Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsTraditional Catholic Daily Devotional
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Traditional Catholic Daily Devotional
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Traditional Catholic Daily Devotional

SSPX US District, Angelus Press
NewsReligion & Spirituality
Traditional Catholic Daily Devotional
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • June 25 – S. William, Abbot
    It’s the Feast of St. William, Abbot, 3rd class, with the color of white. In this episode: The meditation: “The Soul's Hunger,” today’s news from the Church: “The "Leo XIV Effect" Being Felt in Nicaragua,” a preview of the Sermon: “Holy Communion: A Remedy, Not a Reward,” and today’s thought from the Archbishop. We'd love your feedback on these Daily Devotionals! What do you like / not like, and what would you like us to add? [email protected] Sources Used Today: “The "Leo XIV Effect" Being Felt in Nicaragua” (FSSPX.news) https://fsspx.news/en/news/leo-xiv-effect-being-felt-nicaragua-53020 “Holy Communion: A Remedy, Not a Reward” (SSPX Sermons) Watch on YouTube Listen & Subscribe: SSPX Sermons Podcast The Spiritual Life- Archbishop Lefebvre (Angelus Press) - - - - - - Please Support this Apostolate with 1-time or Monthly Donation >> Explore more: Subscribe to the email version of this Devotional - it's a perfect companion! Subscribe to this Podcast to receive this and all our audio episodes Subscribe to the SSPX YouTube channel for video versions of our podcast series and Sermons FSSPX News Website: https://fsspx.news Visit the US District website: https://sspx.org/ What is the SSPX Podcast? The SSPX Podcast is produced by Angelus Press, which has as its mission the fortification of traditional Catholics so that they can defend the Faith, and reaching out to those who have not yet found Tradition.  What is the SSPX? The main goal of the Society of Saint Pius X is to preserve the Catholic Faith in its fullness and purity, to teach its truths, and to diffuse its virtues, especially through the Roman Catholic priesthood. Authentic spiritual life, the sacraments, and the traditional liturgy are its primary means of bringing this life of grace to souls. Although the traditional Latin Mass is the most visible and public expression of the work of the Society, we are committed to defending Catholic Tradition in its entirety: all of Catholic doctrine and morals as the Church has always defended them. What people need is the Catholic Faith, without compromise, with all the truth and beauty which accompanies it. https://sspx.org
    --------  
    11:13
  • June 24 – Nativity of S. John Baptist
    It’s the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, 1st class, with the color of white. In this episode: The meditation: “Rising to the Divine,” today’s news from the Church: “Gay Pride at a Jesuit University,” and today’s thought from the Archbishop. We'd love your feedback on these Daily Devotionals! What do you like / not like, and what would you like us to add? [email protected] Sources Used Today: “Snails and the Liturgy of Today” (SSPX.org) https://sspx.org/en/news/roman-custom-eating-snails-feast-st-john-baptist-26391 “Gay Pride at a Jesuit University” (FSSPX.news) https://fsspx.news/en/news/gay-pride-jesuit-university-53021 The Spiritual Life- Archbishop Lefebvre (Angelus Press) - - - - - - Please Support this Apostolate with 1-time or Monthly Donation >> Explore more: Subscribe to the email version of this Devotional - it's a perfect companion! Subscribe to this Podcast to receive this and all our audio episodes Subscribe to the SSPX YouTube channel for video versions of our podcast series and Sermons FSSPX News Website: https://fsspx.news Visit the US District website: https://sspx.org/ What is the SSPX Podcast? The SSPX Podcast is produced by Angelus Press, which has as its mission the fortification of traditional Catholics so that they can defend the Faith, and reaching out to those who have not yet found Tradition.  What is the SSPX? The main goal of the Society of Saint Pius X is to preserve the Catholic Faith in its fullness and purity, to teach its truths, and to diffuse its virtues, especially through the Roman Catholic priesthood. Authentic spiritual life, the sacraments, and the traditional liturgy are its primary means of bringing this life of grace to souls. Although the traditional Latin Mass is the most visible and public expression of the work of the Society, we are committed to defending Catholic Tradition in its entirety: all of Catholic doctrine and morals as the Church has always defended them. What people need is the Catholic Faith, without compromise, with all the truth and beauty which accompanies it. https://sspx.org
    --------  
    10:06
  • June 23 – Vigil of Nativity of S. John Baptist
    It’s the Vigil of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, 2nd class, with the color of violet. In this episode: The meditation: “The Soul's Hunger,” today’s news from the Church: “The UN Promotes Abortion and Sterilization of Girls as Young as 10,” a preview of the Sermon: “Supernatural Friendship,” and today’s thought from the Archbishop. We'd love your feedback on these Daily Devotionals! What do you like / not like, and what would you like us to add? [email protected] Sources Used Today: Blessing of the Bonfire (Angelus Press) https://angeluspress.org/blogs/blog/the-blessing-of-the-bonfires “The UN Promotes Abortion and Sterilization of Girls as Young as 10” (FSSPX.news) https://fsspx.news/en/news/un-promotes-abortion-and-sterilization-girls-young-10-52961 “Supernatural Friendship” (SSPX Sermons) Watch on YouTube Listen & Subscribe: SSPX Sermons Podcast The Spiritual Life- Archbishop Lefebvre (Angelus Press) - - - - - - Please Support this Apostolate with 1-time or Monthly Donation >> Explore more: Subscribe to the email version of this Devotional - it's a perfect companion! Subscribe to this Podcast to receive this and all our audio episodes Subscribe to the SSPX YouTube channel for video versions of our podcast series and Sermons FSSPX News Website: https://fsspx.news Visit the US District website: https://sspx.org/ What is the SSPX Podcast? The SSPX Podcast is produced by Angelus Press, which has as its mission the fortification of traditional Catholics so that they can defend the Faith, and reaching out to those who have not yet found Tradition.  