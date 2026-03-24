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ICU Ed and Todd-Cast
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ICU Ed and Todd-Cast

Eddie and Todd
EducationHealth & Wellness
ICU Ed and Todd-Cast
Latest episode

91 episodes

  • ICU Ed and Todd-Cast

    New/New: PE and CPR Guidelines

    03/24/2026 | 46 mins.
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    Episodes 88! In this episode we talk about guidelines recently released for the management of pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest! A little hap hazard of an episode as we jump around from topic to topic but good to highlight things that are new and things that are changing!
    PE: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41712898/
    CPR: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41122893/
    If you enjoy the show be sure to like and subscribe, leave that 5 star review! Be sure to follow us on the social @icucast for the associated figures, comments, and other content not available in the audio format! Email us at [email protected] with any questions or suggestions! Thank you Mike Gannon for the intro and exit music!
  • ICU Ed and Todd-Cast

    Old/New: ALBIOS and ARISS

    03/10/2026 | 47 mins.
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    Episode 87! In this episode we talk about Albumin with two related studies, ALBIOS ("Albumin replacement in patients with severe sepsis or septic shock" by Caironi et al) and ARISS ("Albumin Replacement Therapy in Septic Shock" by Sakr et al)
    ALBIOS: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24635772/
    ARISS: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41712212/
    If you enjoy the show be sure to like and subscribe, leave that 5 star review! Be sure to follow us on the social @icucast for the associated figures, comments, and other content not available in the audio format! Email us at [email protected] with any questions or suggestions! Thank you Mike Gannon for the intro and exit music!
  • ICU Ed and Todd-Cast

    New: PreVent2

    02/24/2026 | 47 mins.
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    Episode 86! In this episode we talk about endotracheal tubes or "Hospital and long-term outcomes for subglottic suction and polyurethane cuff versus standard endotracheal tubes in emergency intubation" published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine February 2026 by Treggiari et al.
    Pubmed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41319662/
    LRM: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(25)00294-2/abstract
    If you enjoy the show be sure to like and subscribe, leave that 5 star review! Be sure to follow us on the social @icucast for the associated figures, comments, and other content not available in the audio format! Email us at [email protected] with any questions or suggestions! Thank you Mike Gannon for the intro and exit music!
  • ICU Ed and Todd-Cast

    New: LIBERATE-D with Eddie Siew

    02/10/2026 | 58 mins.
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    Episode 85! In this episode we go over LIBERATE-D or "A Conservative Dialysis Strategy and Kidney Function Recovery in Dialysis-Requiring Acute Kidney Injury" by Liu et al in JAMA 2026. We have the second author, Eddie Siew, on with us to discuss!
    LIBERATE-D (pubmed): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41201895/
    LIBERATE-D (JAMA): https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2841171
    If you enjoy the show be sure to like and subscribe, leave that 5 star review! Be sure to follow us on the social @icucast for the associated figures, comments, and other content not available in the audio format! Email us at [email protected] with any questions or suggestions! Thank you Mike Gannon for the intro and exit music!
  • ICU Ed and Todd-Cast

    CCR Down Under: ACTiVE and CLIP2

    01/27/2026 | 36 mins.
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    Episode 84! In this episode we finish up our discussion of the articles presented with the CCR Down Under Conference with ACTiVE (close loop ventilation) and CLIP2 (cryopreserved platelets for surgical bleeding). Both are neutral trials at best, so we took them both pretty short.
    ACTiVE: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41361939/
    ACTiVE (JAMA): https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2842610
    CLIP2: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41360717/
    CLIP2 (JAMA): https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2842479
    If you enjoy the show be sure to like and subscribe, leave that 5 star review! Be sure to follow us on the social @icucast for the associated figures, comments, and other content not available in the audio format! Email us at [email protected] with any questions or suggestions! Thank you Mike Gannon for the intro and exit music!

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About ICU Ed and Todd-Cast

Two critical care guys walk into a recording studio and breakdown intensive care trials both old and new! We'll also do deep dives on specific topics important to practicing intensive care medicine and have special guests talking about their area of expertise! This podcast is made for educational purposes. The content provided in this podcast, and in any linked materials, is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat any medical condition. We try to stay away from opinions but all opinions represent our own and not of any entity we work for. Please keep this in mind as you enjoy the podcast!
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