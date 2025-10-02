Aquinas on Nature and the Natural: Endoxa and Principles I Fr. Raymund Snyder, O.P.
Fr. Raymund Snyder explores the foundations of nature, natural philosophy, and metaphysics through a Thomistic lens, with special attention to Aristotelian principles, correlative pairs, and the interplay of form, substance, act, and potency in philosophical and theological discussion.This lecture was given on May 29th, 2025, at Mount Saint Mary College.For more information on upcoming events, visit us at thomisticinstitute.org/upcoming-events.About the Speakers: Fr. Raymund Snyder, OP is the Director of Campus Programs and Evangelization for the Thomistic Institute. He grew up in Wichita, Kansas and studied philosophy and classics at the University of Notre Dame. He entered the Order of Preachers in 2010 and was ordained a priest in 2016. He recently completed a licentiate in philosophy at the Catholic University of America. His academic interests include Metaphysics, Natural Theology, and Neoplatonism.Keywords: Act And Potency, Aristotelian Natural Philosophy, Aristotle, Beauty And Philosophy, Correlative Pairs, Endoxa, Essence And Being, Gerard Manley Hopkins, Metaphysics, Motion And Change