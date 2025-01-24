It's the debut edition of Insider Gaming Weekly: A Video Game Podcast. Mike Straw, Grant Taylor-Hill, and Albert Perkins talk the Xbox Developer Direct, Assassin's Creed Shadows previews, Dragon Age's shortcomings, and even dive into the latest rumors with Tom Henderson.
Oh, and we find out what classic franchise Grant has never played...
Submit your sound competition entries or leave your feedback at [email protected]. And don't forget to share the show and leave a rating to help us grow this new venture.
See you on the inside!
TIMESTAMPS
(0:00) Intro
(1:33) What are you playing?/Games that don't grab us
(8:50) Xbox Dev Direct (Ninja Gaiden 4)
(16:30) South of Midnight
(21:13) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
(23:23) DOOM: The Dark Ages
(32:40) Assassin's Creed Shadows Previews
(41:30) Dragon Age: The Veilguard falls below expectations
(48:20) Game Sound Competition
(49:42) Rumors with Tom Henderson
(1:05:27) Outro
Insider Gaming Weekly - Teaser Trailer
