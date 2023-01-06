Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Off The Bench with Heidi St. John in the App
Listen to Off The Bench with Heidi St. John in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Off The Bench with Heidi St. John

Off The Bench with Heidi St. John

Podcast Off The Bench with Heidi St. John
Podcast Off The Bench with Heidi St. John

Off The Bench with Heidi St. John

Heidi St. John
add
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidistjohn/subscribe Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidi... More
Society & Culture
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidistjohn/subscribe Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 1530
  • Thriving As A Caregiver For Someone With Anxiety, Depression, and Suicidal Thoughts
    Many of us share our own stories of anxiety and depression, but today we’re talking about mental health issues from the perspective of a caregiver. My friend Carole Leathem has bravely shared her story of caring for her husband, a pastor with debilitating mental health issues, and the joy the Lord has offered in His faithfulness to her. Whether you are the caregiver or you know a friend who is, you’ll be encouraged as you listen today. SHOW NOTES --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidistjohn/message
    6/2/2023
    20:56
  • A New Season: God's Vision Will Never Lack God's Provision
    I am overwhelmed by the blessing and the joy of serving other people and what God has allowed us to do at the Homeschool Resource Center, and today I’m taking a sentimental look back at all the Lord has done. Many of you have been on this journey with us since the beginning, and I am so thankful for you! God is a God of provision, and I encourage you to watch for that in your own life as God sets good works before you to do. SHOW NOTES --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidistjohn/message
    6/1/2023
    22:14
  • Homeschooling in the Crosshairs Of The Secular Media
    The homeschooling movement is again in the crosshairs of the secular media, put there by a couple who was raised in the home of what appear to be hardcore, legalistic parents. No doubt there are sinners in the homeschooling movement, and some of those were even leaders. But do we shut down or overregulate an entire movement because of the sins of a small percentage? And if that's the case, find me a schooling situation that doesn't have any abusers in it and we'll talk.  Abuse is tragic regardless of the situation, and it should never be swept under the rug. That said, let's talk about what homeschooling really *is* to almost every homeschooling family and why I firmly believe it is the best option for all of our children. SHOW NOTES --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidistjohn/message
    5/31/2023
    26:20
  • The Unexpected Light of Thomas Alva Edison and How His Mom is The Hero of His Story with Raymond Arroyo
    Thomas Alva Edison was thrown out of school and his mother was told he couldn’t learn. Deaf and behaving as if he had ADHD, he needed a mother who understood and advocated for him, and that’s exactly what Nancy Edison did. As mothers we have the privilege of setting our children on a path that follows their natural bent. What an impact Edison’s mother made as she allowed him to learn the way God made him to learn. Don’t miss this encouraging story! SHOW NOTES --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidistjohn/message
    5/30/2023
    18:18
  • Exposing The Gender Lie With Dr. Jeff Myers
    We are now at this terrible place where young adults don't see their gender and sex the same. 90% of young people with gender insecurity have some trauma in their past and have been exploited by those who should be helping. It's our job to acknowledge what the Bible says and refuse to participate in this cruel cultural lie. Don't miss this discussion with my friend Dr. Jeff Myers. SHOW NOETES --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidistjohn/message
    5/29/2023
    19:52

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Off The Bench with Heidi St. John

Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidistjohn/subscribe Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/heidistjohn/subscribe Author and Speaker, Heidi St. John discusses life at the intersection of faith and culture.
Podcast website

Listen to Off The Bench with Heidi St. John, Next Question with Katie Couric and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Off The Bench with Heidi St. John

Off The Bench with Heidi St. John

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Off The Bench with Heidi St. John: Podcasts in Family