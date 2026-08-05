The Intentional Parents Podcast

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273 episodes
- Is the culture of your family built in the vision statement or on Sunday nacho night?
This week, we talk about what actually forms a family: not the big goals we write down, but the small, repeated moments nobody puts on a calendar. We unpack why connection, rather than correction, is the real foundation kids launch from and come back to.
We talk through what works against us: fragmented schedules, everyone on their own device, and different emotional worlds, creating a family life that just happens instead of one we build on purpose. And we get honest about the cost. Saying yes to being the house all the teenagers hang out at costs something, including time, noise, groceries, and other inconveniences. But it also puts your kids on mission with you, right in your own living room.
We walk through three small, doable shifts: shared rituals that build belonging, connection before correction, and presence over perfection. It's not about doing more. It's about protecting what's already there.
Along the way, we get specific, sharing some of our own family's traditions, moments of connection, and the little rhythms that have quietly become the culture of our homes.
This episode is a personal, Scripture-anchored conversation on family rhythms, hospitality, and raising kids who know home is a safe place to come back to.
4 Things to Try This Week:
Protect one daily touchpoint.
Eliminate one barrier.
Practice full attention moments.
Create one weekly rhythm.
Scripture Mentioned: 2 Peter 1:13, Deuteronomy 6:4-9 + Psalm 65
Intentional Motherhood Retreat: October 15-17, 2026 in Portland, OR
Intentional Fatherhood Retreat: November 12-14, 2026 in Austin, TX
Submit Questions: Send a voice recording to hello@intentionalparents.org, mentioning your name and where you’re from.
Sowing a Hidden Seed
Join Our Legacy Builders
Watch on YouTube
Follow Us on Instagram:
@intentional_parents
@brookmosser
@emosser
FREE Bottom-Up vs. Top-Down Parenting PDF
FREE Text Message Daily Devotional
Raising Passionate Jesus Followers
The Intentional Film Series
- In a world where parenting advice is always at our fingertips, why do so many of us feel like we're failing? In this episode, we talk about the pressure to get parenting "right," the anxiety that comes from endless information, and the lie so many mothers carry: I'm not enough. Drawing from responses at our recent Motherhood Retreat, we explore what Scripture says about dependence on God, including Jesus' words, "Blessed are the poor in spirit," and the reminder in 2 Corinthians 3:4-5 that our sufficiency comes from Him, and not from mastering the latest parenting technique.
We also discuss what it looks like to quiet the noise by curating your inputs, discerning truth from subtle lies, returning to the actual child God has entrusted to you, and embracing the limitations of your current season. Rather than striving for perfect formulas, we're invited to listen for the Holy Spirit's unique guidance for our families. We close by resting in God's promise from Isaiah 41:10, remembering that His presence, strength and grace are enough.
Scripture Mentioned: Matthew 5:3, 2 Corinthians 3:4-6, Luke 5:16, Psalm 139:23-24, 2 Corinthians 12:9 + Isaiah 41:10
Books Mentioned: Searching for and Maintaining Peace by Jacques Philippe
Intentional Motherhood Retreat: October 15-17, 2026 in Portland, OR
Intentional Fatherhood Retreat: November 12-14, 2026 in Austin, TX
Submit Questions: Send a voice recording to hello@intentionalparents.org, mentioning your name and where you’re from.
Sowing a Hidden Seed
Join Our Legacy Builders
Watch on YouTube
Follow Us on Instagram:
@intentional_parents
@brookmosser
@emosser
FREE Bottom-Up vs. Top-Down Parenting PDF
FREE Text Message Daily Devotional
Raising Passionate Jesus Followers
The Intentional Film Series
Grief + Hope: Infertility, Miscarriage and the Weight of Waiting (w/ Chad and Hillary Blake)07/22/2026 | 2h 2 mins.This week, we sit down with Chad Blake, Executive Director of Intentional, and his wife Hillary, dear friends who share their personal journey through infertility, miscarriage, grief, and ultimately, hope. With honesty and vulnerability, they reflect on the pain of longing to grow their family, the challenges of navigating infertility, and the ways God’s faithfulness sustained them through seasons of deep suffering and uncertainty.
