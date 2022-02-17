Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join Heidi St. John as she answers your questions about local, state, and federal issues facing our country today, what it means to be a citizen, and how you ca... More
Government

  • A Conversation With Rey Reynolds About Homelessness in South West Washington
    Today, Candidate for Sheriff of Clark County, Rey Reynolds, joins Heidi St. John to talk about the issue of homelessness. What can we do to help with this issue? Tune in to the conversation to find out what Heidi St. John and Rey Reynolds have to say about it. Connect with Rey Reynolds on his website at ReyReynolds.com | on Facebook | on Instagram @VoteReyReynolds
    5/6/2022
    28:58
  • The Importance Of Protecting The First Amendment with Anna Kane & Nicole Orozco
    Anna Kane and Nicole Orozco, co-founders of The Flame, are joining me on this special episode of America's Town Hall. We're discussing the assault on free speech and the importance of protecting the First Amendment. Listen in! You can check out their website: The Flame
    4/20/2022
    24:15
  • Corruption In Modern Day Unions, With Guest Dmitriy Sashchenko
    This is a very special edition of America’s Town Hall with Heidi St. John. I’ve invited Dmitriy Sashchenko to join me on the show today to talk with me about the cycle of corruption that is found in our modern day unions. Important Links:  Teachers Roundtable RSVP | Freedom Foundation USA on Facebook |  Freedom Foundation USA on Instagram | SlavicVote on Instagram | Slavicvote.org | Dmitriy Sashchenko on Instagram | Northwest Professional Educators | Christian Educators Association International | Oregon Professional Teachers Association
    4/15/2022
    32:53
  • Town Hall with Washington State House of Representative Jim Walsh
    Today on America's Town Hall with Heidi St. John, we are airing a special episode with Washington State House of Representative Jim Walsh. He joined Heidi live from Congress and together they discussed several topics, including live audience questions answered. (note: due to the nature of being in Congress live, there may be a bit of background noise on Jim Walsh's microphone)
    2/17/2022
    20:51
  • Breaking Point: Students Take a Stand for Freedom
    We just want to be heard.” High school senior Jesse Justice joins me today to talk about the devastating effects that the mask mandates and lockdowns have been having our our kids. This is a powerful interview that will leave you asking the same question I have been asking for months: “When will enough be enough? **Follow along with my campaign at HeidiStJohnForCongress.com**
    2/9/2022
    25:28

About America's Town Hall with Heidi St. John

Join Heidi St. John as she answers your questions about local, state, and federal issues facing our country today, what it means to be a citizen, and how you can get off the bench and make a difference. ~ Paid for by Friends of Heidi St. John
