Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessInfluenced to Death
Listen to Influenced to Death in the App
Listen to Influenced to Death in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Influenced to Death

Podcast Influenced to Death
Hannah Wright & Victoria LaFont
Your guide to surviving the wild world of wellness influencing. influencedtodeath.substack.com
Health & WellnessComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • Episode #19: Melatonin with Dr. Deanna Minich
    In this episode, Hannah and Victoria get to speak with one of their favorite scientists, Dr. Deanna Minich, about her favorite molecule: melatonin.We discuss: * The history of melatonin, in which Dr. Minich describes early experimentation on the pineal gland and a vat of frogs (🤯 yeah, us too)* Early uses of melatonin and how melatonin was initially isolated for supplemental use before synthetic melatonin was created* The unique antioxidant properties of melatonin and why it’s so different from other antioxidants* The tendency of humans to categorize food, supplements, and interventions of all kinds into “good” and “bad” and why that’s so problematic* Is there more to molecule than meets the eye? Could it be connected to our consciousness?* Personal experiences with "dark retreats and their effects on the pineal gland * The impact of constant light exposure on our biological age* What happens to melatonin as we age chronologically * The many uses of melatonin other than facilitating our sleep cycle * The connections between atrial fibrillation, GERD, and melatonin * Some common questions and objections to supplemental melatonin, such as:* Are there any dangers in supplementing melatonin?* Why it impacts some people differently than others* If there’s danger in supplemental melatonin stopping your natural ability to make melatonin * Are there differences between synthetically produced vs. naturally derived melatonin?Read Dr. Minich’s latest publication on melatonin here.Learn more about Dr. Minich:Deanna Minich, PhD, is a nutrition scientist, international lecturer, educator, and author with over twenty years of experience in academia and the food and dietary supplement industries, and currently the Chief Science Officer at Symphony Natural Health. She has been active as a functional medicine clinician in clinical trials and in her own practice (Food & Spirit™). She is the author of seven consumer books on wellness topics, four book chapters, and over fifty scientific publications. Through her talks, workshops, groups, and in-person retreats, she helps people transform their lives practically and artfully through nutrition and lifestyle. Visit her at: www.deannaminich.com. Get full access to Influenced to Death at influencedtodeath.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    52:57
  • Episode #18: The surprising benefits of stress with Dr. Sharon Bergquist
    In this episode, Hannah and Victoria have the extreme pleasure of speaking with scientist, medical doctor, and inquisitive clinician Dr. Sharon Bergquist about her research into the benefits of stress. They discuss: * Why lowering your stress might not be the best idea* How stress actually makes you biologically younger * How Victoria and Dr. Bergquist met and bonded over their love of hormesis* Why carnivore diet promoters are technically right about plants being stressful, but the big aspect of stress they’re missing* Can you overdo stress and cause harm?* What we know about the benefits of stress in diverse populations* How Hannah and Victoria’s first nutrition training viewed stress…and why it was wrong* The reason we fear stress and the different forms of stress responses we have Get full access to Influenced to Death at influencedtodeath.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    1:03:47
  • Episode #17: More on The Weston A. Price Foundation w/ Jenny McGruther
    In this episode, Hannah and Victoria welcome back Jenny McGruther, genius recipe developer and all-around thoughtful human, to finish their discussion of The Weston A. Price Foundation. They cover: * More on the WAPF review of Nina Planck’s book Real Food for Mother and Baby. (You can read Nina’s response to this thumbs-down review here.)* The accuracy of the WAPF’s information and other large institutions (like the Institute for Functional Medicine 👀)* Is phytic acid really bad for you? * How to eat traditional foods when we’re not sure what our ancestors ate* Is Germ Theory or Terrain Theory true?* Raw milk * The WAPF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Get full access to Influenced to Death at influencedtodeath.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    1:21:54
  • Episode #16: Will an elimination diet help my baby's eczema?
    In this episode, Hannah and Victoria have the extreme pleasure of speaking with Dawn Whitten, a clinician, researcher, educator, and clinical mentor in naturopathic medicine specific to perinatal and early life health for over twenty years. (This woman knows her stuff, y’all.)Today’s topic? Maternal exclusion, aka elimination diets, as a way to address eczema or other symptoms in the baby. Does it work? Is it safe? What does the evidence say? What is Dawn’s clinical experience? Learn more about Dawn here.See all of Dawn’s publications here. 🤯………….Resources & research notes for this episode: The Australian Breastfeeding Association is a wonderful resource—it's a volunteer-run non-profit organization that uses a peer-support model. They have put together many resources for parents and are a place to go for reliable informationAnd, of course, La Leche League.The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine is more of a professional organization, but they do have a find a practitioner function that can help parents find a practitioner fluent in breastfeeding medicine. They also have a few great handouts.And they have some great parent handouts.On maternal peanut allergen consumption while breastfeeding and infant allergy:* Reduced risk of peanut sensitization following exposure through breast-feeding and early peanut introduction* Reduced peanut sensitization with maternal peanut consumption and early peanut introduction while breastfeedingOn breastfeeding and the effect of policies and marketing of breastmilk substitutes:* Why invest, and what it will take to improve breastfeeding practices?* Marketing of commercial milk formula: a system to capture parents, communities, science, and policy* Breastfeeding in the 21st century: epidemiology, mechanisms, and lifelong effect(this is considered a seminal paper)On donor milk:* Australian Breastfeeding Association Position Statement on Donor Milk* Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine’s 2017 Position Statement on Informal Breast Milk Sharing for the Term Healthy Infant Get full access to Influenced to Death at influencedtodeath.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    1:28:03
  • Episode #15: Discussing Dr. Google with real doctor Jordan Robertson, ND
    In this episode, Victoria speaks with Dr. Jordan Robertson, founder of The Confident Clinician Club, about the effect of Google and meme’d medicine on our ability to discern helpful from trendy information and get well. Victoria and Jordan discuss: * The shift toward patients being influenced by online sources* The pull they feel in themselves toward being influenced* The most detrimental and beneficial aspects of wellness influencing* Some of the most outrageous claims they've encountered and which ones have the biggest impact* Where they see wellness influencing going in the next 5-10 years* Why critical thinking and research analysis should be reclassified as hard vs. soft skills Get full access to Influenced to Death at influencedtodeath.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    1:21:19

More Health & Wellness podcastsMore Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Influenced to Death

Your guide to surviving the wild world of wellness influencing. influencedtodeath.substack.com
Podcast website

Listen to Influenced to Death, Pursuit of Wellness and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 5:55:56 AM