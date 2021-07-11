When she’s almost lost hope, a ghost appears to Jenna with some practical advice. Elise’s (entirely-fabricated) connection with Victor hangs on by a thread. Check out Teen Vogue's Pod Club recaps of If I Go Missing the Witches Did It at bit.ly/ifigomissingpodclub If I Go Missing the Witches Did It is a Realm production, starring Gabourey Sidibe and Sarah Natochenny and written by Pia Wilson. Listen Away. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Listen to this episode ad-free by joining Realm Unlimited or Realm+ on Apple Podcasts. Subscribers also get early access and exclusive bonus content! Visit realm.fm/unlimited Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Want to chat about your favorite Realm shows? Join our Discord. Visit our merch store: realm.fm/merch Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Elise's search takes her to an unfamiliar place— aka Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Jenna's whereabouts are finally revealed.

Unlikely allies team up to undo the damage done by the influencer coven.

2022 Webby Award Winner (Best Scripted Podcast- People's Voice)! "Where true crime and witchcraft meet...the show masks digestible magic for the beginner witch underneath a tale that discusses all the wrongs in society, which is really what witchcraft is all about." — Teen Vogue "A thriller with heart." — Good Morning America Starring Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe: when a Black writer goes missing, a white podcast host with a savior complex takes up the cause of finding her—and collides with a coven of influencers she suspects are responsible. After a summer in Westchester soaking up how the other half lives, Jenna Clayton has vanished without a trace. The only clue: a set of voice memos detailing an investigation into a group of influencers she suspected were using magic to achieve their means. Elise Edgerton is outraged that no one has found Jenna yet, and decides to take up the cause. But despite believing she is using her platform for good, Elise's mission threatens to turn her into even worse villain than a witch: a white savior. If I Go Missing the Witches Did It is a Realm production, starring Gabourey Sidibe and Sarah Natochenny and written by Pia Wilson.