  • 95: The Hebrew Hobbit: A Passover Special
    There and Back Again: the story of a small group of Israelis who - more than half a century ago - experienced their own exodus from Egypt, and their own journey from captivity to freedom.Stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram, and by signing up for our newsletter at israelstory.org/newsletter/. For more, head to our site or The Times of Israel. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:20:54
  • Wartime Diaries: Oran Almog
    In the impossible arithmetic of hostage transfers, how does it feel to be told that the terrorist who shattered your world will walk free?The end song is Achshav Tov ("Good Now") by Gilad Segev. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    18:59
  • Wartime Diaries: Karina is Home
    After 477 days in captivity, Karina is home. Here's a look back to day 5, with her sister Sasha. Photograph courtesy of the Israel Defence Forces. The end song is Nekuda Tova (“Good Point”), by Shuli Rand with Ehud Banai. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    14:11
  • Wartime Diaries: Sarah Tuttle-Singer
    What do lovers do when under attack from both sides of an unimaginable war? The end song is Prayer of the Mothers by Yael Deckelbaum. Photograph by Yitz Woolf, courtesy of Sarah Tuttle-Singer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    20:06
  • Telling Israel's Story in 2025
    By supporting Israel Story, you’re saying that ordinary people matter, and that stories have the power to enter our hearts and change our minds.https://causematch.com/israel-story-24For prizes and rewards during the campaign, check out our Facebook and Instagram feeds. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    4:14

About Israel Story

Israel Story is an award-winning podcast that tells true stories you won't hear on the news. Hosted by Mishy Harman, the weekly show brings you extraordinary tales about ordinary Israelis. The show is produced in partnership with The Jerusalem Foundation and The Times of Israel. For Hebrew episodes, see סיפור ישראלי, or go to our website: israelstory.org Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
