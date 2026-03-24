About ICU Ed and Todd-Cast

Two critical care guys walk into a recording studio and breakdown intensive care trials both old and new! We'll also do deep dives on specific topics important to practicing intensive care medicine and have special guests talking about their area of expertise! This podcast is made for educational purposes. The content provided in this podcast, and in any linked materials, is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat any medical condition. We try to stay away from opinions but all opinions represent our own and not of any entity we work for. Please keep this in mind as you enjoy the podcast!