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John Piper's Scripture Sermons

Akintola
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
John Piper's Scripture Sermons
Latest episode

67 episodes

  • John Piper's Scripture Sermons

    Renewing the Covenant for the Sake of God's Name

    09/02/2026 | 30 mins.
    Original Information
    Scripture: ⁠ Nehemiah 9:38 ⁠   
    Topics: ⁠Church Membership⁠
    Date: March 7, 1993
    ⁠View on Desiring God
  • John Piper's Scripture Sermons

    Responding to God According to His Word

    08/16/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Original Information
    The Gospel Coalition Women’s Conference
    Scripture: ⁠ Nehemiah 9:1-10:39 ⁠   
    Topic: ⁠The Bible⁠
    Date: June 27, 2014
    ⁠View on Desiring God
  • John Piper's Scripture Sermons

    ‘The Joy of the Lord Is Your Stronghold’

    07/07/2024 | 53 mins.
    Original Information

    Bethlehem Conference for Pastors | Minneapolis

    Scripture: Nehemiah 8:10    

    Topics: Joy

    Date: FEBRUARY 7, 2022

    View on Desiring God
  • John Piper's Scripture Sermons

    Fasting for the Safety of the Little Ones

    06/30/2024 | 33 mins.
    Original Information

    Sanctity of Life Sunday

    Scripture: Ezra 8:21–23   

    Topics: Fasting

    Date: JANUARY 22, 1995

    View on Desiring God
  • John Piper's Scripture Sermons

    Ambushing Satan with Song

    06/23/2024 | 29 mins.
    Original Information

    Scripture:   2 Chronicles 20:1–25   

    Topics: Life of Worship

    Date: JANUARY 20, 1985

    View on Desiring God
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About John Piper's Scripture Sermons
This hopes to be the full set of John Piper's sermon scripture series on the Books of the Bible, pulled from DesiringGod.org, uploaded for ease of access. All copyright belongs to its rightful owners.
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