There and Back Again: the story of a small group of Israelis who - more than half a century ago - experienced their own exodus from Egypt, and their own journey from captivity to freedom.
1:20:54
Wartime Diaries: Oran Almog
In the impossible arithmetic of hostage transfers, how does it feel to be told that the terrorist who shattered your world will walk free?The end song is Achshav Tov ("Good Now") by Gilad Segev.
18:59
Wartime Diaries: Karina is Home
After 477 days in captivity, Karina is home. Here's a look back to day 5, with her sister Sasha. Photograph courtesy of the Israel Defence Forces. The end song is Nekuda Tova ("Good Point"), by Shuli Rand with Ehud Banai.
14:11
Wartime Diaries: Sarah Tuttle-Singer
What do lovers do when under attack from both sides of an unimaginable war? The end song is Prayer of the Mothers by Yael Deckelbaum. Photograph by Yitz Woolf, courtesy of Sarah Tuttle-Singer.
20:06
Telling Israel's Story in 2025
By supporting Israel Story, you're saying that ordinary people matter, and that stories have the power to enter our hearts and change our minds.https://causematch.com/israel-story-24
