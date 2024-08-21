Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityUnbelievable?
Listen to Unbelievable? in the App
Listen to Unbelievable? in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Unbelievable?

Podcast Unbelievable?
Premier Unbelievable?
Unbelievable? offers a weekly podcast, blog, and video series hosted by Ruth Jackson and a team of thinkers and Christian apologists.
Religion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 1112
  • Unbelievable? Classic: Premillennial vs Amillennial debate on Christ's return - Daniel Goepfrich & Chris Date
    Debate has raged over the timeline of Christ's return. Daniel Goepfrich holds to 'premillennialism' - that Christ will return before a 1000 year reign of peace, Chris Date holds to 'amillennialism' - that there will be no literal 1000 year reign. For Chris Date https://rethinkinghell.com/ For Daniel Goepfrich https://www.theologyisforeveryone.com/ Originally aired: July 2021 • Get our 'Confident Christianity' course: http://www.premier.org.uk/courseierchristianradio.com/... • Subscribe to the Unbelievable? podcast: https://pod.link/267142101 • More shows, free eBook & newsletter: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    1:09:24
  • PART 1 of What’s the Point of Existence? God, Atheism, and the Meaning of Life 🌍
    Join an electrifying debate exploring life's ultimate questions: What’s the purpose of existence? How do God and atheism shape our understanding of the cosmos, consciousness, and meaning? Recorded at the prestigious Royal Institution in London, this thought-provoking discussion features: Alex O’Connor @Cosmic Skeptic – Atheist YouTuber, host of @withinreasonpod, philosopher.Elizabeth Oldfield – Host of @sacred_podcast, author of Fully Alive Prof. Philip Goff – @Philip_Goff on X, philosopher and leading voice on panpsychism.Rowan Williams – Former Archbishop of Canterbury, theologian, poet and writer.Dr. Jack Symes – Public philosopher, BBC New Generation Thinker, and host of The Panpsycast Podcast, jacksymes.co.ukIntroduced by Ruth Jackson of Premier Unbelievable, this debate dives deep into: 🌍 The origins and purpose of the cosmos. 🧠 The nature of consciousness and its mysteries. 💡 The role of God, faith, and atheism in ethics and meaning. With lively discussion, challenging ideas, and a live audience—including students from local schools—this event is a must-watch for anyone grappling with the biggest questions of existence. 👉 Join the conversation, like, share, and comment with your thoughts! 🔔 Subscribe to Premier Unbelievable for more engaging debates and inspiring discussions. #Debate #GodVsAtheism #Philosophy #Cosmos #Consciousness #RowanWilliams #CosmicSkeptic #Panpsychism #PremierUnbelievable SOCIAL LINKS Twitter: https://twitter.com/unbelievablefe Facebook: / https://facebook.com/premierunbelievable Instagram: / https://instagram.com/premierunbelievable TikTok: / https://tiktok.com/@premier.unbelievable • Subscribe to the Unbelievable? podcast: https://pod.link/267142101 • More shows, free eBook & newsletter: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    46:54
  • Unbelievable? Classic: Debating the apologetics of CS Lewis
    CS Lewis scholar Michael Ward and atheist activist Dan Barker debate whether Lewis' Christian apologetics were convincing or not. Michael Ward currently has a new book out on Lewis: After Humanity: A Guide to C.S. Lewis’s The Abolition of Man.  Originally aired: 2010 • Get our 'Confident Christianity' course: http://www.premier.org.uk/courseierchristianradio.com/... • Subscribe to the Unbelievable? podcast: https://pod.link/267142101 • More shows, free eBook & newsletter: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    1:01:42
  • God vs Science Debate with Peter Atkins and Keith Fox
    Ruth Jackson returned to school to host this lively debate between Peter Atkins, renowned atheist and scientist, and Keith Fox, Christian biologist and theologian. In front of a live young audience, they explore one of the most profound questions: Is religion, just wishful thinking? Atkins and Fox tackle the big questions at the intersection of science, faith, and ethics, including: Are we just matter? Can science explain everything, or are there questions beyond its scope? Will further advancements in technology—like space exploration, genetic modification, and AI override any need or belief in God? From the accusation of "playing God" in genetic engineering to the nature of consciousness in artificial intelligence, this conversation challenges assumptions about what it means to be human and the role of faith in a scientific world. 👉 Don’t miss this debate that examines science's limits, religion's relevance, and humanity’s quest for meaning. Key Topics: Is science inherently at odds with belief in God? The ethical implications of genetic modification and the "playing God" debate. Can AI ever achieve personhood, and what does this mean for our understanding of humanity? The role of space exploration in shaping worldviews and beliefs. Tune in for a fascinating clash of ideas and perspectives that will leave you questioning the nature of faith, science, and human purpose. 👉 Join the conversation and access exclusive content at www.premierunbelievable.com! 🎉📢 SOCIAL LINKS Twitter: https://twitter.com/unbelievablefe Facebook: / https://facebook.com/premierunbelievable Instagram: / https://instagram.com/premierunbelievable TikTok: / https://tiktok.com/@premier.unbelievable • Subscribe to the Unbelievable? podcast: https://pod.link/267142101 • More shows, free eBook & newsletter: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    1:17:22
  • Unbelievable? Classic: Kristin Kobes Du Mez on masculinity, Mark Driscoll and the future for US evangelicals
    Kristin Kobes Du Mez is the author of the bestselling book ‘Jesus and John Wayne: How white evangelicals corrupted a faith and fractured a nation’. She chats live with Justin about the recent ‘Rise and Fall of Mars Hill’ podcast, the support Donald Trump received among white evangelicals, the concept of masculinity and the future of Christianity in the USA. For Kristin: https://kristindumez.com/  Originally Aired: 27 August 2021 • Get our 'Confident Christianity' course: http://www.premier.org.uk/courseierchristianradio.com/... • Subscribe to the Unbelievable? podcast: https://pod.link/267142101 • More shows, free eBook & newsletter: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    1:01:23

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Unbelievable?

Unbelievable? offers a weekly podcast, blog, and video series hosted by Ruth Jackson and a team of thinkers and Christian apologists.
Podcast website

Listen to Unbelievable?, BibleProject and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Unbelievable?: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 4:18:55 AM