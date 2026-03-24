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Episode 84! In this episode we finish up our discussion of the articles presented with the CCR Down Under Conference with ACTiVE (close loop ventilation) and CLIP2 (cryopreserved platelets for surgical bleeding). Both are neutral trials at best, so we took them both pretty short.
ACTiVE: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41361939/
ACTiVE (JAMA): https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2842610
CLIP2: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41360717/
CLIP2 (JAMA): https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2842479
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with any questions or suggestions! Thank you Mike Gannon for the intro and exit music!