What is the SSPX? The main goal of the Society of Saint Pius X is to preserve the Catholic Faith in its fullness and purity, to teach its truths, and to diffuse its virtues, especially through the Roman Catholic priesthood. Authentic spiritual life, the sacraments, and the traditional liturgy are its primary means of bringing this life of grace to souls. Although the traditional Latin Mass is the most visible and public expression of the work of the Society, we are committed to defending Catholic Tradition in its entirety: all of Catholic doctrine and morals as the Church has always defended them. What people need is the...
    --------  
    10:55
  • June 22 – 2nd Sun. Pentecost / Corpus Christi
    It’s the II Sunday after Pentecost; External Solemnity of Corpus Christi, 2nd class, with the color of green or white. In this episode: A Corpus Christi Sermon by Archbishop Lefebvre, The meditation: “Man Is Made for Worship: Part II,” today’s news from the Church: “More Than 200 Christians Killed in Benue State, Nigeria,” and today’s thought from the Archbishop. We'd love your feedback on these Daily Devotionals! What do you like / not like, and what would you like us to add? [email protected] Sources Used Today: “Corpus Christi Sermon by Abp. Lefebvfre” (FSSPX.ie) https://fsspx.ie/en/news/corpus-christi-sermon-archbishop-lefebvre-29443 “More Than 200 Christians Killed in Benue State, Nigeria” (FSSPX.news) https://fsspx.news/en/news/nigeria-more-200-christians-killed-benue-state-53001 The Spiritual Life- Archbishop Lefebvre (Angelus Press) - - - - - - Please Support this Apostolate with 1-time or Monthly Donation >> Explore more: Subscribe to the email version of this Devotional - it's a perfect companion! Subscribe to this Podcast to receive this and all our audio episodes Subscribe to the SSPX YouTube channel for video versions of our podcast series and Sermons FSSPX News Website: https://fsspx.news Visit the US District website: https://sspx.org/ What is the SSPX Podcast? The SSPX Podcast is produced by Angelus Press, which has as its mission the fortification of traditional Catholics so that they can defend the Faith, and reaching out to those who have not yet found Tradition.  What is the SSPX? The main goal of the Society of Saint Pius X is to preserve the Catholic Faith in its fullness and purity, to teach its truths, and to diffuse its virtues, especially through the Roman Catholic priesthood. Authentic spiritual life, the sacraments, and the traditional liturgy are its primary means of bringing this life of grace to souls. Although the traditional Latin Mass is the most visible and public expression of the work of the Society, we are committed to defending Catholic Tradition in its entirety: all of Catholic doctrine and morals as the Church has always defended them. What people need is the Catholic Faith, without compromise, with all the truth and beauty which accompanies it. https://sspx.org
    --------  
    8:53
  • June 21 – S. Aloysius Gonzaga
    It’s the Feast of St. Aloysius Gonzaga, 3rd class, with the color of white. In this episode: The meditation: “Man Is Made for Worship,” today’s news from the Church: “Catholics Weakened by Israel's Offensive in Iran,” and today’s thought from the Archbishop. We'd love your feedback on these Daily Devotionals! What do you like / not like, and what would you like us to add? [email protected] Sources Used Today: “St Aloysius Gonzaga” (SSPX Asia) https://www.sspxasia.com/Documents/Saints/St-Aloysius-Gonzaga.htm “Catholics Weakened by Israel's Offensive in Iran” (FSSPX.news) https://fsspx.news/en/news/iran-catholics-weakened-israels-offensive-52998 The Spiritual Life- Archbishop Lefebvre (Angelus Press) - - - - - - Please Support this Apostolate with 1-time or Monthly Donation >> Explore more: Subscribe to the email version of this Devotional - it's a perfect companion! Subscribe to this Podcast to receive this and all our audio episodes Subscribe to the SSPX YouTube channel for video versions of our podcast series and Sermons FSSPX News Website: https://fsspx.news Visit the US District website: https://sspx.org/ What is the SSPX Podcast? The SSPX Podcast is produced by Angelus Press, which has as its mission the fortification of traditional Catholics so that they can defend the Faith, and reaching out to those who have not yet found Tradition.  What is the SSPX? The main goal of the Society of Saint Pius X is to preserve the Catholic Faith in its fullness and purity, to teach its truths, and to diffuse its virtues, especially through the Roman Catholic priesthood. Authentic spiritual life, the sacraments, and the traditional liturgy are its primary means of bringing this life of grace to souls. Although the traditional Latin Mass is the most visible and public expression of the work of the Society, we are committed to defending Catholic Tradition in its entirety: all of Catholic doctrine and morals as the Church has always defended them. What people need is the Catholic Faith, without compromise, with all the truth and beauty which accompanies it. https://sspx.org
    --------  
    9:08

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Traditional Catholic Daily Devotional

All in 6-8 minutes: Start each day with the Collect of the Mass, asking for God's graces. Then we'll give a short consideration of today's saint or feast, and a reflection of the day from Scripture. Then we'll keep you up to date on Church news, or give a preview of one of our podcasts or sermons. Finally, we close with a thought from Archbishop Lefebvre.
Podcast website
NewsReligion & SpiritualityChristianityDaily News

Listen to Traditional Catholic Daily Devotional, The Charlie Kirk Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/26/2025 - 4:32:42 AM