The Intentional Parents Podcast

The Bible Project, teaching the skill of discernment and chasing desires (Interview with Tim Mackie)
We are thrilled to have the co-founder and creative director of The Bible Project, Tim Mackie, on the show today. Brook and Tim dive into some big questions like what it looks like to be faithful to Jesus in our time, where we need to put our attention, and how some desires will lead us to life and others will not. We get to listen in as Tim shares some fun inside stories of finding Jesus through skateboarding and what life in the Mackie house looks like now. He shares how he looks for opportunities in his parenting to teach big concepts to his children, even while building with Legos. Brook and Tim also unpack the creative and in-depth process behind making each Bible Project video. Tim imparts some practical wisdom about teaching our children the ability to discern that there is a story behind every voice that's trying to grab our attention. And finally, Brook and Tim discuss chasing desires and how sometimes denying what we really want is the way to get what we really need.We hope you enjoy this show today filled with fun conversation and wisdom.
5/3/2023
53:42
Suffering, Prayer, and How to teach your kids to Talk to God (Interview with Strahan Coleman)
Today we have Strahan Coleman on the show. Strahan is a writer, spiritual director, and award-winning musician from New Zealand. In this rich conversation, Brook and Strahan discuss chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and how to find a vibrant faith amidst these challenges. They talk about the importance of shifting our prayer lives from following a prayer formula and seeking to perform for God to prayers that are intimate and purely about beholding the presence of God. In Strahan's words, "Prayer equals nakedness with God." They also discuss the constant noise in our culture and why bringing the volume down in our homes is essential. Strahan shares with Brook some practical ways he teaches his kids to hear from God. He gives us an inside view of his intentionality in teaching his kids to bring their heart posture to a constant awareness and integration of God in their everyday lives. We hope you enjoy this interview.
4/26/2023
1:11:00
Being oblivious, closed family culture, idols, absorbing without resentment, and why extended family is often the hardest
Why is it that sometimes close personal family and extended family are the hardest? Occasionally well-meaning family members can be your worst enemies, but why? What does the Bible say about this paradigm, and how can we live at peace even in tension? We discuss our responsibility in the relationship and the part we can play. What does Matthew 10v34-37 mean when Jesus talks about not bringing peace, but a sword and "turning man against father, a daughter against a mother"? We break down the context of this scripture and define what an idol is, the purpose of not having idols, and how idols can be good things, just in the wrong order. We also discuss nine ways to honor your convictions and your family. Enjoy! Nine ways to move towards health. 1. Pray 2. Have a conversation 3. Treat them with honor 4. Let your words be full of grace 5. Is this a hill you want to die on? 6. Share the truth in Love 7. Keep short accounts 8. Seek counsel 9. Recognize it is up to them
4/19/2023
1:07:00
Why we over-respond, self-regulation, neuroception, and good enough parenting (Interview with Sally Lemos MS, LPC)
Today is a fantastic meaningful conversation. We have Sally Lemos on the show. We cover attachment, attunement, how to NOT parent from our woundedness, connection before correction, how to noitice when your flooded and so much more! Enjoy! A little about Sally...Sally Lemos, MS, LPC, is a mental health therapist providing services to adults, adolescents, and children experiencing various mental health challenges. She is certified in EMDR with advanced training in treating complex developmental trauma and dissociation with adults, adolescents, and children, attachment-informed EMDR treatment working with parents and children to heal intergenerational trauma, Internal Family Systems (IFS), and Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT). She has extensive experience and training working with children and families involved in the foster care system and with children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
4/12/2023
1:27:07
The Intentional Motherhood Retreat
How long has it been since someone- anyone- poured into you? How long has it been since your soul brimmed so full of beauty, hope, healing, and joy that every jolt of real-life motherhood spilled overflowing abundance onto those you love? We know the answer: too long, if ever. As a mom, you give and give and give, until there’s nothing left. We want to invite you to join us for a three-day retreat of being given to. We know (and live) the beautiful challenge of motherhood. We know the feelings of aloneness, of inadequacy, of fear— of weariness— that so often weigh us down in the midst of all it means to be a mother. We’ve designed this retreat with your needs in mind. Your need for connection with like-minded women, your need for the gentleness of spiritual formation, and ultimately, your need to be strengthened for the task of motherhood. Come to where we live, in Bend, Oregon— surrounded by snowcapped mountains, with rivers and trails and alpine lakes— a place of startling beauty. A place to come away from it all. Come with your best friend, your sister, your mom— come together or come alone. It was Dallas Willard who said, “If you don’t come apart for a while, you’ll come apart after a while.” So come! Come apart for a while with us. Come, planning to be surprised by God, to find in Him the delight your soul craves. Join us October 5th-7th 2023 in Bend OR Motherhood Retreat Sign Up
Do you long to be intentional about raising your kids to be passionate Jesus followers? Do you wish for a thriving marriage? A thriving life? Each week Phil and Diane Comer, along with Brook and Elizabeth Mosser, bring biblical hope and practical help in the how of life, marriage, and parenting. We invite you to join the conversation!