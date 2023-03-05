The Intentional Parents Podcast

The Intentional Motherhood Retreat

How long has it been since someone- anyone- poured into you? How long has it been since your soul brimmed so full of beauty, hope, healing, and joy that every jolt of real-life motherhood spilled overflowing abundance onto those you love? We know the answer: too long, if ever. As a mom, you give and give and give, until there’s nothing left. We want to invite you to join us for a three-day retreat of being given to. We know (and live) the beautiful challenge of motherhood. We know the feelings of aloneness, of inadequacy, of fear— of weariness— that so often weigh us down in the midst of all it means to be a mother. We’ve designed this retreat with your needs in mind. Your need for connection with like-minded women, your need for the gentleness of spiritual formation, and ultimately, your need to be strengthened for the task of motherhood. Come to where we live, in Bend, Oregon— surrounded by snowcapped mountains, with rivers and trails and alpine lakes— a place of startling beauty. A place to come away from it all. Come with your best friend, your sister, your mom— come together or come alone. It was Dallas Willard who said, “If you don’t come apart for a while, you’ll come apart after a while.” So come! Come apart for a while with us. Come, planning to be surprised by God, to find in Him the delight your soul craves. Join us October 5th-7th 2023 in Bend OR Motherhood Retreat Sign Up