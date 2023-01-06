Off The Bench with Heidi St. John

The Unexpected Light of Thomas Alva Edison and How His Mom is The Hero of His Story with Raymond Arroyo

Thomas Alva Edison was thrown out of school and his mother was told he couldn't learn. Deaf and behaving as if he had ADHD, he needed a mother who understood and advocated for him, and that's exactly what Nancy Edison did. As mothers we have the privilege of setting our children on a path that follows their natural bent. What an impact Edison's mother made as she allowed him to learn the way God made him to learn. Don't miss this encouraging story!