Throughout the conversation, Chad and Hillary share what it was like to walk through years of uncertainty, prayerfully consider medical options, experience the heartbreak of pregnancy loss, and wrestle with questions about God’s presence in suffering. They discuss the unique ways infertility impacts both men and women, the loneliness that can accompany long seasons of waiting, and the importance of having people who are willing to sit with you in grief rather than trying to fix it. As they candidly share their experiences with miscarriage, anxiety, therapy, and healing, they offer wisdom for those walking through similar struggles and for those seeking to support loved ones dealing with infertility.
At the heart of this conversation is a powerful reminder that God is with us in our pain. Rather than offering easy answers or neatly tying a bow around suffering, Chad and Hillary explore how faith makes room for both joy and sorrow, grief and hope. They reflect on how seasons of pain and waiting turned theological theory into lived reality, and how God’s faithfulness through every chapter has deepened their trust in Him. Their story is a testimony that while suffering is real, it does not have the final word, and that even when hope feels foolish, God remains present, trustworthy, and at work.
Scripture Mentioned: John 11:35, Romans 8:28, John 14:9, John 1, Romans 4:18-22, Romans 5:3-5 + Luke 11:5-10
Books Mentioned: The Problem of Pain by C.S. Lewis, A Grief Observed by C.S. Lewis, A Grace Disguised by Jerry L. Sittser
Intentional Motherhood Retreat: October 15-17, 2026 in Portland, OR
Intentional Fatherhood Retreat: November 12-14, 2026 in Austin, TX
Submit Questions: Send a voice recording to hello@intentionalparents.org, mentioning your name and where you’re from.
Sowing a Hidden Seed
Join Our Legacy Builders
Watch on YouTube
Follow Us on Instagram:
@intentional_parents
@brookmosser
@emosser
FREE Bottom-Up vs. Top-Down Parenting PDF
FREE Text Message Daily Devotional
Raising Passionate Jesus Followers
The Intentional Film Series
More Than Spectators: The Unique Role of Grandparents in Leaving a Legacy for the Next Generation07/15/2026 | 1h 20 mins.What are we passing on to those who come after us? In this episode, we explore the powerful and often overlooked role of grandparents, who are called not to be spectators but bridge-builders between generations. At the heart of the conversation is the Hebrew phrase L’dor V’dor (לְדוֹר וָדוֹר), meaning “from generation to generation,” a beautiful picture of faith, wisdom, and legacy being intentionally passed down.
We discuss the tension many grandparents feel between stepping back too much and overstepping their role, and how healthy involvement can be one of the greatest gifts they offer their families. Investing in children and grandchildren often requires sacrifice, flexibility, and generosity, but it also creates opportunities to leave a lasting spiritual legacy. Grandparents have a unique opportunity to encourage their adult children while helping shape the faith and character of future generations.
Three Key Roles of Grandparents:
Rememberers: Passing down stories of God’s faithfulness and the lessons learned through both successes and failures.
Blessers: Speaking life, truth, encouragement, and identity into the lives of children and grandchildren.
Embodiers: Modeling a lifelong walk with Jesus through the way they live, love, and persevere.
Ultimately, grandparents have the opportunity to become living proof of the gospel, not through perfection, but through lives that demonstrate that faith can endure hardship, mistakes can be redeemed, relationships can be restored, and following God is worth it. This episode invites listeners to consider the kind of legacy they are building today and what it means to faithfully pass on something of lasting value from generation to generation.
