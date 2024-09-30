95: The Hebrew Hobbit: A Passover Special

There and Back Again: the story of a small group of Israelis who - more than half a century ago - experienced their own exodus from Egypt, and their own journey from captivity to freedom.Stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram, and by signing up for our newsletter at israelstory.org/newsletter/. For more, head to our site or The Times of Israel. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.