deep desire in your very core to be a mom just isn’t happening. Or maybe you’re watching friends or family members struggle with infertility, and your heart is breaking for them. Maybe you or someone around you is silently grieving the loss of a precious baby. Because infertility is much more common than we often realize, there’s a good chance it’s affected you or someone you love in a deep way. Whatever your story has been, please join us for this very important episode. Join Ginger, Jai, Erin and their good friends Jami and Kim for a conversation that will encourage and remind you that right here, right now, you are anything but alone.
4/25/2023
110. Grace to Start Over with Taylor Madu
There’s no way God still loves me…He knows how broken I am. I’ve lost too much and messed up too much to help anybody else. Grace? Yeah, that’s for them, not me. My bad decisions got me here—I deserve this pain. Any of these thoughts sound familiar? When we’re going through deep pain and loss, it’s easy to think that we’re past hope and beyond God’s love, but nothing could be further from the truth. Join Ginger, Jai, Erin and the stunning Taylor Madu (co-pastor of Social Dallas and wife of Robert Madu) to find out why and how He will never leave your side, no matter how deep the pain.
4/11/2023
109. When Faith Gets Crazy Hard
Faith is great. It even seems unshakable at times…until. Until the layoff. Until that friendship unravels. Until the loved one you’ve been praying for passes away. Until your vision for the future is totally upended by a loss you never saw coming. What do we do when we get to “until”? Join Joyce, Ginger, Jai and Erin for a conversation where they share keys to help you hold on to your faith, stay close to Jesus and have hope, even in the middle of circumstances that feel too heavy to handle. He’s got you.
3/28/2023
108. Being a Girl is No Joke
Life as a girl can be both an incredibly beautiful experience and an extremely challenging one, no matter what your background. Satan fights HARD to keep us from living in freedom and boldness, because he knows a God-empowered woman is a massive threat to his plans. But guess what? He loses every time we genuinely discover our value and start fighting back. Join us for a conversation where Joyce, Ginger, Jai and Erin talk through some of the joys + challenges they’ve overcome in life and in ministry, look at ways we can make life better for each other, and equip you to start taking back what the enemy has stolen.
3/14/2023
107. The Answer to Anxiety
Anxious but not sure what to do about it? We have BEEN there. Join us for this empowering conversation with Joyce, Ginger, Jai, Erin and Love McPherson where we talk in-depth about everyday ways to fight anxiety, fear, dread and worry that actually make a difference. If you’ve ever wondered, When I feel anxiety start to hit, what should I do? After a lot of disappointments, how do I stop expecting more bad things to happen? How can I calm myself down when I wake up shaking in the middle of the night? …this episode is for you. Listen in for tools and reminders from God’s Word that will equip you to live your best life with real peace.
Welcome to the Talk It Out podcast with Joyce Meyer, Ginger Stache, Jai, and Erin Cluley. To learn more, visit our website at joycemeyer.org or download the Joyce Meyer Ministries App.