Scripture Mentioned: Luke 6:38, Acts 20:35, Psalm 78:1-8, Hebrews 11, 2 Peter 3:1, Deuteronomy 4:9-10, Psalm 105:5, Psalm 103:2, Psalm 92:12-15 + Romans 12:2
Books Mentioned: It's Not About Me by Max Lucado + The Blessing by John Trent
Previous Episodes Mentioned: Your Children Will Become Who You Tell Them You See Them Becoming: The Blessing Part 1 (Spotify + Apple Podcasts) + Your Children Will Become Who You Tell Them You See Them Becoming: The Blessing Part 2 (Spotify + Apple Podcasts)
Intentional Motherhood Retreat: October 15-17, 2026 in Portland, OR
Intentional Fatherhood Retreat: November 12-14, 2026 in Austin, TX
Submit Questions: Send a voice recording to hello@intentionalparents.org, mentioning your name and where you’re from.
Sowing a Hidden Seed
Join Our Legacy Builders
Watch on YouTube
Follow Us on Instagram:
@intentional_parents
@brookmosser
@emosser
FREE Bottom-Up vs. Top-Down Parenting PDF
FREE Text Message Daily Devotional
Raising Passionate Jesus Followers
The Intentional Film Series
- In this episode, we explore the history of purity culture, how it emerged as a response to the sexual revolution of the 1960s and 70s, and the lasting impact it has had on a generation of Christians now raising their own kids. While many parents and church leaders were motivated by a genuine desire to protect young people and uphold biblical values, purity culture often reduced purity to virginity and communicated messages rooted in fear, shame, and performance rather than grace.
We discuss how these teachings affected both men and women, the pressure and responsibility often placed on women, and the ways purity culture shaped how many people view sex, relationships, and their own worth. We also talk about the challenges it created for those who carried shame from their past, as well as those who struggled to embrace sexuality as a good gift from God after years of hearing that desire itself was dangerous.
Most importantly, this conversation is about hope. The gospel reminds us that our identity is not defined by our failures and that God's grace is greater than any mistake we have made. We discuss how the church can move toward a healthier, more biblical understanding of sexuality, one that honors God's design while making room for grace, healing, and honest conversations.
We close with three practical takeaways:
Give your kids a theology of the body, not just a list of rules. Teach them that their bodies are good, desire is healthy, attraction is normal, and intimacy is sacred.
Give your kids a view of grace that is bigger than their failures. Help them understand that they are not defined by their worst decisions and are never beyond God's forgiveness and redemption.
Give them wisdom instead of formulas. Equip them with discernment and the ability to navigate life's complexities rather than relying on simple rules or guarantees.
Scripture Mentioned: Colossians 3:1-17, Matthew 5:8 + Mark 9:24
Previous Episode Mentioned: 20 Years From Now: What You'll Wish You Focused On As a Parent (w/ Sally Lemos, MS, LPC) (YouTube, Spotify + Apple Podcasts)
Intentional Motherhood Retreat: October 15-17, 2026 in Portland, OR
Intentional Fatherhood Retreat: November 12-14, 2026 in Austin, TX
Submit Questions: Send a voice recording to hello@intentionalparents.org, mentioning your name and where you’re from.
Sowing a Hidden Seed
Join Our Legacy Builders
Watch on YouTube
Follow Us on Instagram:
@intentional_parents
@brookmosser
@emosser
FREE Bottom-Up vs. Top-Down Parenting PDF
FREE Text Message Daily Devotional
Raising Passionate Jesus Followers
The Intentional Film Series
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About The Intentional Parents Podcast
In a world where distractions are endless and culture constantly pulls us in different directions, it’s more important than ever to remain intentional in your marriage and parenting. Brook and Elizabeth Mosser, alongside Phil and Diane Comer, invite you into a conversation about biblical formation — offering wisdom, encouragement, and practical tools for raising passionate Jesus followers. As an intergenerational team that is also family, we bridge the perspectives of different life stages, drawing from both decades-long experience and fresh insight on the topics of parenting and marriage. From vulnerable Q+R sessions to insightful guest interviews, we explore real-life stories of both steady formation and radical transformation — unpacking how God is shaping our lives and the lives of those around us. Join us each week as we pursue God’s design for life, marriage, and parenting — with intention.Podcast website
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