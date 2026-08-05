The Intentional Parents Podcast

In this episode, we explore the history of purity culture, how it emerged as a response to the sexual revolution of the 1960s and 70s, and the lasting impact it has had on a generation of Christians now raising their own kids. While many parents and church leaders were motivated by a genuine desire to protect young people and uphold biblical values, purity culture often reduced purity to virginity and communicated messages rooted in fear, shame, and performance rather than grace.



We discuss how these teachings affected both men and women, the pressure and responsibility often placed on women, and the ways purity culture shaped how many people view sex, relationships, and their own worth. We also talk about the challenges it created for those who carried shame from their past, as well as those who struggled to embrace sexuality as a good gift from God after years of hearing that desire itself was dangerous.



Most importantly, this conversation is about hope. The gospel reminds us that our identity is not defined by our failures and that God's grace is greater than any mistake we have made. We discuss how the church can move toward a healthier, more biblical understanding of sexuality, one that honors God's design while making room for grace, healing, and honest conversations.



We close with three practical takeaways:



Give your kids a theology of the body, not just a list of rules. Teach them that their bodies are good, desire is healthy, attraction is normal, and intimacy is sacred.

Give your kids a view of grace that is bigger than their failures. Help them understand that they are not defined by their worst decisions and are never beyond God's forgiveness and redemption.

Give them wisdom instead of formulas. Equip them with discernment and the ability to navigate life's complexities rather than relying on simple rules or guarantees.



Scripture Mentioned: Colossians 3:1-17, Matthew 5:8 + Mark 9:24



Previous Episode Mentioned: 20 Years From Now: What You'll Wish You Focused On As a Parent (w/ Sally Lemos, MS, LPC) (YouTube, Spotify + Apple Podcasts)



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