Traditional Catholic Daily Devotional

June 25 – S. William, Abbot
It’s the Feast of St. William, Abbot, 3rd class, with the color of white. In this episode: The meditation: “The Soul's Hunger,” today’s news from the Church: “The "Leo XIV Effect" Being Felt in Nicaragua,” a preview of the Sermon: “Holy Communion: A Remedy, Not a Reward,” and today’s thought from the Archbishop.
We'd love your feedback on these Daily Devotionals! What do you like / not like, and what would you like us to add? [email protected]
Sources Used Today:
“The "Leo XIV Effect" Being Felt in Nicaragua” (FSSPX.news)
https://fsspx.news/en/news/leo-xiv-effect-being-felt-nicaragua-53020
“Holy Communion: A Remedy, Not a Reward” (SSPX Sermons)
Watch on YouTube
Listen & Subscribe: SSPX Sermons Podcast
The Spiritual Life- Archbishop Lefebvre (Angelus Press)
- - - - - -
Please Support this Apostolate with 1-time or Monthly Donation >>
Explore more:
Subscribe to the email version of this Devotional - it's a perfect companion!
Subscribe to this Podcast to receive this and all our audio episodes
Subscribe to the SSPX YouTube channel for video versions of our podcast series and Sermons
FSSPX News Website: https://fsspx.news
Visit the US District website: https://sspx.org/
What is the SSPX Podcast?
The SSPX Podcast is produced by Angelus Press, which has as its mission the fortification of traditional Catholics so that they can defend the Faith, and reaching out to those who have not yet found Tradition.
What is the SSPX?
The main goal of the Society of Saint Pius X is to preserve the Catholic Faith in its fullness and purity, to teach its truths, and to diffuse its virtues, especially through the Roman Catholic priesthood.
Authentic spiritual life, the sacraments, and the traditional liturgy are its primary means of bringing this life of grace to souls.
Although the traditional Latin Mass is the most visible and public expression of the work of the Society, we are committed to defending Catholic Tradition in its entirety: all of Catholic doctrine and morals as the Church has always defended them. What people need is the Catholic Faith, without compromise, with all the truth and beauty which accompanies it.
https://sspx.org